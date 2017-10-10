This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Lies and more
During the ongoing debates over gun control, one will invariably hear some variety of the following: “Chicago is the murder capital of America, and yet it has the strictest gun laws in the nation! Obviously this proves gun control is ineffective.” This is, however, a lie. Chicago hasn’t had these “strict” gun laws in over a decade. Since the McDonald v. City of Chicago decision the handgun ban in Chicago has been overturned, with the rest of Illinois following suit.
The ban on concealed carry was further struck down as unconstitutional by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. In truth, Chicago not only does not have the strictest gun laws, it’s not even in the top five. I myself believe that an armed working class is the bedrock of a democracy, but do not allow the lies of the arms manufacturers to cloud your judgment.
Joe Hill,
Macon
The consistent message
Rick Wilson’s letter vehemently disagreeing with Rev. Andy Cook’s from the pulpit column standing for Biblical marriage is, sadly, full of misinformation. I thank and praise our loving God for following through when a truth-seeker asks that he reveal himself as we read his word for ourselves. With prayer, he puts everything into context. I dare you to try it.
Meg Mehserle,
Perry
Bloodbath madness
Given the availability of hundreds of millions of firearms, any child, criminal or otherwise deranged individual, can access a lethal weapon in contemporary America. And they often do. We are routinely slaughtered in our schools, churches, work and entertainment centers — mostly by fellow Americans.
A half century ago a beloved president nearly had his head blown off by a demented dirt bag with a $12 mail order rifle. Little has changed since, with the exception of more bloodshed. In the supposed most learned and advanced society on earth the insane can still openly purchase weapons. Our acquiescence to this absurdity has led to America crowned the free people’s mass murder capital of the world. To many nations, we probably appear all too content with such bloodbath madness.
H.D. Linton,
Warner Robins
Vegas massacre
The needless slaughter in Vegas has thrown the nation into a frenzy as to why and how could this happen with no warning. When in fact the shooter telegraphed his intent many times prior to the shooting. How can I say that without proof? William James, the father of psychology, researched behavioral science some centuries ago and noted the intent of actors is apparent at all times and is detectable to only the proficient observer.
Through gesticulations and conduct patterns of all Homo sapiens from high profile criminals to preschoolers sometimes referred to as sagacity is present at all times to the conscious mind expressed by body gestures used by sophisticated interrogations or debriefing. If the media would allow the intellectuals time for investigation, we’ll not only find motive, but a possible prevention for future acts of terror.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Heart or hand?
As the politicians start their debates on the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, people around the country need to stop, think and ask themselves is there anything our government, or our country, could have done to prevent this tragedy? If we are honest with ourselves we would have to say, “no.” There is no amount of planning, preparation or legislation that can stop what is in a person’s dark heart.
A hand is just a tool the heart uses to demonstrate its will and even when you take away that tool it will always find another. There is no way anyone can change what is in someone else’s heart, but we can change what is in our own, and by showing the goodness and light in our own heart we just might plant a seed in others.
Stop listening to the people who want to divide us in hate and darkness, and look for the ones who want to join us in goodness and light. Because hate and darkness cannot survive in the present of goodness and light for very long. Remember you are only responsible for what is in your heart, but what is in your heart can affect others.
Justin H. Thompson,
Cochran
Wellness Center woes
The recent turmoil at the Wellness Center seems to evolve around poor management. First they pay $40-plus a month, then each year they are mandated to pay $20 for upgrades ( a business expense) for the latest a high-end water fountain that shows how much they save by not using plastic bottles. Who cares? Then they buy equipment (why must they pay for equipment) there is so much equipment there is no room to walk. Then the manager, apparently paid a bonus on income, rents spaces to a neighboring business. So now there is a dire shortage of parking during peek hours. The elderly are forced to walk way too far in bad weather.
I understand this place is owned by a hospital, but health conditions are in question. They say members work out and go directly into the pool without showering. Filth can be found throughout the club. The sauna room wreaks from lack of sanitizing.
The most amazing thing is although it has three management people, they are rarely seen. They are highly paid, far more than health clubs that pay taxes (this one does not). There are roughly 5,000 members.
Carolyn Effie,
Macon
Ol’ Jesse was right
Back in the day, the late 1960s for me, WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina had a fire-breathing editorial commentator featured daily on the evening news. Occasionally, we college students at N.C. State would have a moment to catch the news and have a chuckle at Ol’ Jesse’s rant, as it often dealt with the latest shenanigans of “communist” anti-war protesters and free speech demonstrators on college campuses.
Much to our amusement, he thought that our sister institution and close-by rival, UNC-Chapel Hill, should be walled off to keep it from infecting the rest of the state. Free speech movement be damned, Ol’ Jesse operated under the “camel’s nose in the tent” theory. If you let these leftists have their way on campus, next thing you know they will be running the place.
Ol’ Jesse went on to become Sen. Jesse Helms, elected in 1972 and was a harbinger of the Republican takeover of the South. And as strange as Ol’ Jesse seemed to us back in the day, he was prescient in his insight into the outcome of the Free Speech Movement on the American college campus. Once the “free speech camel” got all the way into the campus tent, it seems there’s no room at all now for true free speech.
Tom Mastin,
Fort Valley
