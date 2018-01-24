This is Viewpoints for Thursday, January 25, 2018

No shame
It is clearly and visibly obvious that Mike Pence has never served in the U.S. military. To go into the operational theater (near the Syrian boarder) and speak to the troops (who are charged to support the national command authorities) on the budget impasse and potential impact on their pay, benefits and their dependents at home; while saying “you deserve better.” Well, they certainly do, sir, and they deserve better from him.
His vanity has led him to believe that being the standard bearer for a dysfunctional government is something the troops and airman should be concerned with. All they should have to be concerned with is the successful execution of their daily war tasks and orders. VP Pence carried forward issues that serve to distract; issues that may denigrate the agile actions key to a mission’s success. Why did it seem important to go forward and use the troops, like political fodder? What next, an appearance in front of widows and orphans?
Gradually Pence has shown his true colors, like a more eloquent Trump, still the same colors – he has stooped to make the well-being of our troops, airman and sailors – just pawns in the reality TV being played out by the ringmaster, President Trump. Really Mike, have you no shame?
Never miss a local story.
Randy Shearer,
Kathleen
Somebody’s lying
Before the Tax Reform Bill was passed, the president proclaimed to a rally of supporters in St. Charles, “This is going to cost me a fortune, this thing, believe me. Believe me. This is not good for me.” He said, “The rich will not be gaining at all with this plan,” and his “very wealthy friends” were “not so happy with me.”
However, just hours after signing the massive GOP tax cuts into law, Trump told the ultra-wealthy members dining at his Mar-a-Lago club that “you all just got a lot richer.” So, he either lied to his middle class supporters or he lied to his multimillionaire and billionaire buddies who’ve given him a kickback in the form of $200,000 club membership fees. Most Americans will see a small tax cut ahead of the mid-term elections. But those middle class cuts will expire, while the richest of the rich corporations that receive the vast bulk of the bill’s benefits will continue indefinitely
According to independent accounting analysis, Trump and his family could save more than $1 billion under the new tax plan. So, unless you’re reading this on the deck of your yacht, he’s been lying to us all along.
Dennis Evans,
Warner Robins
Government deadlock
I read a story about a small town in Kentucky (Rabbit Hash) that has elected a dog as mayor and after seeing year after year the results from our idiots in Congress I wonder what are the restrictions for being elected for an office there. It doesn’t take much sense to be in office and my dog always knew his way back home?
Steve Huff,
Macon
Rabbit Hash (population 315) has elected four canine mayors, the first in 1998.
Editors
No principles
On Monday evening, Jan. 22, a deal was approved to end the Senate deadlock that shut down the government for three days. It is reported that the deal was brought forth by a bipartisan group of senators to provide funding to keep the government operating for about three weeks.
This was all a matter of opposition for the sake of opposition. It had nothing to do with principles or who was right or wrong. Most of all it was aimed at discrediting the president. There is no longer respect for that office regardless of who holds it.
Are we supposed to be glad and cheer? Are we supposed to send notes of appreciation to these overpaid lawmakers for their earnest efforts? Are we supposed to be, in any way, grateful? Are we to respect such men and women — and most of all — are these the people, in both parties, we will be asked to re-elect?
John Wayne Dobson,
Macon
Write your congressman
In recent times under President Obama there were 1.2 million new citizens in America in one year. We have 830,000 DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) children, who came to our nation with their undocumented parents. President Obama allowed them to stay and go to school and get jobs. Now their time here is ending and new legislation is needed to allow them to become U.S. citizens.
Our president does not support legislation in Congress to provide a legal pathway to citizenship for the DACA children. Neither does our state’s Republican congressional delegation. We need to write to them and ask them to vote to support citizenship for these DACA folks.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Distraction
Given the choice between a leader that uses “excessive” language and one who has no regard for the security of this country — it’s a no brainer. Anyone with military experience (or viewers of magicians) should be aware of the concept of diversion. That’s what we have here. The issue is immigration and how to improve its existing rules. Lets not be distracted by how one expresses himself or combs his hair. Said another way, do you prefer Chamberlain or Patton?
Robert M. Buck,
Macon
Answers
For longer than I should have, I was dealing with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and the Office of Personnel Management. I met with a representative of Sen. David Perdue in Roberta. She understood my problem and was very helpful. Some time later, I received a letter from the senator saying he would let me know the outcome of their investigation. I recently received a phone call from a person on the senator’s staff asking what I thought she should do when she called OPM.
Both DFAS and OPM are famous for being uncooperative and believing they are above reproach. Regardless, one would think that the mere mention of a congressional investigation would be more than emough to get their attention and elicit their cooperation. One would think that someone on Sen. Perdue’s staff would know how to get some answers.
Robert Lehane,
Fort Valley
Comments