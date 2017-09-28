This is Viewpoints for Friday, September 29, 2017

Time to act is now
I had hoped this day would not come, but I should have expected it. So here is my open plea to Gov. Nathan Deal and my legislative colleagues: It is time for us to act. We must take action to provide access to medical cannabis oil here in Georgia.
Over the last nine months, myself along with a small group of dedicated families, have taken the very risky position that we would provide medical cannabis oil to hurting Georgians who were properly registered with the state, at no cost to the individual. We would find a way to help those who the state said had the legal right to possess medical cannabis oil for their debilitating disease since there was no way to get the product in our state.
Well, we have been overwhelmed by the incredible stories of changed lives from the use of medical cannabis oil; by the tearful and heartfelt messages from families about how the last days of their loved ones life were so much better; by the thank you’s from individuals who can now function better every day. All messages that just confirmed what we were doing was worth every risk.
But the demand has become too great, we can’t keep up with the thousands of Georgians who want access to medical cannabis oil. There are now over 2,500 Georgians registered with the Department of Public Health, and they all want, and expect, the right to get medical cannabis oil. But we can’t provide it to all of them, the cost, logistics and process is too overwhelming.
So, if you are one of the 2,500 Georgians, it’s time for your voice to be heard. You must get involved to tell your state representative and senator that the state must take action. We must create an instate cultivation model that allows our citizens to access the product here in Georgia, and we need to do it now.
For the sake of our citizens who are truly hurting, I’m pleading. Let’s complete the job we started with Haleigh’s Hope Act in 2015. Let’s provide access to medical cannabis oil for our fellow citizens.
Rep. Allen Peake,
Macon
‘Iron’ Mike Healy
Michael Augustine Healy was born in Jones County, Georgia in 1839. His legal status at birth was slave. He rose to command the U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear, one of the services greatest ship captains and the first African American to command a vessel in service to the United States. His commissioning papers were signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
His most notable accomplishments were patrolling the Alaska Territory for over 20 years, enforcing U.S. law, providing aid to mariners and native peoples and assisting with the introduction of reindeer to Alaska from Siberia. Commercial fishing of whales and seals had depleted their populations to the point that native Alaskans were in danger of starvation.
Commercial fishermen hired and payed the native Alaskans with liquor instead of cash or the supplies that they needed to make it through the harsh winters. Captain Healy knew of the devastation the British had imposed on the native aborigines of Australia. He was determined that this fate would not befall the native Alaskans, he put a stop to the practice of payment with liquor and demanded that payment be made in cash, food and supplies. This action most likely saved native Alaskans from the same fate as the aborigines.
It was said that in Alaska, Captain Healy was better known and commanded more respect than the president of the United States. Where is the statue or monument for Captain Mike Healy, one of our most famous native sons who dedicated his life in service to America?
George Catlett,
Macon
Drop the puck
Folks, it’s time to boycott the NFL. I am. Now rush down to the Macon Centreplex and spend your sports dollars on a season ticket to the Macon Mayhem. I did. Go Mayhem, the fastest sport on ice. First game is Oct. 20.
Bobby Komlo,
Lake Wildwood
A question
My letter today is short. I have turned off any sport where even one player kneels or shows disrespect to the American flag and our national anthem. As a veteran, the reasons are self-evident, but I have one question that other readers may respond to. Can anyone explain to me how a talented athlete earning $5 million a year to play a kid’s game is oppressed?
Louis R. Stennes,
Warner Robins
Un-American
Lately, the phrase “un-American” has been spewed by the Democrats and so called “dreamers” who support the illegal invasion of this country by any means necessary to remain here.
I believe it was “un-American” to be brought to this country as a child with their parents or unaccompanied minors and expect me to accept this disrespect for this nation’s sovereignty and laws. To commit crimes of any nature whatsoever including murder, rape, child molestation, drug dealing, gang affiliation, free legal representation associated with same, free medical and educational services, helping to pay for their in-state college tuition, receiving any type of federal or state benefits and drivers licenses, simply because their parents, who knew it was against this nation’s immigration laws, chose to break those laws. Schools telling student’s not to wear certain “attire” that these illegal immigrants might deem offensive and removing the American flag as done in California and replacing it with a Mexican flag. Renaming schools to be more inclusive of Mexican culture and heritage. They are not immigrants. The law defines them as illegal aliens.
It’s “un-American” to lower my wages and standard of living to accommodate this illegal influx of non-Americans. To over stay their passports, visas or work permits. To demand the right to vote in any election. Stealing Social Security card numbers so they can have a false identification. Funny, they call it un-American, but they sure want to become American.
Michael Snipes,
Warner Robins
Pointless musings?
If The Telegraph would adhere to its own stipulation that opinion pieces are to be less than 250 words, readers would not be subjected to opinions that are unfocused, rambling and sometimes seemingly pointless musings. Recently. Arthur Brook and Jack Colwell took readers on a pathway leading clearly to a point or points that were only clear to them. If you would do your job editors, readers might glean more clarity and understanding, or maybe not. Writers that pen poorly structured opines serve a narrow audience, themselves.
Randy Shearer,
Kathleen
