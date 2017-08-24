This is Viewpoints for Friday, August 25, 2017

Landmarks
It is a disgrace to the American way of life. Free speech by both sides has been violated. For years I have been talking and weighing-in about love. I see all my work has disappeared, taken by the hands of those who hate.
I have a habit of opening the Bible and reading some verse or page at random. Sunday, I turned to Proverbs. The verse I read fit the evil that invaded Charlottesville. One group is trying to destroy our past. The land marks of past people whatever side they were on has to be distorted. The other group wanted to stop the destruction. Not because the statue was a past hero, but because they just wanted to fight whoever they hated.
What was the verse in Proverbs? Chapter 22:28 reads, “Remove not the ancient landmarks which thy fathers have set.”
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Chickamauga Creek
“When you start wiping out your history; sanitizing your history to make you feel better? It’s a bad thing.”
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
Folks, when I worked at the U.S. State Department, I sat in a few meetings with this black American and I know her character and humanity. She is second to none. With Wednesday’s Telegraph article on “Confederate statues” I submit what I wrote on this issue a good while ago and need to remind, perhaps, Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins, what the removal of this statue may lead to.
“A past Macon mayor recently called for the current Bibb County one, both Vietnam vets, to “remove the Confederate statues located” in our town. Well, I need to ask both the current and former a few questions ...
“To get to my home in Bibb County I must either take a road named ‘Rebel Lane’ or ‘Confederate Parkway.’ In response to C. Jack Ellis’ diatribe on many things wrong with the current South due to the “Confederacy,” I ask is he coming after my local street signs, too?
“In 1863, Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. In it, he declared that all slaves living in the Confederacy were henceforth free. The order did not apply to the slaves living in the border states. The chief motivation for the Union from the beginning was self-preservation. Is this Ellis censure going to be against all things Lincoln, too? And, for that matter, in the town I grew up in New Jersey there is a Union soldier statue. Since he was organized in combat arms but not a belligerent to the border states and the slavery there, is that statue going to be vilified and pulled down in the same manner as our rebel soldier statue on Macon’s square?
“The fleur-de-lis is a symbol that is deeply ingrained in Louisiana’s history. Seen in architecture, the state flag and on the helmets of the (New Orleans) Saints, it’s everywhere. But it was once used to mark slaves. “Code noir, those words are French and mean black code,” said some slave historian I once read. The black code was a set of regulations adopted in Louisiana in 1724 from other French colonies around the world, meant to govern the territories’ slave population. And, it is said those rules included branding slaves with the fleur-de-lis as punishment for running away. Is the Saints’ symbol next?
“Where does this insanity stop? This retired military member (25 years to be exact) says leave the Johnny Reb and Yankee Blue-Belly statue right where they are now. We should not be fomenting such desecration of war memorials. There are ilk throughout our country whom would love another civil war. Perhaps the past mayor of Macon should be living by this: be in the employment of looking for good, honest ways of doing things for betterment of Middle Georgia, not pulling down a rebel soldier’s statue…and doing what with?”
Now, last question, y’all going after the Johnny Reb statues up at the battle site of Chickamauga Creek, Georgia too?
Bobby Komlo,
Lake Wildwood
‘Evil’ history
The front page of Thursday’s Telegraph told two stories concerning evil American Civil War symbols. One told of the evil statue at the eastern end of Cotton Avenue and a box underneath it with evil documents and artifacts wrapped in evil white cotton. The second story, “Officials stay away from (evil) Confederate statue issue.”
The simple way to end this abomination of American history, and take the pressure off nervous politicians, would be to contract the destruction of any and all semblances of that most evil of all periods of history. Just give that ISIS bunch 48 hours and they will show you how to obliterate all evidence of it’s evil existence, Allah be willing. The article also tells of an evil state law forbidding the removal or relocation of monuments and a petition to change said evil law.
The destruction of evil Cotton Avenue and racist Jeff Davis Street would be a nice touch, too. Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, one Telegraph editor opined, in what I would describe as a right jubilant tone, that the day of traditional American values was over. Say what? Guess those types of values are evil, too. Then, Lady Hillary was denied the throne and that was sure enough evil of the highest order.
A recent letter in Viewpoints told of the impending danger of a clashing of factions, civil war, that has been building for 30 years or more. His warning sounded the alarm of what would amount to an American Civil War, Part II. If American history wasn’t such an evil anomaly, and we could all grasp its relevance and importance, then we could get past all that and get on with the conversation of something really important, like what to do with Comrade Trump. American history, no matter whose it may be, is a terrible thing to waste.
Tommy Parker,
Macon
Next target
OK, what we all should do is live one nation, the U.S.A. under God and respect everyone’s heritage. And that means everyone. But, if that’s not going to happen, why does the left think constitutionalist conservatives don’t have the same right to march with a permit without being attacked by anti-American left-wing Democratic hate groups? President Trump Is exactly right, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson are next. Paul Ryan is a idiot along with the others. It is Confederate history now, but American history is next, along with the Constitution.
Neal Smith,
Byron
