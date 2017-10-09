This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Chicago. Police announced that Maurice Harris has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four men at or near a Chicago restaurant, on March 30, 2017. Harris who is charged in the likely gang-related killings of the four men on Chicago's South Side had lost his father in another shooting a day earlier in the same neighborhood. Teresa Crawford AP