This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, October 10, 2017

The importance of “fake news” cannot be exaggerated when it comes to maintaining an informed electorate in the 21st century. Understand that fake news is not just publishing or broadcasting events that never happened — that type of fake news gets exposed soon enough. But another type of fake news is more impactful and damaging than putting out false stories. It is the more common practice of omitting, minimizing, or slanting coverage of certain stories and events that conflict with the biases of the mainstream news outlets while highlighting stories that validate those biases. Increasingly, Americans are figuring out that the mainstream media largely shares the beliefs and biases of the left and reflects those biases in its news coverage.
For instance, the media coverage of the mass murder in Las Vegas quickly dissolved into daily coverage of calls for more gun control laws because the mainstream media pundits and writers largely share that belief with Democrats. But while the mass murder of 58 in Las Vegas was a horrifying event, why isn’t there continual press about the over 50 murders per month for the past 50 years in Chicago? Does the fact that both the shooters and the victims there are mostly black and the mayors of Chicago, all Democrats since l931, have anything to do with it? Shouldn’t there be panel discussions about why Chicago’s mayors and strict gun control laws haven’t brought down the gun murders? Obviously, the chronic Chicago murder story is kept quiet is because it doesn’t fit the liberal paradigm of racist, pro-gun Republicans causing so many black deaths in America.
And there is an even bigger killing story that media bias has kept obscured by platitudes for 45 years — abortion. Since major media outlets are largely pro-choice, Americans are not informed that the violent destruction of American babies in the womb has averaged over 100,000 deaths per month since l973. Most pro-choice voters have not been informed of the savage way the majority of aborted babies are dismembered and don’t know that Democrat politicians routinely vote against bills designed to simply provide pain relief for aborted babies over 20 weeks. Has there ever been a special on 60 Minutes or a documentary by Ken Burns on the American history of legalized abortion?
This type of slanted news coverage is one of the main reasons many Americans have stopped getting their national news information from TV news outlets and from the national news stories printed in local newspapers. They are simply seeking “the other side of the story.”
Rinda Wilson,
Macon
Even in these trying times, every day we should read or find something to laugh about. My laugh for today is about older women. They should understand this. If my body was a car, I would be trading it in for a newer model. I’ve got bumps, dents, scratches and my headlights are out of focus. My gearbox is seizing up and it takes me hours to reach maximum speed. I overheat for no reason and every time I sneeze, cough or laugh, either my radiator leaks or my exhaust backfires.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Predictably, different factions are trying to make political hay out of a national tragedy. As Saul Olinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” states, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Among others, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.) tweeted, “Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. ... We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”
The sad thing is that those making the most noise about that “conversation” don’t want to talk about root causes at all, but merely pass new laws to limit behavior. Lost in the conversation is the fact that the most significant of those laws was removed from the public discussion table decades ago. It said “Thou shall not murder.”
When in our eyes humans stopped being made in the image of God and became just a result of time and chance, we lost our value, and our existence became just a matter of choice. Hmmm — there’s that word, “choice.”
In the context of the 84 people run over in Nice, France —with no resultant call to outlaw public driving — those who are calling for the overturning of the entire political calendar to “demand action” after the sad killing of comparatively few shooting victims, will at the same time, champion the cause of killing other innocents by the millions as a matter of “choice.”
Dan Topolewski,
Kathleen
I am solidly convinced that the electorate of America has been afforded an opportunity of a lifetime. I have studied the poise, posture and diplomacy of all the presidential wives and some have measured up to a “B,” while others have tanked out. But 2017 has handed our nation a gift that should never be taken for granted. Hands down, no exceptions, no apologies, Melania Trump excels (head, and shoulders) above all the others.
In attire, manners, (observed) mentality and morality, protocol, intellect, gesture, substance, maturity, stamina, academics, confidence and acquiescence. She is alert to commend or empathize in applicable manner and exhibits a physique and form commensurate with her historic role as a model. She is truly one of a kind. In my four score of years, many have passed my way and I know of none who surpasses this lady of class. She is elegant, spiffy, sharp and adorable. She never shrinks in loyalty or patriotism.
Egotistical pride and hypocrisy are conspicuously absent from her conduct, and she never appears to be pompous or demanding. I am aware that many do not share my appraisal. I am also aware that most of those have either not looked in depth or are motivated by ulterior motives. There exists many beautiful women, but to find one who possesses numerous commendable characteristics or has attained unprecedented abilities in the arts, is a rarity indeed. Our First Lady does not need another award, but it would seem reasonable that our citizens would have a respect and commendation in keeping with her stand for decency and compassion. Without reservation, I can elevate Melania Trump, as a role model for the entire planet.
Daniel W. Gatlyn USN ret.,
Macon
