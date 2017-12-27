This is Viewpoints for Thursday, December 28, 2017

Patience account overdrawn
I was out of town Dec. 12 for the week, surely the first thing I would observe returning on Captain Kell would be significant Irma debris removal, it now being three months after the storm.
Again, “someone” had again spread more debris along the curb than they hauled away. The right-of-way huge pine tree trunk that had blocked the street, been cut and moved multiple times off and on my lawn, still reposed as a lawn ornament.
I again consolidated the debris in piles along the street curb, a continuing task after each “supposed” debris removal visit. I retrieved my Irma debris historical notes of prior conversations with county authorities and The Telegraph article that offered advice about what we should do. I the visited Government Center to consult, provide information and plead for concluding governmental action.
I told staff that I was aware that the destroyed tree/debris remained outside their building. However, their unkempt grounds did not improve the appearance of the grounds of our home with its usual pristine appearance, especially as we were celebrating our 65th wedding anniversary and Christmas. (The situation made me think I was part of Forest Hills Road construction.)
Frankly, I believe the patience account for this event is overdrawn. (To our “fishermen” neighbors, if the next “debris removal” visit is a repeat, I suggest you bring a rake. The debris is turning into compost, and it contains many large bait worms.)
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Can we fix this?
I would like to thank C. Jack Ellis for coming forward to try to help the homeless people in Macon. These people are not allowed in most restaurants and stores in Macon and there are no bathroom facilities for them. Thank God Daybreak and the sisters that are there.
It’s easy to look the other way when you see a homeless person, but the truth is, one major illness or loss of job and many of you could join them.
Can’t the county commissioners use some of their blight money to build a safe, heated building with bathroom facilities. With millions of dollars in SPLOST money to build anything, why not help and quit avoiding the problem?
Now Rev. Henry Kennedy wants to tear down old houses and build a park. Does he and other pastors not care about these freezing people? Please call your commissioners, the mayor and your pastor and form a committee to fix this problem.
Walter Elliott Sr.,
Gray
What happened?
I don’t know what, if anything, has been done to the Crawford County deputy who killed the dog and then an investigator had its owner decapitate him. I think this man is too cruel and heartless to be in law enforcement and should be fired.
M.N. Nixon,
Macon
