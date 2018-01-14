This is Viewpoints for Monday, January 15, 2018

Good neighbor?
Living in the Historic District, I was made aware that I would be unable to enclose my property with a chain-link fence. I noticed that the Post Office placed a large, garbage dumpster-looking, heating unit along with its accompanying detritus surrounding it right there in the front on College Street. The chain-link fence just increases its overall aesthetics. I thought this was a temporary fix until a permanent unit could be put in an unobtrusive place, but it appears that it is not moving.
Planning & Zoning says the Post Office does not have to adhere to the regulations that we mere mortals must obey. With Cherry Blossom time fast approaching, I implore the Post Office to do anything to beautify this disgusting wart on the Historic District. While you are doing something about that, please clean up the trash and weeds in your parking lot on the corner of Hardeman and Monroe Streets. Please be a good neighbor.
Ann Robinson,
Macon
Captain of the ship
I was both amused and challenged afresh by the questions and dissertation of Bill Ferguson, as to the origination of the creator. Let me pose this real life scenario that may shed light for many. On the downward stream of the muddy Ocmulgee passing through Macon, floats a log, upon which is lodged 10,000 tiny varmints, ants, roaches, spiders, bugs — every one of which thinks he (or she) is guiding the ship. Such analogy echoes the mentality of humanity, and man’s aspiration to grasp the workings of a mighty universe.
I am not surprised at Ferguson’s first question- — where did God come from? Which immediately speaks volumes of our celestial appraisal and reduces his persona to an earthly wit and wisdom. To the mind which exerts only a “practical application,” answers are always tardy in arrival. But to the individual who has come to realize that an omnipotent being thinks nothing of “having always been everywhere simultaneously,” the question of “how long he has been on the block?” is entirely moot.
After filling the leadership of nine churches, surviving multiple wars, and eight decades of pondering the works of both God and man — I have learned the art of acquiescence to powers beyond my tiny world. I am content to allow an unfettered hand the orchestration of affairs above my pay grade. That humanity is totally incapable of managing their personal affairs, is not debatable.
Daniel W. Gatlyn USN ret.,
Macon
Houston County services great
I disagree with Dan Topolewski. The services provided by Houston County are excellent. There are budget constraints and they do the best they can. I schedule my visits to the library accordingly. I can return books even when the library is closed. The staff does its best to obtain requested books. Trash is picked up as scheduled. Roads are maintained. If inconsiderate drivers would stop littering, the roadways would be cleaner. Water is abundant. The school system is great. The fire department is expanding. Recreational facilities are safe and accessible.
If the sheriff’s department did not have to spend so much time dealing with accidents caused by reckless drivers, who carelessly maneuver their vehicle while talking, texting or DUI, deputies would have more time for crime prevention. The more I travel, the more I realize how lucky we are to live in Houston county.
Jim Costello,
Perry
‘No’ is the word
The latest auditor report of Macon-Bibb in The Telegraph encouraged me to submit this letter instead of deleting as I was considering. Much continues to be written about the dangers to our country from external sources. However, there are other insidious dangers to our way of life already within our borders, the multi-faceted addicting personalities of addiction within our populace which should be addressed individually and collectively. These include hard and prescription drugs, alcohol, tobacco products, social media and non-participatory sports and games.
The Telegraph article “T-SPLOST proposal back on ballot in the spring” directly points to another group with seemingly never satisfied addictive impulses, that of “tax and spend’ initiatives that continually leaves the county purse wanting under questionable financial management. It appears that some leaders once exposed to the insatiable funding sources with the citizen’s credit card (taxes and fees) are unable to say “no” to community “do good” projects.
Apparently floundering for help with their addictive problem, this appears to bring forth another recently reported Macon-Bibb request asking legislators’ assistance for still another type local option sales tax or OLOST. A question: Don’t these elected officials already have the powers of restraint of the reported OLOST objective? We continue to have problems defining or understanding small words.
What is it about the word “no” that is confusing that elected officials do not understand?
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Expand Medicaid
There are 240,000 Georgians who lack health coverage because they fall in the cracks. Georgia’s refusal of $12 billion from the federal government for Medicaid has put many at risk. Those funds could have provided Georgians with Medicaid according to Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. Another risk is to hospitals that gave $1.74 billion of care to those people and didn’t get paid for it.
Those who would have been covered, postponed being treated until they were very sick, and burdened hospitals, especially rural ones. Our legislators need to expand Medicaid for the health of Georgians and our rural hospitals.
Gordon Draves,
East Point
Good honest work
In my opinion, some of Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globe awards, was somewhat degrading, not only to those who were working hard to make a living when she was a child, but also to those today who are jobless or working two or three jobs to support and feed their children.
What working skills did her father and mother have back then? She states her mother came home bone-tired from cleaning other people’s homes. Many unskilled and skilled workers consider back-breaking jobs an honest way to make a living.
I wonder who cleans Oprah’s homes, yards, private jet, her businesses, etc.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
