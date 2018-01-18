This is Viewpoints for Thursday, January 18, 2018

Message to UGA fans
As an Alabama fan living in Georgia, I had decided to refrain from gloating from our victory over UGA. But, there are some who continue to claim that UGA was somehow cheated by the referees. Anyone can agree that there were missed calls, but not all favored ‘Bama.
One play was when UGA was called for an offsides on a blocked punt. Replay showed that the UGA player was not offsides. Some UGA fans continue to feverishly bemoan this play as an example of UGA being cheated. The replay also revealed two ‘Bama players moving before the snap which should have resulted in a penalty and re-punt. Result? No blocked punt regardless, but these UGA fans really are not concerned with the right call, they only want the call that benefits UGA.
I have seen still photos of ‘Bama players being held, hands to their face, and their face masks grabbed with no penalty during this game. There were infractions committed by both teams that we’re not called. Get over it.
David Mills,
Warner Robins
Is the president a racist?
I have, as have many of your readers, been awakened the last few mornings by the awkward protestations of the president of the United States decrying that he is not a racist. I am reminded of a lesson taught by my grandmother many years ago. She cautioned that “if you throw a rock into a pack of dogs…the one that hollers is the one you hit.” Truer words were never spoken.
The text book definition of a racist is someone for whom race and ethnicity is the primary determinant of a person’s human traits, character, capacities and worth. Racial differences therefore inherently suggest the superiority of one race above another. The question which everyone is asking and the topic of this discourse: Is the president a racist? The answer is, probably. After all, the president is best known as the author of the racially tinged conspiracy theory that the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, was not born in this country and therefore an illegitimate president. The president to this day has never rescinded this factually bankrupt outrageous claim. Time after time the president failed to ascend to the moral high ground by repudiating the racial superiority beliefs of many of his supporters. The white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, stands as a case in point.
The president’s recent alleged vulgar and racially insensitive remarks over the immigration issue seems to confirm his position on race. If the president is not a racist, he is certainly working very hard to earn his racist credentials. The question of whether the president is a racist, or that his racial views reside deeply within his heart of hearts is irrelevant. If he is willing to use race, as he has clearly demonstrated that he is willing to do to advance his personal and political agenda, it’s all the same.
For those of us who are the object of his derision, there is absolutely no difference. Which brings me back to grandma “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck — it smells like Christmas dinner to me.”
Andrew L. Galloway,
Macon
President should apologize
President Trump should apologize for the way he spoke in the meeting this past week with Senate leaders working on immigration policy. The critical legislation they were discussing has bipartisan support but an agreement has been put in jeopardy by the president’s response. And the language he used would be inappropriate for any elected official, let alone for the president of the United States.
Thankfully, Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., stood up to take exception. But the silence of the other Republicans who were in the meeting is shameful. What the president said does not represent America and they should be saying so. The way President Trump spoke about people from poor countries, from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations hurts us all. It demeans us. It demeans the presidency, It demeans the country. It’s not just the inappropriateness of the words he repeatedly used to describe people from poor nations, it’s the bigotry and racism behind his words. That’s what’s really vulgar here.
This country was settled and built by immigrants. And the determination and sacrifice of people from many different backgrounds, often challenging ones, has made America beautiful and strong. That sacrifice and our rich cultural diversity, together with the promise of freedom and opportunity that all of us cherish; these have made America great. And what until recently made her a champion of human rights and a beacon of hope and freedom around the world. Some of those rights, some of that hope, and government itself, seem now to be under attack.
Donald Trump is our president, and we must continue to pray for him and this administration. No one will be served by more partisanship and divisive rhetoric. But we cannot afford, either as a nation or individually, just to look the other way. Healthy societies, healthy families, require a moral compass. Racism and bigotry are manifestly wrong. And about such we all are obliged to be clear, in ourselves and with our children.
Steve Bullington,
Adrian
Evolving memory
It seems a bit incredible how Sen. David Perdue’s memory has evolved from not recalling the president using crude language to recalling perfectly that the president did not. This evolutionary point was reached by our senator immediately after the president denied the words.
This evolution does not do a lot for Sen. Perdue’s credibility. Since I was not at the meeting, I do not know what was said, but if one relies on the character of the president, it is more likely that Sen. Durbin’s report is accurate. In my mind, Sen. Perdue’s evolving memory is indicative of much more serious issues. One of which would be just who is he working for? It does not appear to me that Georgia is on the short list.
Warren Johnson,
Perry
