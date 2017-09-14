This is Viewpoints for Friday, September 15, 2017

Sodom and Gomorrah
I am sure that in some churches some pastors will use hurricanes Harvey and Irma to show that God is punishing us for being such a “godless people.” To me this type of argument has the same logic as burning down the barn to get rid of the rats.
As I was reflecting on this I decided to check up on the Old Testament story of Abraham’s attempt to save the city of Sodom. In Genesis 18:23 Abraham says, “Will you sweep away the righteous with the wicked?” And a bit later he asks, “Will not the judge of all the earth do right?”
And then the bargaining begins. Abraham starts with 50 righteous people and God agrees — in fact God agrees to spare the city if 10 righteous people can be found. (I note Abraham makes no attempt to save Gomorrah; they must have been a really bad bunch.) Too bad, not even 10 can be found. (I am certain at least 50 righteous people could be found in Texas and Florida.) Only Lott and his family make it out, and I am sure you all remember the unfortunate incident with Lott’s wife. And I will not even speak of what happens to Lott and his two daughters only to say that I have never heard portions of the scripture used as the basis for a sermon.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Supplying for profit prisons
Last week the “Georgia Women and Those Who Stand with Us” hosted a salon offering information on the treatment of immigrants — not nationally, but within our own state. Stewart Detention Center in the small city of Lumpkin is a prison owned by the Corrections Corporation of America under contract with ICE. Inmates are held for the crime of having immigrated to a country that once promised protection and opportunity.
Georgia communities have long benefited from the talents, the loyalty — and taxes of these individuals. Seekers of citizenship, they are now deprived of the legal representation that is freely provided to common criminals.
These sobering realities upend the sense of humanitarianism and justice that we claim to value as Americans. I wonder how many Georgians are aware of the for-profit atrocities that are thriving within our own state?
Daphne Stevens, Ph.D.
Macon
Trump trying to fix America
Why do so many people dislike our president? Trump is simply trying to get our great country’s spending under control so we don’t continue to increase our national debt. Remember Obama nearly doubled our national debt in eight years, spending nearly as much as all previous presidents combined. In my opinion, Obama policies were mainly tailored to buy social Democratic votes. It worked. However, the American people had enough and elected a businessman to get us back on the right track.
Programs need modifying include: 1) Obamacare; 2) overhauling the tax code; 3) the millions on welfare, including Medicaid need to be critically reviewed for eligibility; 4) regulations on business are draconian and need reviewing and modifying; 5) turning some government programs over to private industry; 6) immigration reform and 7) turning education back to the states where it belongs.
Reforming many of these programs seems cruel, however unless our citizens are willing for substantial tax increases, our great country will eventually go bankrupt. Servicing our national debt is a horrendous annual cost. Many politicians, both Republican and Democrat, are fighting Trump because they do not want the swamp drained.
Roger Rader,
Perry
Prepare pets for disasters
Hurricanes Irma and Harvey are devastating reminders that disaster preparedness saves lives. American Humane is urging pet owners to take two simple — yet essential — steps to ensure you and your animal companions are ready before the next catastrophe strikes.
First, don’t forget the basics: Pets should always wear collars and I.D. tags with their name, a cell phone number, and any urgent medical needs; for added assurance, American Humane also recommends micro-chipping your pet. Remember, microchips aren’t GPS devices or location trackers; the devices simply store emergency contact information, which animal owners are responsible for providing and keeping up-to-date. Not sure where your best friend stands? Ask your veterinarian to check the registration status of your pet’s microchip.
Second, American Humane recommends developing a pet-specific disaster plan and evacuation kit, including: an extensive list of safe places — such as emergency animal shelters, pet-friendly hotels, and trusted relatives and friends located in another region — that could house your pets during an emergency; a comfortable pet carrier or crate; a favorite toy or comfort item, like a blanket; one-week supplies of water, nonperishable pet food, and medications; copies of veterinary records and vaccination history; and recent photos of you holding your pet, which can be used to help verify ownership in case of unexpected separation. Our beloved four-legged family members should never be left behind in a disaster. To protect your pets, be prepared.
Dr. Robin Ganzert,
President
American Humane
Symptom of decay
The recent development of the church in Macon now condoning homosexual marriage is a symptom and a sign of the moral decay of our land. I read with interest about a former member who was taken aback about the church’s decision. All of us who love the Lord also love the homosexual, and to aid and abet anyone in a clear violation of God’s word makes one a stumbling block. Would you counsel a thief on how to break into a home?
A true loving Christian speaks the truth in love, not sparing the full message of God’s wrath against evil with anyone. The wrath of God is revealed against the ungodly. It is plain, simple and true. Yet his strongest rebuke will come at the judgment for those who saw righteousness and ignored it. Can homosexuals be saved? Paul said in the litany of sinful behavior, including homosexuality, “and such were some of you,” thus indicating some homosexuals of Paul’s day had been saved and changed.
People who commit adultery, either homosexual or heterosexual, are searching for something to fill the void in their lives. Their need to love and be loved can only totally be satisfied when repentance of sin and faith in the risen Lord Jesus Christ is their reality.
Anthony Smith,
Byron
Comments