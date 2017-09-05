This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Texas pride?
I have lived in Macon for four and a half years, having moved here from Corpus Christi, Texas, where I was born and raised. I have family in the Houston metroplex who were trapped in Kingwood facing rising flood waters. I find the Aug. 29 cartoon in The Telegraph regarding the recent events in Houston as a result of the unusual behavior of Hurricane Harvey outrageous. To say this cartoon is tasteless and offensive seems trite and does not do justice to the brazenness of Dave Granlund and the poor judgment of The Telegraph employee who chose to purchase reprinting rights for this cartoon.
The people of Corpus Christi were prepared for Harvey. Even then, many stayed home. The damage was minimal and no deaths have been reported in my hometown to my knowledge. The people of Houston were just stubborn and unwilling to leave their homes regardless of the cost. They refused to retreat. They knew they were about to receive an immense rainstorm dubbed “the biggest rainstorm in the history of the continental U.S.” by the Washington Post. Of course. One thousand year floods are to be expected every time a hurricane makes original landfall in a city that is a five hour drive away.
The people of Houston knew. They stayed — just like Davy Crockett and the men who fought and died at the Alamo. (Davy was a true Texan, born and bred, right?) Those men at the Alamo were just a bunch of fools who died in vain to prove they were tough. They could take it. Fighting for independence from Mexico just sounds better, so that’s how we tell it to our children. Who needs freedom? Texans have their pride.
Kristen Daniels,
Macon
One way ticket
People, let’s get our priorities sorted out. I know things are moist in Houston, Texas and people want to help, but Houston is named after Sam Houston who was a slave owner! If we really want to help them, let’s help them change their city’s name. That will certainly make everything alright. In fact, let’s send them the right honorable C. Jack Ellis to set things right. Let’s take up a collection for a one-way ticket.
Mark J. Holmes,
Macon
Kudos for Creede
Dr. Creede Hinshaw’s “From the Pulpit” on Sept. 2 was excellent. I have commented on his past columns when I felt he was being too political and not pastoral enough for my taste. He shared a human interest event and gave it a spiritual application which was refreshing.
Rod Callahan,
Forsyth
Picture ID
Since a picture ID is required for Food Stamps, heating assistance, Section 8 or government housing and all social programs that provide benefits, most people have a picture ID. To cash a check or open a bank account (which you need for your monthly benefits) you need a picture ID. This includes poor, elderly, minorities who seek this assistance or services. This should also include registration to vote and actual voting.
Why would a state accept an out-of -state drivers license? Is the person registered to vote in another state? If you have moved shouldn’t you legally need to get a current driver’s license for the state you now live in? Many are registered in more than one state. Florida in 2000 had thousands that they called snowbirds, those who voted in two states. In federal elections don’t we say one person, one vote?
And why should states accept student IDs? That does not make them a resident of that state only a student in the state. You have to be a legal resident of a state to vote. Student IDs does not prove you are a resident of the state. Have you ever seen internet posts where students brag about voting in their home state and the state where they attend college?
Picture ID requirements in this day and age where there is much identity theft is a must for all people. People who are not eligible to vote do vote. Until ID is required can we really say there is no voter fraud?
Vivian Whelan
Macon
Leonard Pitts Jr.
I am not one of your regular contributors, but after reading the column about white racism by Leonard Pitts Jr, titled “Charlottesville didn’t spring from nowhere,” I would like to express my opinion on the subject. He says our president is a moral imbecile, incompetent, and was elected on a promise to make America white again. He said that the most repugnant contribution to the new dawn of white supremacy comes from the Republican Party and that time is ticking down until white people become a racial minority. Pitts is spewing hate, discontent and racism. He is a disgrace to this country and his own race. If he wants to see a racist, he just needs to look in the mirror.
Charles Shank,
Byron
Opiate addiction
According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the leading cause of accidental death in 2015 was drug overdose. The life toll from the drug epidemic has been consistently growing over the past couple of years with opiate addiction and overdose being one of the lead causes.
Each year, more people use drugs for the first time and wind up addicted. Right now, the highest number of opiate overdoses are in the Northeast. The problem originally started with heroin as the main contributor, however, newer drugs have begun to escalate the problem. Fentanyl has begun to be mixed into heroin with devastating consequences. This combination is so potent there have been fatal overdoses of non-users who merely got the substance on their skin.
Now more than ever, those in our country who are struggling with substance abuse need help getting into heroin addiction rehab. According to the Center for Disease Control or CDC, drug overdose deaths have increased more than 2.5 times compared to what they were in 1999. In fact, according to a study by experts at 10 universities, the problem can get much worse. At this point, the best case scenario would be overdose deaths peaking in 2020 before going down and that would require government support.
Please write your local officials and senators to begin taking action to combat the opiate epidemic and steer us away from the disaster course we are on. There are many different approaches to the challenge of how to address the opiate epidemic. For more information visit:
http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-horrifying-future-of-the-heroin-epidemic.html
Ray Clauson,
Narconon
Comments