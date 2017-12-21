This is Viewpoints for Friday, December 22, 2017

Black robes
What I saw missing from the news coverage of the Georgia High School Association panel of 11 hearing from coach Chad Campbell was their black robes. Their decision was so much like those 12 who sit in Washington with their black robes on and make stupid decisions for us as a nation. This panel was wrong and they know they were wrong. I guarantee you that those kids on the Calhoun team know down deep inside they truly didn’t win that game. The Telegraph stated in Tuesday’s paper that the panel looked on and said nothing. Seems to me that panel needs replacing.
George Scoville,
Macon
No blame game
I read with great concern Charles Richardson’s column, “What about Jayvon?” I have no ties to the victim, but my heart goes out to the family.
the thrust of his column is just what Richardson was trying to convey. We cry out loudly when one of us is killed by a person of the opposite race or by law enforcement, but statistics show that a black male has a better chance of being killed by another black msle. So far, that’s proven true.
Some of us just have to have an agenda. If you truly want an agenda, find out where your child/children are — visit their school, attend sporting events, theatre, etc., that they’re involved in. Keep up with your children and stop playing the blame game.
Milton Howell,
Sandersville
Who owns corporations?
Close to 50 percent of households headed by someone 75 years old or older own stocks. This percentage increases to 58 percent among families headed by people 55 to 64. Student debt is a significant factor in making it difficult for young households to save and invest, but all is not lost.
In many cases the older generation will pass their investments on to the younger generation. Think of the above when you hear/read the main street media (Democrats) complain about the tax plan that reduces the corporate tax rate that will provide a benefit to all of the above mentioned stockholders along with workers with 401 (k) plans and pensioners.
Don’t be mislead by claims about the “rich” (you have to make money to stay in business). We all know there aren’t many poor people who are hiring.
Robert Buck,
Macon
