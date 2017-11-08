This is Viewpoints for Thursday, November 9, 2017

Krystallnacht
On this night, 79 years ago, in an incident known as Krystallnacht, Nazis torched synagogues, vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses and killed over 100 Jews. Krystallnacht is also called the “NIght of Broken Glass” due to the damaged windows of Jewish retail stores. Within days, some 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to Nazi concentration camps. The prior Nazi policy had been economic: Jews had been fired from all government jobs and licensed occupations. Foreign born had been deported. Now came the systematic murder of over 6 million non-Aryans.
The Holocaust had begun.
Hill Kaplan,
Macon
Virtual school
My name is Rachael Dixon and I attend Georgia Connections Academy, a public, free “virtual” charter school. My mom and I were interested in this because of its reliability and of my history of being bullied at my previous school.
I am currently an 11th grader. My lessons are tailored to my style of learning. I have been attending this method of school since the sixth grade. I connect every morning with my teachers and fellow students online, where I am “virtually” in the classroom.
We’re all thriving under this new arrangement. The classroom is anywhere there is the Internet. Textbooks, science equipment, a computer and Internet subsidy are provided as part of the school and various field trips and school events are scheduled. It has helped me with my bully experience and now I choose to advocate for other students about bully prevention.
So this Thanksgiving, I’m writing to say “Thank you” to the governor, the Board of Education, and Legislature for providing funding for charter education. Thank you to all the parents, educators, students and community leaders who spoke up and said this program was needed for students across the state who are academically gifted, need extra assistance, want or need a flexible schedule, or seek an alternative to the traditional classroom. This school works.
Rachael Dixon,
Macon
Forest Hill Road Parts 2 and 3
The Telegraph’s Saturday headline “Forest Hill Road construction finally winding down” has no doubt been met by many citizens with earned skepticism after years of frustration. The community will now enter Phase 1 of the next two phases in the saga of Forest Hill Road, that of citizens dealing with faster than safe vehicle traveling speeds on an unfamiliar “race track” with many curb cuts and streets intersecting Forest Hill Road.
Hopefully, traffic enforcement from day one will be a prompt educational tool to minimize the severity of fender benders. The second phase of this journey will probably evoke the phrase, “no, not again,” when affected citizens comprehend the upcoming challenges of extending Forest Hill Road to Forsyth Road, especially that of temporary traffic rerouting required to implement the work shown in the preliminary design drawings.
Regrettably, the challenges for this project appear to be so significant that fond memories of the completed road work could come to mind. A thorough resolution of design issues presented in the schematics, including constructability prior to finalizing the design should include the possible roundabout at the juncture of Forest Hill Road, Wimbish Road and Northminster Drive, and the continued attempt to legitimatize the street connection of Charter Boulevard through utilization of a traffic signal.
The reasonableness of such a connection, except for an emergency vehicle, was turned down when zoning for the hospital came before P&Z decades ago, has been further abrogated by continued commercial development feeding traffic into and from Charter Boulevard. This traffic must be routed through the main Hospital Drive entrance into Forsyth Road, along with potential traffic from the significant acreage development currently on the market to sell fronting on Charter Boulevard.
Traffic onto Forest Hill Road from Charter Boulevard via a traffic signal could negate advantages of a roundabout at Wimbish and impact traffic via existing road cuts between the signal and Forsyth Road.
This attempt to create an entrance once denied by P& Z warrants a prompt final burial before we have “Zebulon 2” and a bad decision following a good one made years ago.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
National Adoption Month
November is National Adoption Month which is to bring awareness to the numerous children around the world waiting to find a forever family. Here are excerpts from the President’s proclamation:
“During National Adoption Month, we celebrate the thousands of families who have expanded through adoption, and we acknowledge the strength and resiliency of the children who are still waiting to find their forever home…. Adoption is a life-changing and life-affirming act that signals that no child in America — born or unborn — is unwanted or unloved.”
As we enter the Christmas season, many organizations use the term “adoption” very loosely and incorrectly. I love the organizations that advocate buying presents for children of families in need, but one does not “adopt” a child by buying them presents nor does one “adopt” a family by paying various bills for them during the holiday season. When referring to children, “adoption” means a child gains a mother or a father, and in the best situations — both. Therefore if one adopts a child, they become a parent.
Adoption is a legal and permanent condition that binds a child to a family and is meant to be forever. Using the word “adopted” to indicate a temporary condition of gift giving is confusing, fraught with incorrect assumptions, and possibly hurtful. It also does not educate children living with biological parents in understanding what adoption means when they encounter children who have been adopted or who are awaiting adoption.
I encourage everyone to continue to look for ways to help others during the holiday season, but refrain from using the word “adopt” when “sponsor” is a more accurate term. But for those considering adopting or fostering a child, I highly recommend it. You may find that giving a child a family is the best gift you could ever receive.
Jennifer O’Neal-Rojas,
(adoptive and
biological mom),
Warner Robins
