This is Viewpoints for Saturday, September 9, 2017

What the monuments mean
The American Civil War resulted in more casualties than any other war we were involved in. Fathers, sons and brothers on both sides gave their lives for a cause they believedd in. The South lost the war. This only compounded the grief felt by parents, sons, daughters and wives of those lost in this tragic war.
In the years after the war there were monuments and statues erected honoring those who had given their all. These monuments were erected with love and respect for those they represented.
Part of the charm of Southern towns is the square, usually with the statue of a Southern Soldier in its center. Currently we have groups who believe these monuments and statues represent hate and should be destroyed or moved to different locations. Personally, I have a different viewpoint. I look at them as a loving remembrance. I look at them as milestone markers in the history of the United States. I see them as a junction from the terrible era of slavery to an era of freedom. I see them as a touchstone to those who are descendents of those who were once enslaved. I see these monuments and statues as a reminder of the terrible condition that once existed in this country. I see these monuments as a very solid reminder of the way things were and how much better we are today. I say this unequivocally and without reservation. I doubt there is one who can say conditions are worse now than they were then.
Richard Mahoney,
Bonaire
For hire
The main stream media has made s much of this “Russian thing” that I expect the next big new is that the Democratic National Committee has hired the Russians to run its next election campaign.
Robert Buck,
Macon
Root causes
In an Aug. 18 Letters to the Editor, feeble attempt to justify the white supremacy mindset concerning unfortunate problems plaguing black communities across America, John Haugabrook of Warner Robins does not go deep enough. Haugabrook stays on the surface of the problems while not getting to the root. He attributes his source to the internet, but doesn’t specify where he got his information. However, for the sake of making my point, I will restate his “facts.”
Since 1980 crimes against blacks by blacks in gangs far exceed that of crimes against blacks by the Ku Klux Klan according to Haugabrook’s source. And in another point, he suggests that only 8 percent of whites owned blacks during slavery, “yet too many black folks tend to blame all whites folks for the misdeeds of others who happen to share their skin color.”
First of all, the problem of black-on-black crime primarily stems from being ripped from our homeland during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, reprogrammed to think and act other than our originals selves for over 400 years, terrorized by groups like the KKK during Reconstruction and Jim Crow and being left to mostly repair ourselves since the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Without a proper frame of reference regarding our greatness as an ancient people, we were reduced to savagery. Much of which not only still exist in the form of gang banging, but in other areas. And Haugabrook’s assertion that only 8 percent of whites owned slaves may or may not be true. However, what is actual fact without a doubt, is that all whites during slavery were considered naturally privileged. As a result, their children’s children benefited from slavery at the expense of black people.
No one is blaming an entire race for the ownership of human beings by a smaller number, but a white created and controlled system that facilitated and sanctioned slavery is blamed and should be held accountable. This is not madness, this is truth. And until all of us deal with it and get about the business of genuinely rectifying the root of the problems plaguing black communities, as opposed to using them to advance personal and political agendas, they will continue — at the social, moral and monetary expense of us all.
Clarence Thomas Jr.
Macon
Section shift?
To not nitpick, but this one ticked me off. Placing the remainder of the article on the legislators within a separate section made me break a longstanding routine. Or did an editor place an inside joke to see who would get it? I just broke out laughing.
Danny Hinton,
Macon
Handicapped parking
Generally there are not enough parking spaces for those who are truly disabled. Here is where most of us begin to question just how someone is determined to be really handicapped. First, we all know that just because one member of the family is disabled doesn’t mean all are in that situation, but they might only have one vehicle. So that vehicle is properly used if the primary driver is handicapped. Last week at Kroger, a very large lady parked in the zone for those with a valid tag, but this car was not so marked.
All too many folks I know are disabled but don’t have a disabled tag because they feel others are more deserving. Anyone who knowingly cheats and uses those few spaces should pay an enormous fine.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Where are the clowns?
If you were a child of the 80s (as I was), you recall the Wendy’s commercial with the old woman who bluntly asked, “Where’s the beef?” After reading that “leaders” in Macon-Bibb County rallied for the removal of Confederate monuments, I have a simple, yet blunt question. Where’s the leadership?
Numerous dollar store robberies this summer. Two people murdered while working within a 72-hour period. A look at the Georgia school reports website has 16 Bibb County schools with grades of “F.” A fight and shooting at a south Macon-Bibb County Waffle House. Yet people like “hizzoner” C. Jack Ellis, thinks inanimate objects are a bigger priority.
Make no mistake, I am opposed to the entire effort to remove Confederate statues, but that’s not the point. Those monuments will not directly affect the lives of anyone. But a city that has areas that are unsafe to visit because of crime will affect the economic health of Macon and its citizens. Businesses in those areas suffer, new businesses aren’t gong to want to come if their employees aren’t safe. Schools that cannot educate will affect the city. Children ill-equipped to become tomorrow’s leaders, children who might turn to crime as a result of not being able to get a job because of the lack of an education.
The fact that people are spending time protesting statues and not issues like crime and education answers another “where” question posed by Judy Collins. “Where are the clowns? Send in the clowns, don’t bother, they’re here.”
Dave Whitaker,
Danville
An option
The controversy over the removal of Confederate memorials and statues has elicited many well written and excellent letters on both sides of the issue. I cannot add anything new, however, I would like to say something for people to consider. After the Civil War, President Lincoln and the Congress, as the victors, could have passed a law forbidding any memorial or statue to the Confederate war dead in any secessionist state. Why didn’t they do this? I believe they wanted to heal the country. We know from history this was a stated goal of President Lincoln.
Allowing the Confederate states to memorialize their war dead may have been extending a hand of to the defeated South as a gesture of healing, goodwill and reconciliation. Now may be the time in our history to relocate these memorials to a museum. I don’t favor destruction or relocation to cemeteries. Cemeteries would be appropriate, but I think they would be vandalized in such a setting.
Louis R. Stennes,
Warner Robins
Feel good ID laws?
I was disappointed by the tone of some of the responses to my letter (The right to vote, 9/5) on The Telegraph’s website. Several of them were dismissive, almost cruelly so, about the difficulties faced by poor and minority Americans. The comments said getting a photo ID in this country is easy, and people who didn’t have one were simply lazy and uninformed.
These comments were mean-spirited and were more regrettable because they were unnecessary. It doesn’t matter how easy it is to get a photo ID because photo IDs shouldn’t be required to vote. Three facts:
First, in-person voter fraud, which strict voter ID laws ostensibly prevent, is vanishingly rare, if not statistically nonexistent. I have said it before, and I will never stop saying it: there is no proof of in-person voter fraud on any kind of large scale, let alone the “millions” of illegal votes claimed by our president.
Second, for a variety of reasons, the people who are least likely to have a photo ID are the poor, the elderly, and African-American and Hispanic citizens.
Third, strict voter ID laws have the effect, whether intended or not, of making it harder for the most disadvantaged Americans to vote.
Those are the facts. If you support strict voter ID laws, you have a question to ask yourself: knowing that these laws don’t do what they say they do, are you going to keep supporting them.
Ross Hardy,
Macon
Inclusive statements
Six words on Louisville, Kentucky’s Crescent Hill Baptist Church’s message board caught my eye as I rode by the Frankfort Avenue church on a recent July morning: “God bless everyone in every country.” I like those words. I consider myself to be, first of all, a citizen of the world who just happened to be born in the United States. Our presidents and other politicians seem to feel they are obligated to end their speeches with a glib, “God bless “America.
I love America and pray God will always bless our nation. Perhaps it would be good to add some words to our pleas for God’s blessings — “God bless America and everyone in every country.” I believe God would be pleased with the added words to our pleas or prayers, and our neighbors in every nation would take notice of our becoming more inclusive, more loving.
I would like to see “America First” in doing justice, loving kindness and walking humbly with the creator of all humankind. After all, that is what God requires from all of us.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville, Kentucky
