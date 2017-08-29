This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Forest Hill by the foot
I have a much higher opinion of our local elected officials – who are too often derided with the epithet “politicians” – than many people do. Though some might find this hopelessly naive, I actually believe that, despite our fair share of scandals, the vast majority of them are conscientious and intelligent public servants who strive diligently to be wise stewards of our tax dollars. But too often I see something that rattles this belief and makes me wonder whether they might in fact be treating our money like Monopoly money and spending it like the proverbial “drunken sailors.”
In February The Telegraph published an excellent letter from Ned Dominick, in which he wondered why Macon-Bibb was spending $700,000 to refurbish diminutive Henry Burns Park on Ridge Avenue. “$700,000 could build a 5,000-square-foot luxury home complete with tennis court, swimming pool, luxury kitchen appliances and a home entertainment room,” Dominick wrote. “Why does refinishing a tennis court, two playground sets, a driveway (and) stabilizing a cabin which is not ‘historic’ require such huge outlays of finances?” This was and is an excellent question, but as best I can tell, none of our elected officials, who at election time promise to be responsive to their constituents, has bothered to respond. A search of the Macon-Bibb website reveals that the actual amount involved apparently is not $700,000 but $709,250, but no information that I could find as to what that money is actually being spent on. (It might be there, but if so it’s well hidden.)
A question for the commissioners: Assuming that county contracts are public information, how hard would it be to post copies of contracts online, so that taxpayers might easily see what their money is paying for? It might well be that all spending by Macon-Bibb is prudent, reasonable and well justified. But with so little information about that spending accessible to taxpayers, how can we know?
The latest eye-popping expense was reported by Stanley Dunlap in his Aug. 23 article on the Macon-Bibb County Commission, where he revealed that proposed spending includes “$634,573 to pay for preliminary designs for the second phase of the Forest Hill Road project, widening the street from Vineville Avenue to Wimbish Road.”
The roadway in question is approximately six-tenths of a mile long, so this comes to approximately $105,762 for every tenth of a mile (a really short distance), $20,031 for every hundred feet or $200.31 per foot. Are these designs to be inscribed on golden tablets? As it happens, all but one or two of the buildings along the route sit well back from the road, so this doesn’t look to be a complicated project. And, mind you, this isn’t for any actual road work but for designs, and preliminary ones at that. How much design is needed to widen six-tenths of a mile of road from two lanes to three, and how much will our officials have spent on designs before they are complete and the expenditures for actual construction begin?
I now propose to save my fellow taxpayers more than half a million dollars. Here is my carefully thought-out plan for the roadway in question: “Widen the road, using the government’s well-established power of eminent domain to seize land from adjoining property owners while judiciously making as little impact on the adjoining property as possible.” And for this I will charge the county not $634,573 but only $100,000. I’ll expect my check in the mail.
David Mann,
Macon
Move the protest
C. Jack Ellis could find much more worthwhile causes than protesting statues and complaining about craft beer festivals. Removal of a statue will not reduce crime and poverty. It will not improve broken schools nor create jobs. Ellis should move his little “look at me!” show to Pio Nono Avenue to protest the senseless murder of an innocent person who was just trying to earn a living.
Mike Ganas,
Macon
Leave them alone
At the beginning of summer, a public service announcement told us what to do if we encountered a snake. They advised that unless it tries to enter your personal space, to leave it alone. Most snake bites occur when someone tries to dispatch the reptile. If left alone it will return to it’s natural habitat. If provoked, it will strike.
Those bent on protesting the marches, rallies or gatherings of the so-called “hate groups” would do well to adopt this philosophy. It seems the protestors are becoming more violent and rowdy than the groups they are protesting, causing more concern for law enforcement.
Sooner or later, the protestors are going to encounter a group more militant than they can imagine. The results are going to be disastrous. Avoid the inevitable confrontation and leave them alone. If past experience is any indication, the FBI already has informants implanted in all these groups identified by President Trump last week on national TV. Let them do their jobs.
These protestors, instead of focusing on inanimate reminders of the past, which can do them no harm, should work toward reducing teen pregnancy, improving high school graduation rates, stopping armed robberies and gang violence. These are all matters worthy of protestation.
Larry E. Smith,
Knoxville
Camaraderie among foes
For many years, surviving soldiers of the Civil War on both sides met together for reunions. Former combatants hugged each other, praised each other, respected each other without rancor. They even conducted ceremonial re-enactments of famous battles, notably Gettysburg, including Pickett’s charge. This camaraderie cannot be understood by people who have never served a cause in which they believed, (whether right or wrong by anybody’s view) at risk of pain, death and injury. We should all take a lesson from these long lost soldiers on both sides, who once were enemies on the battlefield but forgot their differences and met together as comrades in arms, in peace.
Monuments to these men are appropriate, on both sides, and it would be sacrilege to their memories to remove them. The current controversy must be causing all of these men to be rolling in their graves, North and South. If the actual combatants could honor each other in peace, why not all of their descendants? I suspect their spirits are looking down from heaven now and shaking their heads in disbelief.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
