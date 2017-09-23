This is Viewpoints for Sunday, September 24, 2017

Biblical inerrancy
I have followed with great interest the debate between Dr. Bill Cummings, Bill Ferguson, and Erick “fear the pagans” Erickson, on the subjects of Biblical inerrancy versus a more nuanced reading of the scripture, and the decision of First Baptist to allow same-sex marriages to be performed there. I felt sure many readers would chime in on these subjects, and was not disappointed. On the Wednesday after the tropical storm swept through Middle Georgia it was like the metaphorical flood gates had opened, and three of the six letters were critical of Dr. Bill and/or the decision of the church.
In his contribution to the debate, Bob Kimsey asks the probing question: “Will we next hear of a church allowing people to marry their pets?” Come on, man. Get real.
Adrian Rogers recommends that Dr. Bill take the cure and hear the true word by listening to radio broadcast daily—a broadcast by none other than Adrian Rogers. A nice free plug —well played, sir. I would suggest that Rogers and his friends read Adam Hamilton’s “Understanding The Bible.”
In the longest letter of the lot, John Dunaway assures us that those who believe in inerrancy would never wish to harm those who are of the LGBTQ community. He really ought to Google the topic. And he tells us that Erickson doesn’t really believe that “every word in the Bible must be carried out,” and admits there are “some commands in the Old Testament that are no longer to be followed literally.” And who exactly makes the decision about which are more cultural practices of the day and which are the unchanging word of God? Hummm?
I guess there must be some wiggle room there. And for this I am sure that Leroy Gingrich and The Donald are grateful or they would have been out of business long ago.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Storm notes
As I traverse my eighth decade, my thoughts turn to prior advice given me, some followed, others not, especially that to consider avoiding discussion of subjects on politics and broad elements of religion. I foolishly now enter the “jungle of religion” with trepidation, especially considering the briars and poison ivy so often encountered in the letters published on the Telegraph Opinion page on this subject. I must wonder the thinking of the omnipotent. I gave you life to live and prosper on this unique planet in “your” miniature solar system compared with the vastness beyond belief by man that I created.
Some of you lived “south’ of what you call the equator with resulting darker epidermis and eyes while others evolved differently in a northern environment with lighter skin tone and blue/green eyes. I do not make mistakes which you are so adept at doing with the free will I gave you. I have allowed “events of nature” and discord amongst you in the form of violence, some small, others you term as a “world war,” to encourage the intended humanity of “man,” with free will. Yet, you have refused to establish a means to just get along with others around you.
There is a word in the English language that describes what you should understand, “frustration with wayward children” infatuated with yourselves, narcissistic. You obviously cannot love your neighbor, but you should be able to find a way to just be friendly. That would be a start. Stop the abuse and the violence.
This predestined letter was written, Sunday, 9/10, then Irma arrived 9/11 and we lost power. We remained home with good interior light via many windows during the day, and good battery lighting after sunset which allowed quality conversation and reading of books; having meals at eating establishments while many workers and entities worked tirelessly to restore power for all. Power was restored Thursday, 9/14 around 7 p.m.
( I did not distract the workers replacing pole; transformer; cabling; laterals; etc, only asking the location of their home; throwing a distant crisp military salute which was returned as I walked away. “You have power now, have a good evening.” My response: “Please visit our state under more pleasant conditions. We stopped fighting that damn non-civil war long ago.”
The crew that connected us to power were our neighbors and fellow citizens from the great state of Massachusetts, home of our “Yankee daughter,” retired from the CDC and married to our middle son.
Religious suggestion: Expend less effort on trying to understand God which you are incapable of comprehending. Implement positive actions that a parent teaches the child about love, and service.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Paid my dues
I have just paid my 2017 property tax, (over $1,000); and while I have been commended for my “generous support” let it be known far and wide, I pay because I am forced, not out of generosity. I don’t have a problem with fair support, but the following facts are furnished so that those who adjust the figures will be aware that I am not a happy camper.
First of all, the mayor speaks of “safety” (twice if you will). I fault no specific dimension, but read the daily press. I have lived/worked in multiple major cities of the Orient, and I can tell you that I am safer after midnight on the streets of Manila, than on Houston Avenue.
A major portion of the tax is for schools. Please allow me: I have rendered my tax (on one humble residence) for the past 38 years and have never had a child in Bibb schools, but more: Of 25,000 students, Macon-Bibb County ranks 149 of 180 school systems in Georgia. A 2 percent performance incentive for all employees? What? Average teachers salary is $48,000. Spare me!
Daniel W. Gatlyn USN ret.
Macon
He who counts
The Telegraph published my letter on 9/14 explaining and documenting the deep flaws in Georgia’s electronic voting machines. In summary, Georgia’s computer voting system cannot be trusted to record our votes as we intended. Frank Gadbois responded, with a letter three days later, saying although he agreed with most of my letter, he feels that a worse problem in Georgia is low voter turnout. My friend Frank is wrong according to Joseph Stalin who said something like, “It’s not the number of people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the vote numbers.”
Who wants to waste their time turning out to vote, when they cannot trust the way their votes are counted in Georgia? Georgia cannot afford not to fix this problem.
Lindsay D. Holliday,
Macon
