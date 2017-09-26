This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, September 27, 2017

The whole story
I have a question for Meaze Fluellen about her “No aid” submission on Sept. 21. Was she talking about what happen in America or Africa at that time in history? It just seems strange that the so many people only want to talk about who bought the slaves, not where the slaves came from, or who enslaved them in the first place.
What is worse the people who bought the slaves or the people who hunted, beat, slaughtered and enslaved people of their own race? There is enough guilt for all who were involved, but you have to tell the whole story. There was only one person who walked on this earth who was without sin and he was crucified.
Justin H. Thompson
Cochran
Kudos for Kovac
It seems to be human nature to find it much easier to criticize than to express appreciation. This certainly includes me, and in the past few years The Telegraph has published several letters from me in response to blatant missteps in its pages that I felt should not go unmentioned. But I would like to take this opportunity to commend its writers for the generally high quality of their work under straitened circumstances. As someone with a background in the newspaper industry, I am well aware of the difficulties that “downsizing,” with smaller staffs and earlier deadlines, has imposed.
But, while recognizing this generally high quality, I would like to make particular note of the consistently fine writing of Joe Kovac Jr. He can handle a small story and a large story — not to mention the bizarre antics in “Cop Shop” — with equal dexterity. He knows journalism and he knows language. His front-page story on the day after the storm is a case in point. Its first paragraph read: “The battering ram that was Hurricane Irma chugged into Georgia on Monday, lashing trees, roofs and power lines that lie hundreds of miles from the sea with tropical-storm conditions rarely seen here.”
Here are the facts that Kovac managed to include in a single sentence:
1. The storm’s name was Irma.
2. The storm was once a hurricane but had diminished to a tropical storm by the time it reached Middle Georgia.
3. Middle Georgia lies hundreds of miles from the sea.
4. The storm damaged trees, roofs and power lines.
5. This happened on Monday.
6. Such events are rare here.
Journalism students would do well to study this sentence and, indeed, all of Kovac’s writing. This was, in journalistic parlance, an excellent lead. These facts could have taken several sentences to report, but Kovac delivered them to time-starved readers all at once by skilfully placing Facts No. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 in subordinate phrases that hang from the main structure of the sentence like ornaments from a Christmas tree. Yet the sentence is not unwieldy or wordy.
But that’s not all. In addition to structure there is word choice, or diction. Mr. Kovac could have written that the storm roared into Georgia, or plowed in, or plodded in, or churned in, or a hundred other ways of saying it. But he said that it “chugged” in — the perfect word for the plodding but destructive, though fortunately non-lethal, nature of this storm when it reached our area. As Mark Twain said, the difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and lightning bug. And Kovac demonstrates regularly how well he understands this. (The phrase “tree-bending wind show,” elsewhere in the story, was another perfect choice of words.)
But there is more to language than structure and diction. Good writing also possesses an undefinable quality that results from additional creative choices that a writer makes. The natural choice would have been to make "Hurricane Irma" the grammatical subject of the sentence, and many writers would have done so. But Mr. Kovac did not. The grammatical subject of the sentence is not "Hurricane Irma" but "battering ram" — "the battering ram that was Hurricane Irma." Mr. Kovac chose to "back into" the sentence and the story by beginning it with a metaphor, the image of a battering ram, a powerful image that immediately communicated much about the nature of the storm, while relegating the actual subject of the story, Hurricane Irma, to a subordinate clause. This was a highly creative choice and an example of what good writing is all about.
If Kovac should ever leave The Telegraph, it would be a major loss. Please chain him to his desk, padlock the chain and throw away the key!
David Mann,
Macon
Trust us?
The latest Republican insurance plan does not repeal Obamacare. It is a foolish attempt to deceive voters into believing that their professional politicians have accomplished something. It reduces money to low-wager earners to buy health insurance. It reduces money for Medicaid. It redistributes Medicaid funds to the states that did not expand Medicaid under Obamacare. The states that did expand Medicaid will have to make up the funding short fall. The result is millions will not have health insurance. It does not allow individuals to buy health insurance across state lines. It does not allow individuals to form pools to buy health insurance.
It allows insurance companies to raise premiums on individuals with pre-existing conditions. It allows insurance companies to raise the premiums on the elderly. The cuts for money to low-wager earners and Medicaid will be used to fund the reduction in the corporate income tax rate.
It is a trust us plan.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Devastating bill
On behalf of the American Lung Association in Georgia I’m writing to urge Sen.Isakson to oppose the Graham-Cassidy bill. This legislation would allow states to waive key patient protections — and would permit insurance companies to charge people more if they have pre-existing conditions.
The American Lung Association knows health care is a matter of life and death for the millions of Americans living with lung disease. The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund estimates that the Graham-Cassidy bill would result in 32 million Americans losing their health care – including up to 18 million in 2019 alone. And the Senate bill will affect all of us because we’d all end up with higher premiums.
We urge Sen. Isakson to reject the Graham-Cassidy bill: Georgians are counting on him to protect quality and affordable health care.
Martha Bogdan,
Executive Vice President, Southeast Region
American Lung Association
Comments