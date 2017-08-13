This is Viewpoints for Monday, August 14, 2017

Comic relief
The conflict between columnist Bill Cummings and our local traditional Christian community, and the conflict between President Donald Trump and the established Democratic Party, and it’s stepchildren, the liberal media, are similar. Almost any comment, suggestion or action by the columnist or president that deserves further consideration and exploration is viciously attacked by their audience and usually discarded as rubbish. The pious chatter against Cummings and Trump by their antagonists is for one purpose only, to stifle all discussions that could lead to a change in the status quo. Great balls of fire, perish the thoughts that an exciting eternity awaits all, or that Americans should put America first.
Never in a million years would I suggest that The Telegraph quit using letters that oppose the views of Cummings or Trump. Indeed not, let freedom of the press roll. Albeit, I also enjoy the comic relief.
John G. Kelley Jr.
Macon
Don’t turn your back
Millage rate increase, garbage fees, assessments, etc. You name it. Keep your hand on your pocketbook or billfold and don’t turn your back. You never know where these people are lurking. Think like a politician.
George Folsom,
Macon
Amstar Theatre kudos
A note of appreciation is due to Eric Sparks, manager of AmStar Theatre and to AmStar Cinemas’ Booking Department for its decision to bring “An Inconvenient Sequel” to Middle Georgia. Macon was not scheduled to receive a showing of this important documentary, but starting on August 18 and running for one week, we now have the opportunity to witness visual attestation to global warming and hear from scientists conducting current research about its causes.
AmStar brought this movie in response to a grassroots effort from the community, spearheaded by Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us). Phone calls and postcards made a difference. Our voice was heard, and for that, AmStar, we are grateful.
Claire R. Cox,
Macon
Homework assignment
The piece in The Telegraph offered by John Haugabrook, specifically addressing the SBA 8(a) program; John has joined the mass of people who makes statement, sans research of the facts. The noted program aims to support those small developing businesses that can build a case for socio-economic disadvantage. While on face it may seem to be a program solely for the advancement of minorities, it is more than that. I have seen SBA 8(a) firms that were women-owned (white); owned by the blind (white) and an array of others. In fact Asians and Native Americans hold many SBA 8(a) certifications. This certification in general is granted for a nine-year term. For more on this try, www.sba.gov. Here’s a homework assignment.
Randy Shearer,
Kathleen
Essential freedoms
Freedom of the press and free speech enshrined in the First Amendment 226 years ago defines our republic. So discrediting a free press or, subjugating free speech is a direct fundamental attack on American tradition and ideals. A free press matters.
The Bill of Rights was ratified for the purpose of limiting the powers of government in order to protect basic rights against government overreach. According to President George W. Bush, the First Amendment is “indispensable to democracy,” because “it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.” But American journalists, encouraged by the behavior and rhetoric of President Donald Trump who characterizes journalists as the “enemy of the American people” are being verbally attacked, threatened with jail, and physically assaulted because, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions made clear, “there needs to be limits on press freedom”.
Freedom of the Press in the United States and across the world is at its lowest point in 13 years according to a report by Freedom House, an independent watchdog group which bases its report each year on the legal, political, and economic environment for journalists in each country during the previous year. To put this year’s findings in perspective, the press in many countries, including Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal, Canada and Germany operate more freely than the press in the U.S. President Trump’s open hostility toward the press contributed to our diminished status. As in the report, “No U.S. president in recent memory has shown greater contempt for the press than Trump in his first months in office”, which “mirror initial actions in other countries where media freedom subsequently suffered far more drastic restrictions and interference.”
“Freedom of conscience, education, speech, and assembly are among the very fundamentals of democracy and all of them would be nullified should freedom of the press ever be successfully challenged” according to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. But journalists are being challenged. Since 1992, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 1,246 journalists have been murdered or killed due to their assignments, seven of whom were American journalists killed for doing their jobs in the U.S.
The persistent attacks on the media are insidiously eroding our perceptions and understandings of a free press as delineated in the First Amendment. The cartoonish video of a president wrestling a caricature of CNN not only demeans the president and the office he represents, but blurs the line between the real and the fake as it encourages violence against journalists. This was subjective theater, not objective news and it had more to do with bullying and pandering than with the press. Freedom of the press, despite the shortcomings and biases of various media outlets, must be defended and protected by all of us who treasure liberty.
Tracie M. Jenkins, Ph.D.,
Macon
Lack of appreciation?
Nancy Pelosi’s statement that Trump’s recent comments on North Korea are “recklessly belligerent and demonstrate a grave lack of appreciation for the severity of the North Korean nuclear situation” shows that she, the Democrats and the mainstream media are still stuck in the era of “strategic patience” that brought about the current crisis. It is her own words that demonstrate a grave lack of appreciation for the severity of the current situation.
Charlie Adams,
Fort Valley
