This is Viewpoints for Monday, September 25, 2017

The claim of biblical inerrancy has been discussed in recent editorial columns. Two by Erick Erickson were confusing and contradictory. Excellent columns by Bill Ferguson and Bill Cummings took an opposite approach. As an adjunct teacher I have taught over 35 Old and New Testament courses for three different colleges during and after 40 years of pastoral ministry. I think I am reasonably familiar with the scriptures. I believe God is totally worthy of worship, but the Bible is not.
In teaching, I take a position that I remember from a song during my childhood: “Thy work is like a deep, deep mine, and jewels rich and rare are hidden in its mighty depths for every searcher there.” I cherish jewels that are unsurpassed in any literature such as 1 John 3:1: “See how much the Father has loved us! His love is so great that we are called God’s children,” and Matthew 5:44: “Love your enemies.” (TEV) Searching and sorting is needed to find the great gems. I cannot accept words as inerrant such as Psalm 137:7-8 (TEV): “Happy is the man...who takes your babies and smashes them against a rock.” The idea of an inerrant Bible is a non-biblical heresy that does great harm to the Christian faith.
Erickson’s argument is contradictory. He states “where the Bible speaks with authority the Bible is applicable and without error.” He allows for progressive revelation in some scriptures that no longer apply. Jesus speaks of progressive revelation in the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5:27, 31, 33, and 38. Concepts of progressive revelation and infallible scripture are polar opposites that contradict each other.
The Chicago Statement of Biblical Inerrancy to which Erickson alludes claims in Article V that later revelation may fulfill earlier revelation but never negates its infallibility. This, again, is contradictory. How can an infallible scripture be changed by a more infallible scripture but yet remain infallible? To pick and choose verses as either infallible or progressive revelation is necessary, but should be done with consistency, open-mindedness, and humility.
The subject of homosexuality prompted the ongoing discussion of inerrancy. Erickson applies progressive revelation to the biblical wrongs of slavery and genocide but refuses to treat homosexuality by the same standards. Romans 1:24-27 describes how men and women deliberately gave up their natural passions for those that were unnatural. If this is what actually happened they were wrong. Perhaps we should allow for progressive revelation that recognizes that being homosexual is is not an evil choice made by wicked people. Why would anyone make such a choice in a society that is so hostile toward homosexuality. Homosexuality is the way some people are wired; it is who they are.
In college I saw students who were very good persons treated in unbelievably horrible ways because they were thought to be homosexual. As a pastor for 40 years the total silence on the taboo subject prevented me from ministering to homosexual youths and parents of homosexual children, including some who died of HIV-AIDS, when they were hurting. No teaching of Jesus addresses homosexuality, and I prefer treating all people as God’s children rather than dashing stones against their heads as Leviticus 20:13 advocates.
Jack Colwell,
Macon
Three kinds
I know a fellow named Bill Thomas. He said his parents taught him three important things as he grew to manhood. They taught him that there are three kinds of people in this world. (1) There are people who make things happen. (2) There are people who watch things happen, and (3) there are people who wonder what happened. Then he commented, “Incidentally, are you aware that Hillary Clinton just published her new book with the title “What Happened”?
Robert Blackshear,
Warner Robins
World suffering
Someone wrote in that Canada hasn’t suffered disasters. Hmm, a quick Google search found Canada has had wildfires in 2017. They have had a mosque shooting, a Parliament shooting, so God is watching Canada’s slide into moral decay as he is all nations. Venezuela is suffering, North Korea is suffering, as is the whole world. Yes, God does care about the whole world.
Anthony Smith,
Byron
Following Dr. Cummings
I am only a man who looks at alternatives in search of God. Many things I see in my own faith cause me to wonder. I try to overlook our shortcomings and try to get to the inner soul of myself. To know God I need to know me and the people who worship God. I feel my own shortcomings are bad enough. If I continue to search I will find my goal. I will become a better man.
Everything I write adds something to what I need and helps me to understand. Read the story of Pilgrim’s Progress about a journey that is long and hard. To help myself, I place all my wants hopes and fears on paper. That is my Pilgrim’s Progress. I can see God somewhere ahead of me. Somewhere in my trip through life God has entered my being. How can I not believe in God when all around me God has shown me his love and life? I live in a world that is full of beauty that only a God can create. I learned to question every word of the good book. It makes me think. The questions help me believe in a creator who has filled my life with love and hope. That is why I look to Dr. Cummings for that little something extra that helps me to believe and worship. I will not worship blindly, but with an open mind.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Scissor time?
Suggestion For First Baptist Church in Macon: For those of you who voted to allow homosexual marriages within your so-called church, I have a space saving suggestion for you. Take a pair of scissors and cut out Leviticus 20:13 and Romans 1:24-32. You won’t be needing this scripture anymore because your pastor certainly cannot preach from these verses. Or better than that, will you please read the verses and explain to me exactly what they mean. Who knows, maybe God made a mistake when this scripture was penned.
George Scoville,
Macon
