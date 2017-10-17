This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Mutual dependency
This letter is in response to your Oct. 3 Opinion post “Reality on amnesty for DACA recipients-illegal aliens are not Americans” by D.A. King.
Immigration law originated from unregulated guest-worker programs meant to benefit our struggling economy after World War II. By the time these programs were revoked, employers and immigrants had already established a mutual dependency on foreign labor assistance not easily removed from our economy.
The author claims that the moral of the 1986 amnesty law is that “aliens” should never be rewarded U.S. citizenship. However, the 1986 amnesty law provided legal citizenship to 1.1 million people, increasing citizens’ tax base and purchasing power. The true moral yields a thriving economy and job market through pathways to citizenship; modern-day improvements must address refugee status.
The Dream Act’s purpose was to dissuade immigrants from obtaining permanent residence through a complicated six-year application process. The act’s unintended effect was that 800,000-plus children became trapped in the U.S. fighting the judicial system’s hazy legislation. The U.S. has lauded citizenship over the heads of the hardworking and forced them to live in the shadows of our mistakes. DACA was implemented to provide previously-denied rights to American-born children trapped in the argument of the Dream Act.
True reality proves work and travel visas are not abused. DACA renewals have been on the rise since 2015. There have been 211, 264 DACA renewals in 2017 and 35, 586 DACA applications. End the complicated citizenship process and provide undocumented immigrants a path to immediate citizenship.
Kathryn Pruitt,
Macon
Oppression
“I don’t see all the social injustice some of these people see,” said Mike Ditka. “No oppression in the last 100-years that I know of…” said Ditka. His universe, illusory. After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, the government imprisoned more than 110,000 Japanese-Americans, 62 percent were U.S. citizens. But, no oppression.
Jesse Owens won four gold medals at the Munich Olympics in 1936. Yet, Hitler shook his hand behind the honors stand. President Franklin D. Roosevelt didn’t even congratulate him by telegram. Owens worked menial jobs, raced a horse, didn’t reap a financial harvest. Why? His blackness, Owens said. By contrast, Johnnie Weissmuller, swimming gold medalist, parlayed his Olympic success to an endorsement deal with BVD and signed a seven-year movie deal with MGM.
Muhammad Ali refused military induction, an hour later, politicized hack boxing officials from the New York Athletic Club and World Boxing Association confiscated his title. Authorities took his passport. Ali hadn’t been charged, tried, or convicted. No oppression? Yet, those boxing commissions licensed convicted felons.
In 2016, the Chicago Police Department Accountability Task Force concluded, “CPD’s own data gives validity to the widely-held belief, the police have no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color.” But, Ditka doesn’t see oppression.
Marc D. Greenwood,
Camp Hill, Alabama
Victim’s fault?
As to Harvey Weinstein: OK I am a woman. Being a woman, I believe a woman is responsible for controlling her actions and should stand up and take action against any male who attempts to sexually harass her at the time of the occurrence not 30 years later. If they had rather have a chance of a movie part or getting rich than to rebel at the time of harassment, then she is to blame for putting up with it in order to advance her position.
As for an employer who attempts to sexually harass employees, the same holds true. However, don’t put up with it in order to work, but report such to a law enforcement officer. Losing one’s pride is not worth the job or money. Folks, this is the only way sexual harassment in any form can be stopped, not 30 years after the fact. These high and mighty movie stars are just now speaking out. What a joke.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Citizen power
I have not had much input but I feel it is time that the city council of Centerville be investigated. The mayor and several councilmen seem to believe they are not accountable to citizens. True, most citizens don’t attend the meetings, but his is because the mayor runs the meetings as a self promotion tool. Every time questions come up, they dodge into executive session. There are no longer reports coming to the newspaper and now a new questionable practice is raising its ugly head.
Why would they want “affordable” housing stuffed into this small town? I can only guess that it is a self-enriching move on their part. The word on the street here is that no one wants it except the city “leaders.” That must tell you something.
Oh I know that some people have been singled out for personal attacks by the mayor and others. I also know they are very revenge minded. I also know the citizens have power. I remember the senior tax vote they tried shoving onto us. They went down in flames on that one. We need to shoot down this coming disaster as soon as possible. Surely there are some lawyers in Centerville who do not want their property values destroyed in the name of profit to druggies, gangs and shootings. Please get out there an petition or sue for us.
James vonDriver
Centerville
Great location
Affordable housing is a good idea. The land the city bought for an amphitheater would be a great place for the housing development. It would put an otherwise useless piece of property to good use. The fact there are residences adjacent to the “park” doesn’t seem to bother anyone in city hall. I guess it’s the old NIMBY term, Not In My Back Yard.
James Huber,
Centerville
Sign language?
Can any of you Trumpsters explain what Donald Trump is doing with his hands when he reads his speeches? First, he raises one hand and seems to move it in a circular motion and then does the same with his other hand. At first, I dismissed these gyrations as nothing more than an idiosyncratic tic, but on further examination, it appears he’s doing the “wash on, wash off” scene from “The Karate Kid.” I guess it’s also possible it’s secret sign language developed for him by his Kremlin handlers that allows him to communicate surreptitiously with his best bud, Vladimir Putin.
Larry Knight,
Columbia, South Carolina
Comments