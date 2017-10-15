This is Viewpoints for Monday, October 16, 2017

Gun statistics
In her 400 word rant (Oct. 10) concerning fake and slanted news coverage being one of the main reasons many Americans have stopped getting their national news information from TV news outlets and local newspapers, an obvious solution is to seek factual information from respected news sources further afield, such as the globally distributed, pink colored, Financial Times. I quote some facts from an FT article published on Friday, October 6.
▪ Deaths from firearms in the U.S. dwarf those from firearms. 2016: 36,861 total annual deaths from guns, of which 58 deaths were from terrorism.
▪ The number of gun deaths in Japan in 2016: 1. Japan has strict gun control laws.
▪ Half of the 265 million guns in the U.S. are owned by 3 percent of U.S. adults. That’s an average of 17 guns each for individuals in this group.
▪ Forty-two percent of civilian-owned guns around the world are in the U.S., which accounts for 4 percent of the global population.
▪ The gun homicide rate in the U.S. is 25.2 times higher than other high-income countries, while the total homicide rate is seven times higher.
Colin Frayne,
Macon
The pendulum swings
Liberalism is in retreat. There is no other way to explain their incoherent ramblings. Everywhere one looks the foundations of the left are cracking. ESPN, a liberal sports bastion for decades, cannot get the public to ignore poor decisions by players that are causing fans to leave in droves. Left leaning newspapers like the Washington Post are folding or selling themselves for pennies on the dollar. Activists on college campuses are brushed off and called snowflakes. Hollywood, always eager to attack a flawed conservative, hides under rocks when a flawed liberal like Harvey Weinstein surfaces. Hillary Clinton has become an embarrassment with her never ending list of excuses for losing the presidency.
Like falling autumn leaves, rejection of liberalism is in the air. And the more its inept leadership attempts to save itself the stronger the repudiation grows. George Soros and his allies are desperately throwing money behind any fringe idea to help out. But the inherent hypocrisy of liberalism has been exposed and they don’t have enough money to stuff it back into hiding. An unrelenting river of desertion silently grows larger every day. The pendulum, as it always does, swings away from one side and toward another.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
Older is Better
Along with pumpkin spice and everything nice, October is known as a month of change. With the leaves turning and the weather finally cooling down, people and pets alike are starting to snuggle up on the couch and enjoy fall. Dogs young and old are looking for new homes before the cold of winter settles in. That’s why every October my organization, American Humane, encourages animal lovers to consider adopting a dog from a local shelter or rescue group in honor of our nationally celebrated Adopt-a-Dog Month.
Despite a recent uptick in shelter adoptions, each year an estimated 670,000 dogs are still euthanized at shelters across the country before they can find their forever homes. While all dogs need a loving home, often the hardest ones to place for local shelters are older animals. Lots of those pets are overlooked by adopters, but there are so many reasons why dogs over the age of six make ideal furry family members.
For one, senior dogs tend to be less rambunctious than younger dogs — a great quality for families with young children. Also, they’re often already house-trained, spayed or neutered, and have had other behavioral issues addressed, which makes them a great fit for people with busy lifestyles.
For those who already have all the pets that they can handle, there are still steps that can be taken to help celebrate dogs in our lives. Spaying and neutering pets prevents unwanted and unplanned puppies. It also has been shown to increase the lifespan of the animal while reducing behavioral problems.
Also, make sure to microchip and tag your dogs. You never know when a door latch will break or a hole under a fence will be dug.
And don’t forget, if you can’t open your home permanently to a new best friend, there are many shelters that will work with individuals to foster animals temporarily. You get a pet on a short-term basis while the shelter finds the pet a forever home, and you keep a spot open at the shelter, which helps an animal that normally would not have had that opportunity.
With so many ways to help man’s best friend, it is the perfect time this October to help the animals in our communities — whether it’s by adopting a senior dog, fostering a puppy, or micro-chipping the pets you already have. This fall you can make a difference in the life of an animal, and perhaps gain a new best friend.
Dr. Robin Ganzert is president and CEO of American Humane
Vote for Cook
Surely you have noticed that as we begin to hear a well-composed musical piece, even the first chord of the first measure forebodes the entire composition. One can hear sadness in a funeral dirge or joy in “Ode to Joy.” Though people are much more complex, they are very similar. We also have a theme. Charles Cook is a fine example.
His entire resume points to the life-long avocation as a servant leader. He serves as a member and deacon at Roberta Baptist Church and chairman of the deacon board. He’s been a member of the Roberta-Crawford County Chamber of Commerce for eight years, and has served as president for four years. Additionally he serves on the Meals-on-Wheels board of directors; vice president of the Georgia Farm Bureau Retirees’ Association; sports trainer and EMT for Crawford County football for 33 years as well as serving on our School Improvement Focus Group.
I write to personally endorse Charles Cook in his campaign for Roberta City Council. As an educator and member of the Roberta-Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, I have known Cook for the last 15 years. I have absolutely no reservations in giving him my highest recommendation. You will be pleased with anything he does as a leader and as a citizen.
David H. Israel,
Roberta
