This is Viewpoints for Thursday, October 12, 2017

Right of passage
I have seen encouraging signs of removal of some storm debris from our neighborhood by Macon-Bibb County. I continue to hope that the state does not cite me for an unlicensed, nonputricible landfill along the curb in front of my home before our time comes for removal. Trying to exhibit patience is not one of my strong attributes.
The county right-of-way is where a 200-plus year old pine tree lived that was the provocateur on Captain Kell Drive that tore down all overhead utilities and still resides in the row, evidently with a significance unknown to me. Each “debris removal group” that arrived over several days, would make one tree trunk cut — nothing more — and never return.
There must be a “right of passage” by making a cut on this tree and doing nothing further. As I added smaller debris to my “landfill” I became alarmed after the last tree trunk cut left a very straight 30-foot tree section on what looked like a very dangerous slope down toward the street. (I greatly appreciate the prompt response to my telephone call by the Public Works Department to mitigate this hazard.)
Now, I do not want to be picky, but it now appears that removal of smaller sized debris from my “landfill” is following the pattern of removal of the huge pine tree since “someone” has now, over three independent trips, taken a small amount of the debris, spreading more than they pick up.
Possibly one of the “Letter to Editor” interpreters /judges has an explanation for this phenomenon. My suggestion, however, is that a ‘Sergeant” accompany any removal crew.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Deodorant cure?
Approximately 40 years ago, I read one-out-of-seven women will have breast cancer in their lifetime. Today, I read it is one-out-of-eight. Apparently, we are getting smarter about the multitude of heath related dangers we face daily. About seven years ago, CNN’s Robin Meade stated Harvard Medical School researchers found a definitive link between underarm antiperspirants containing aluminum (nearly all antiperspirants contain aluminum) and breast cancer. I suspected the link around 20 years ago and told my wife and two daughters to never use antiperspirants. Our bodies are supposed to sweat. That is how we rid ourselves of toxins.
When I was young and used underarm products, I would have an unpleasant odor by the end of the day. I determined my body’s reaction to the chemicals was causing my issue. I stopped using underarm products, other than soap and water, and do not have any issues with odor. There are numerous deodorant-only products on the market for those people trying to wean themselves from the habit of using something. If you choose to cold turkey all underarm products, give your body time to adjust. Products are often listed as aluminum and paraben free. About five years ago, I wrote to seven breast cancer organizations and detailed what I’d heard, read and learned. Due to their lack of response, I believe they are more interested in money than a cure.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
From city to slum
It has come to the attention of some in Centerville that “city fathers” are trying to put one over on us again. No one has heard about a project to build low rent housing up against Eagle Springs. This has only been announced since the process began. The areas that are spoken of are very open and free. One, however, is directly across the street from a school. The things to think about:
This has been an ongoing project, no city councilmen has talked to their constituency at all. Makes you wonder how many are receiving plain, fat envelopes?
The Centerville Police will be sorely undermanned to police that area. They would probably be spending all of their time chasing drug dealers and fights. Do you want this across the street from your school? How about close to the day care center.
Think of the ease many of the tenants will have to our houses now. Burglary and robbing will most likely skyrocket. Traffic will exponentially raise to the point that it can’t be controlled. As all of this happens, the staid members of the community will start selling out and getting out. Property values will go down the tubes. Not only here, but in Warner Robins, and the whole area will become a slum.
The city council probably has it all set up. It sort of reminds us of the great John Harley Memorial Park, and the almost $100,000 demolition of the old fire station. Follow the money on each of those boondoggles.
OK, now get it straight, no one has mentioned any one type of people. But, low rent too often means low life. Historically, these type projects foster fights, shootings, drugs, broken down cars, etc.
If you are concerned, go to Centerville City Hall and demand this pocket liner be halted. People stopped Wal-Mart, surely we can get together and stop one property owner from paying off the right people and turning a great city into a slum.
Mick Collins,
Centerville
No surprise
Why is everyone asking the question: “Why is all this carnage happening?” The answer is so obvious. We condone abortion of our children, our most innocent beings.
“We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other.”
Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta
David Burkovich,
Macon
Vote no for city manager
It seems that the big issue in this year’s city of Warner Robins mayoral election is the discussion of hiring a city manager. I was trying to figure out just what a city manager would do? It may go something like this; “Yes Mr. Mayor, city manager here.” “Would you call the supervisor of the Utility Department and tell him I need that report on my desk by Friday.” “Yes sir.” “Hello , city manager here. The mayor needs your report on his desk by Friday.” “Gotcha.” “Mr. Mayor, it will be on your desk by Friday.” “Good, you know you are an excellent city manager. I think you need a raise next year.” “Well thank you, but can we afford it?” “No sweat, we’ll just raise taxes. After all nothing’s too good for our city taxpayers.”
I am voting for the candidate that promises not to hire a city manager. Joe Musselwhite in the forum last week had a very strong statement against hiring a city manager. He’s my candidate.
Louis R. Stennes,
Warner Robins
Comments