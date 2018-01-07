This is Viewpoints for Monday, January 8, 2018

Dark side of civilized society
Follow up from two plus years ago about a little girl that the Child and Family Service Agency removed from an abusive family environment. The father had broken both of her legs before she was six months old and she was placed in foster care for adoption. After two years of loving care from her foster mother, the little girl was adopted by a couple and moved out of the county.
All appeared to be going well until a few weeks ago when her biological father filed for visitation, sued in Superior Court. The judge ruled he could have unsupervised visitation. What kind of laws do we have that will not protect a child from such unpredictable dangers? God help us. We show more compassion for beasts of the field than for a child of God.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Never miss a local story.
Unfit for office
Members of Congress have a duty to act as checks and balances on the other branches of government. Congress is not fulfilling its duty to protect the citizens of the United States from the current members of the executive branch. The president and his administration are corrupt and dangerous. They are unfit for the offices they hold, especially Donald Trump. They have no regard for the wellbeing of anyone but themselves and their rich friends. They don't care about our safety or prosperity. They only serve their own selfish interests and have no regard for what's best for the country as a whole.
Andrew Watson,
Atlanta
Big issues ahead
This is a critical time. Congress has to fund the 2018 budget by Jan. 19. To do this, the Republican leadership has to fulfill the promises they made to pass their tax bill. Republicans have 51 votes in the Senate, therefore, they can only afford to lose three votes. President Trump wants to end the 60 vote rule in the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell does not.
Speaker Paul Ryan wants to reform Social Security and Medicare. Sen. McConnell does not. Speaker Ryan wants to repeal and replace Obamacare. Sen. McConnell does not. Republicans want to add $54 billion for defense. Democrats want to add $37 billion for social programs.
President Trump wants funding to build a wall. Democrats want to protect undocumented young immigrants. President Trump wants to end chain immigration. Democrats want to stabilize the health care insurance market and establish high-risk pools for the sick and aged.
Bipartisan agreement is required to resolve these issues.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Comments