This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, October 18, 2017

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., center, speaks to immigrant rights supporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The groups and allies are advocating that Congress pass a 'Clean Dream Act' that will prevent the deportation of Dreamers working and studying in the U.S., and reform legalization of those with Temporary Protection Status who came to the U.S. fleeing natural disasters or civil wars. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP