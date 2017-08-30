This is Viewpoints for Thursday, August 31, 2017

Where were they?
On Tuesday August 15, some Georgia College staff and students joined with concerned citizens of Milledgeville and Baldwin County to hold a peaceful rally in response to the increased incidents of hate and violence occurring throughout our country. This well advertised and well publicized rally took place directly across the street from our courthouse immediately following the regular scheduled Baldwin County Commission Meeting. Sadly, just one commissioner, Emily Davis, felt it was important enough to walk across the street and show support for our community members who were peacefully assembled to denounce the wave of increased hate, violence and bigotry sweeping across America.
I noticed that every local TV affiliate was present. What message does it send when only one elected official from Milledgeville and Baldwin County and no county or city police officials were willing to stand with our citizens who were carrying signs reading, “Love One Another,” “Breed Love Not Hate,” and “Love Is Colorblind.” One speaker, The Rev. Susan Balfour was so correct when she stated that the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremist have been given permission to unleash their hatred without fear of reprisal.
Former senator and mayor, Floyd Griffin, said that he is reminded of the 1960s, and we cannot sit by and let that happen again. The Rev. Gregory Barnes reminded us that as a community we must all stand together against hate and violence because all change starts at the local level. Dr . Stephanie McClure indicated that the rally was about accountability. It is said that silence is consent.
The time is now for all elected and appointed officials to lead, show up, stand up, speak up and be proactive in their efforts to assure that all of our cities are safe and welcoming to all. Prevention is the best medicine. Showing up for a community forum or panel discussion only after someone has been killed or brutally assaulted will only succed for a limited time.
Hudman S. Evans Sr.,
Baldwin County
Defying God
The Telegraph’s Aug. 28 front page story about Macon’s First Baptist Church of Christ approving same-sex marriages surprised me. The pastor, Rev. Scott Dickison, brags about his congregation’s vote to approve same sex-marriages. He said the congregation didn’t change church policies, they only clarified it. In his Feb. 4 column, “Doin’ what comes natur’lly” Bill Cummings said God is responsible for homosexuals and because of that Christians should embrace them. Which Rev. Dickison and his congregation has obviously done.
Whether unnatural sexual desires are genetically inherited, embedded by bad parenting or unfathomable, they are the product of humanity — not God. Homosexuality is nothing more than having a sexual relationship with one’s own image (self-love). Worshipping, loving and marrying one’s image is unnatural and strictly forbidden by God.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Adding to tax burden
It was disheartening to watch the taxpayer beg the Macon-Bibb commissioners for compassion on the excessive tax increase. One by one they spoke while the magnificent nine plus one sat still as if to say “You fools, we are omnipotent when it comes to levy. You are wasting your time. Oh you fools. We can and will spend at our pleasure. The service you’re paying for at a premium you’re not going to get.”
While someone seating behind me said, “We’ll vote them out come election time.” That’s possible, but the law says once taxation is approved it cannot be reversed. We’ll be stuck with a tax burden for life. Now watch, within a year or so, a property reevaluation will occur and the run-off fees will add to our tax burden.
What could we learn from this? The next person who utters the word “consolidation” go to the barn, get a rope and look for a strong limb. Do not think twice and please, please look for any voter you could find to call their commissioner and mayor make him or her earn this tax increase. Every day at 0800 hours and every two hours until dusk. At these prices we’re entitled to a crime free, clean and beautiful community.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
As with any tax increase, the commission has the power, as they did to equalize the former city tax rate, to lower the millage rate.
Editors
Destigmatize chemical dependency
This summer, our community was rocked by the sudden and tragic deaths of at least four Central Georgians due to poisonous tablets sold on the streets disguised as a prescription pain killer. Since 2000, deaths from drug overdoses have increased 137 percent, including a 200 percent increase in overdose deaths involving opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control in 2016.
If overdose dangers weren’t enough, one in four Americans will face a mental health challenge in their lifetime. Many times, mental health conditions and substance abuse go hand-in-hand as individuals try to cope.
As CEO of River Edge Behavioral Health and a licensed clinical social worker since 1991, I have witnessed the life transforming effects of evidence-based treatment. All too often, however, our society has shunned and shamed those who need help, deterring them from getting the treatment they desperately need and deserve.
September is National Recovery Month — a perfect time for the Central Georgia community to join together in new ways to destigmatize behavioral health issues and support individuals on journeys to recovery. Consider the statistics above: if it’s not you, it’s someone you love.
Let’s discuss mental health challenges and addictions openly, honestly and accurately. Let’s reinforce the message that treatment is effective, and recovery is real and possible. Individuals are more likely to seek help if we approach these topics without judgement and fear.
It’s up to us to end the lingering stigma about mental illness and addictive disease in our communities. For more information about Recovery Month and how you can help, visit. www.recoverymonth.gov.
Shannon Terrell Gordon, LCSW,
River Edge Behavioral Health
Macon
