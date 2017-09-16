This is Viewpoints for Sunday, September 17, 2017

Ticked at Pitts
Charles Shank’s letter expressed the facts about Leonard Pitts Jr’s racist language toward whites. Shank, job well done. It comes as no surprise that the hate consuming him because of his atavistic characteristic. It is not white oppression that drives his rhetoric, it’s the reflection he sees every morning as he shaves.
Given my name, I would be surprised that my rhetoric reaches press, but I would love to have a column to respond to and give reason for this racial hatred. It is a division that must be debated no bars held.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Never miss a local story.
Keeping up with the times
I would like to support Trump‘s initiative regarding returning offshore firms to America —however, for me the math just doesn’t add up or make sense.
Lowering taxes for corporations to return production to the shores of America is not an adequate incentive to persuade them to return. The following analysis in support of such conclusion is provided:
A corporation employing one million manufacturing workers annually in America at $50,000 each, would yield a payroll estimated at $54 billion annually — now add federal corporate income tax at a rate of 35 percent and state income tax rate averaging 9.3 percent. This analysis does not include employer’s cost for insurance, paid vacation or retirement, to name a few. Conversely, the same number of workers employed offshore in certain venues would yield an annual payroll less than $5 billion.
We must forever keep in mind that corporate America competes in a global marketplace. In order to remain competitive and lead in such market requires adherence to the principles of “supply and demand.” Any legislative action designed to force them back into an environment of higher production cost, etc., would lead to bankruptcy. Demand for lower prices coupled with global competition created this situation.
America is simply “keeping up with the times” and you can’t blame its CEOs for doing the right thing.
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
The truth
It’s wonderful how even the ungodly can create an interest in others, to read the Bible and seek to understand the creator for themselves. By his own admission, Bill Cummings does not believe the Bible he claims to teach at his place of worship. By his own words, he clearly reveals what he believes, and doesn’t believe.
The oldest trick in existence is to quote scripture out of context, like Cummings has no problem doing, misrepresenting to others God’s revelation. Once again, as in countless other ways, the good book proves that there’s “nothing new under the sun.”
I praise God for his using even blasphemous claims to motive truth seekers to pray to our loving Father, maker of heaven and earth, and keeper of every promise forever (Psalm 146: 5-9), that he reveal himself as we seek to understand his Word — for ourselves.
Meg Mehserle,
Perry
Agree, but...
I agree with most of Lindsay D. Holliday’s Thursday letter on paperless voting machines, but not with his need for replacing them at great cost. Voter fraud is virtually non-existent in America. The alleged unreliability in not providing accurate election results in Georgia is likely to be not factual.
Citizen apathy in our state to even register to vote and then to actually vote on election day are the main problems. Voter turnout on election day in Macon and Bibb County is notoriously low. The same in Houston County and in Centerville where I vote. Unless it’s a presidential election.
Holliday means well in his letter but voter apathy is the real culprit. To replace the current voting machines would be expensive and will not likely affect the election results as too many residents cannot be bothered to vote. Almost a waste of taxpayer funds.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Overjoyed
I am so pleased, happy, and relieved that Donald Trump has chosen to work with legislators who are interested in moving this country forward. Unfortunately, both our Senate and House of Representatives are filled with people who would rather sit on their hands while the United States suffers. These people have held us hostage for way too long. Thank God there are still some people in office who have the good of the U.S.A. at heart.
S. Janet Payne,
Kathleen
New commitment?
It’s 3:28 a.m. and I’m sitting here in the dark with no electricity. The ice is melting in the freezer and the water is running across the floor. I’ll need to start cooking the food tomorrow. I can’t afford to let it go to waste.
Earlier today, when I went out to get the ice it was surreal. I watch the flotsam and jetsam of people who’ve washed up against the shores of my city. They looked lost and sad. So many needing help. I include myself in the multitude.
Thankfully my 90 year old mother is resting comfortably tonight. Though with her dementia the chaos around her has had her more confused than usual. Is this my new normal? Is this my future? More storms, more lost people, more chaos?
Higher sea levels and warmer oceans made Hurricane Irma into an unnatural disaster. I’m urging you to condemn climate denial and connect the dots between Irma and climate change.
In the wake of such devastating impacts, we need climate action from leaders like you — which means a public commitment to a 100 percent renewable energy economy, and no new fossil fuel projects.
Debbie Coquerel,
Macon
Saving Cummings
I am writing in response to the many columns written by Dr. Bill Cummings. I acknowledge he is a very brilliant person. His problem is that he is trusting in his brilliance for his own salvation. What he needs to do is spend time studying the greatest conversation in the Bible between the Lord Jesus and Nicodemus in John 3. Brother Cummings has never been “born again.” He is trusting in his own brilliance for his deliverance. He needs to acknowledge he’s a sinner and sincerely ask for forgiveness. Then he should believe in Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.
If Brother Cummings will do this, he will become a new creature in Christ. Old things will have passed away. I honestly pray for this to happen for this dear man.
Charles Thigpen,
Byron
Comments