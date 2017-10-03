This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Lower the mound?
As a baseball fan(atic) for almost 70 years, I suggest it’s time to lower the pitcher’s mound to five inches or less. I believe it was lowered to 10 inches around 1969 after Cardinal pitcher Bob Gibson (member, Hall of Fame) posted an incredible ERA of about 1.12.
Pitchers today, from Major League Baseball down to high school, are several inches taller, on average, than 50-60 years ago. And most MLB pitchers can now throw 95-100 mph, unheard of back in the day. It was not uncommon for star pitchers to be on the short side, Whitey Ford (5-foot-10 inches) of the Yankees and Bobby Shantz (5-foot-6 inches) of the Philadelphia A’s. (Other long-time fans, help me out by adding other names.)
A tall mound for today’s taller and stronger pitches gives them an unfair advantage over batters. However, many of the best MLB players are rather short, such as past Most Valuable Player Dustin Pedroia (5-foot-9 inches) (Red Sox) and this year’s MVP Jose Altuve (5-foot-6 inches) (Astros). Almost no pitchers are as short as many players.
Finally, swinging some advantage toward the batter will add the excitement of more hitting and scoring for the enjoyment of baseball fans.
David B. Conner,
Macon
The 2017 season set a new record for home runs, 6,104. The previous record was 5,693 set in 2000.
Editors
Misses the point
Since the terrible and tragic event that took place in Las Vegas recently, many comments have been made about gun control. Several of those comments have completely missed the point of the real issue. The real issue at hand is not the gun or anything else for that matter that is used to take life away. The real issue that needs to be recognized is that the heart of man is in desperate need of what gives life and that can only come from God. If we miss out on that, then all else in life becomes insignificant.
Cameron W. Andrews,
Centerville
Just one person
On Monday, Bill McCarthy wrote, “if (NFL players) don’t like it here in America, leave.” I’ve seen similar sentiments elsewhere, and I’m puzzled every time. Does McCarthy believe NFL players are peacefully protesting because they hate this country? Would he really prefer that all players head north to the CFL instead of trying to end the extrajudicial executions of black men at the hands of police? Does he believe that wealthy athletes shouldn’t be allowed to have an opinion he doesn’t like?
This entire debate depresses me, honestly. But, like McCarthy, I am just one person entitled to my own beliefs.
Ross Hardy,
Macon
Cummings’ school
One of Cummings’ routine practices is fabricating straw men. Some, such as biblically sanctioned chattel slavery, are designed for public display and burning. Others are intended for praise, thereby adding insult to injury. His recent use of the latter on Sept. 24, promotes a romanticized view of uncertainty.
Exposing the hollowness of his “Christian uncertainty” straw man is beyond scope here, and doing so may miss the forest for the trees. Rather, one may employ basic questioning. What has fed our columnist’s affinity for religious and ethical uncertainty? Why does he speak in language foreign to any dialect of Christian language? From what school of thought has this student been indoctrinated? The German school of “higher criticism” from two to three hundred years ago is the legacy behind Cummings’ theories and approach. His predecessors are men such as Ferdinand Baur and Julius Wellhausen. Enrolled pupils are taught particular methodologies and premises when examining biblical text.
Also beyond scope of these pages is a Christian analysis of the higher critic’s methods and misjudgments. Suffice it to say, Cummings’ ideal of “Christian uncertainty” fares well with no accountability to objective morality. In opposition to this, the psalmist states, “Your word is very pure, therefore your servant loves it” (Ps. 119:140).
Some bloopers of Cummings’ subscribed philosophy are evident in his detachment from aspects of the real world. In many ways certainty is one of humanity’s primal needs. Of special interest is the adoptee community.
Many adoptees — child, adolescent and adult —carry wounds others cannot relate to, often with no possibility for closure. Some adoptees find triggers that set off insecurity and fear. I am aware of many testimonies of healing and progressing from fragmented to wholeness of life — none of which are aided by practical or spiritual uncertainty.
Will Daniels,
Macon
The right to kneel
I am writing in regards to the recent opinion post titled “Stand up, sit down, kneel.” As a young woman raised in Middle Georgia, I am aware of the local perceptions regarding the political climate in our nation. I understand and empathize with those who feel our flag is being disrespected.
However, I am also a student social worker, and I must empathize also with those who are marginalized in our society, because I feel that as a privileged white woman, I am obligated to use my privilege for society’s good rather than for my own benefit.
In recent events sparked by Colin Kaepernick, we have witnessed famous athletes kneeling during the national anthem. Initially, I, too, saw these actions as disrespect. However, after further research on Kaepernick, I saw an alternate message. These gestures are not meant to bring the spotlight onto the athletes, they are meant for the marginalized. Our American citizens of African American heritage who are racially profiled and discriminated against, particularly during interactions with police.
These events are disturbing and should be addressed, especially in the Macon area where more than half our population identifies as African American. Yet some wonder, how do these athletes have the audacity to disrespect the flag? Well, how did the founders of our country have the audacity to rebel against Britain? They stood up for what they felt was right. That is what these athletes are doing today. Rather, instead of standing, they kneel.
Lindsay Hall,
Macon
Comments