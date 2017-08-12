This is Viewpoints for Sunday, August 13, 2017

Forest Hill flood
If anyone rode down Forest Hill on this past Friday night they noticed the river running down the middle of the road. Though we have new gutters along the roadsides thanks to the Georgia Department of Transportation and our local government leaders, the water couldn’t get to the culverts as the street is anywhere from two to six inches below the gutters.
I wish this was the only problem. The sidewalk poured over half of my property frontage necessitated my front walk be destroyed. Months ago I was told this would be fixed. Not. Weeds on the land taken from me we’re finally cut for the first time this year. My property value has decreased about $60,000, but Mayor Reichert wants a 3 mill increase on my taxes. The only place my property has not dropped in value is on the tax assessment.
People ask me when construction will be finished? The answer is, if you’ve ever seen Star Wars. When that comes true, we’ll be through.
Rodney Crutchfield,
Macon
Correction
Last week I wrote the Telegraph to correct what I considered a rather glaring error in a column Tom Scholl had written (August 1) regarding health care. In his column, Scholl clearly confused the Constitution with the Declaration of Independence when he said that the Constitution “guarantees our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.” However, it is the Declaration of Independence that asserts these are “unalienable” rights given by “the Creator”; they are not mentioned in the Constitution.
I felt that it was important to correct this error not only for the author of the column, but for your readers as well.
Stephen Capista,
Macon
What a difference
Would you rather have Trump threatening the North Koreans with “fire and fury” or Obama taking the military option “off the table” and telling them to “cut it out”? Thank God all this didn’t happen last year!
Charlie Adams,
Fort Valley
No complaints
Who would have thought the Opinion page could become my favorite part of the Telegraph? Your August 7 page had four excellent (my opinion) letters. Kyle Wingfield’s very informative and thought provoking words on teachers’ pensions ultimately affects our children’s education. Teachers who love their jobs, regardless of tenure, make quality teachers. Then Daniel Gatlyn’s take on health care was spot-on. But, my very favorites are the words of praise — Donnie Powell’s letter on volunteerism is indeed, one of the things that makes the USA great, and Rod Callahan’s letter praising the inspirational words of Rev. Goolsby’s July 29 column warmed my heart. Regardless of who, how, why and where, if it’s praiseworthy it should be recognized. Thank you for including these four letters. They aren’t actually complaining about anything. That’s refreshing.
Mary Ray,
Warner Robins
A solution to voter fraud
A recent study by the North Carolina election board resulted in finding 35,570 people who voted in 2012 that had names and dates of birth which matched people who voted in other states. This study is ongoing to determine how many of these people actually voted more than once. Last year, North Carolina passed a restrictive voting law and one of the requirements specifies that a voter must provide a picture ID. However, this law is currently being challenged by the U.S. Justice Department.
This law should reduce voter fraud in state elections but would do little to stop voting in multiple states in national elections. Some states do not require a picture ID to register and vote. To me, this should be a basic requirement. There are those who would argue voter integrity is a state issue not a national one. Democrats argue that providing a picture ID would make it difficult for some old and disabled people to vote. This is ridiculous since voting absentee is as easy as a simple phone call and you can vote by mail as my wife and I have done for years. Until technology has improved to the point that a national voter registry can be developed which is accessed by a thumb print or eye scan, this issue will be with us for some time.
Roger Rader,
Perry
Single Digit IQ club advice
Taxation with poor representation is running rampant with our new revamped consolidated government (Macon-Bibb County) it is not the tax that’s the problem, as much as spending. Two million dollars for a dog house, $8 million for sub-south recreation center in south Bibb plus all parks in Macon were renovated, $1.5 million for Mercer’s crossover bridge, all with no open bids made available for public biding. Excessive tax liability on non revenue generating museums, plus fees for a sport feasibility study which has proven in past experience indicates Macon will not support anything other than basketball, not to mention garbage fees tripling and fees on utilities.
All are levied on citizens reducing their purchasing power. History is laced with revolts for centuries because of over taxation such as the “Peasant Revolt” in 1381 AD, the “French Revolution” in 1783” and the “American Revolution” between 1765 thru 1783” as recorded by Tomas Paine in the “Rights of Man” and “Common Sense.” I’m not suggesting open revolt, but instead advising care when loading the tax burden without just cause.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Tsunami
The North Koreans have stated that they have a plan to destroy the island of Guam, but American strategists aren’t convinced they have developed the technology to hit a specific target with a nuclear warhead yet. The bad news is that the North Koreans don’t have to be all that accurate. If Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., from Atlanta was right in his assessment of the dangers of island overpopulation during a Washington, D.C. hearing about redeploying Marines, then all a warhead from North Korea would have to do is get close enough to create a tsunami, and Guam would just “tip over and capsize,” according to Johnson. I agree with the admiral who had to keep a straight face while responding to Rep. Johnson’s question, “We don’t anticipate that happening.”
Dan Topolewski,
Kathleen
Comments