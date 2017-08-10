This is Viewpoints for Friday, August 11, 2017

Teachable moment
I am disheartened to learn Bibb County Schools are not only going to hold students for late release on the day of the eclipse, but also will keep them in their classrooms and deny them the opportunity to witness one of the most spellbinding spectacles in nature. It seems an event so rare, so capable of sparking scientific inquiry and historical debate, would be welcomed as a true teaching opportunity by the system.
This is, for many, a once in a lifetime opportunity, but the administration has chosen to go into hiding and take the children with them. Shame that those in charge have lost their youthful sense of curiosity.
J.E. Fraley
Macon
Coming ‘civil war’
Millions of Americans will revolt if the globalists remove President Trump from office or render him powerless according to radio host Michael Savage. I believe and support his opinion. Americans will resort to mob violence because they’ll have nothing to lose once they’re finally aware they’ve been tricked by society and that no matter how hard they work as middle class people they have nothing to gain.
You’ve seen some mob violence instigated by Obama and George Soros, but you have not yet seen real mob violence in this country. You haven’t seen the “Day of the Locust” yet.” I’m referring to the 1939 novel which analyzes the “violent rage” of Americans who slaved away their entire lives only to realize the American dream was impossible for them to achieve.
If the left takes Trump down through Robert Mueller or through any other source, I guarantee there will be a civil war in this country. All the leftists and racists who think you’re going to steal our vote are very wrong. Conservatives have been preparing for this war for 35-plus years and we’re ready. That said, the battle lines for a civil war were drawn way before Trump entered politics. Not since the run-up to the Civil War has a nation been more divided. The battle lines have been drawn. The haves against the have-nots.
Clyde Ellerbee Jr.,
Arabi
Put on notice
Once again, it turns out that President Trump was right about the fact that millions of illegal voters were the reason Hillary Clinton “won” the popular vote, especially in California.
Judicial Watch maintains an Election Integrity Project. It reports that 11 counties in California had more registered voters than voting-age citizens in 2016. JW alleges that California may be out of compliance with Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act which requires states to conduct reasonable list maintenance so as to maintain an accurate record of eligible voters for use in conducting federal elections.
Congress enacted Section 8 of the NVRA to protect the integrity of the electoral process. But allowing the names of ineligible voters to remain on the voting rolls harms the integrity of the electoral process and undermines voter confidence in the legitimacy of elections.
Voter registration lists swell when the names of the dead and those no longer competent or eligible are not removed, when people move to other voting districts, or when non-citizens are allowed to register.
JW has threatened to sue the Secretary of State of California if he does not remove from the rolls “persons who have become ineligible to vote.” The state of Ohio previously agreed to update and maintain its voter registration lists and to keep a current voter registration list online and available for public access. In April, Judicial Watch sent notice-of-violation letters to 11 states. There were counties in those states in which the number of registered voters exceeded the number of voting-age citizens. Georgia was one of those states.
Hill Kaplan,
Macon
Paraphrase?
Allow me to condense Cummings’ August 5 column (Living the question). Members of Centenary churches have permission to ask questions where conventional Christians (Catholics and Protestants) refrain from asking questions for fear of being labeled a heretic. These Christians are abandoning their churches in droves causing 4,000 churches to close every year because they’re not allowed to openly debate or discuss scriptures.
Our two founding pastors from Arizona end their stimulating tour by saying those who embrace the wisdom of progressive Christianity will experience a life-long path of discovery, growth, and gratitude for the wonder of it all. Over 6,000 churches across American, including our own Centenary Church, seem to agree.
What Cummings is saying is ditch the church established by Jesus Christ and join the one founded by two pastors from Arizona, Felten and Murphey.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
How soon we forget
It seems lately that all we hear is another manufacturer has opened a plant in states outside Georgia. With the exception of the Atlanta metropolitan area, most of the state, most notably Macon, has made no progress on getting new companies here. We have millions of square feet of building space left unoccupied for years. Is our Industrial Authority aggressively seeking new tenants? Georgia was second on the CNBC list of best states to do business yet we see nothing new here.
We need to focus all our energies to get good paying jobs here. Only then can we eliminate the stagnation and start Macon growing again. Our leaders haven’t done a very good job marketing us. Our location is ideal within the state. Why is it we continue to lose these plants to other areas. We have a solid work force and good labor cost. I would like to see The Telegraph dig into this deeply. Time to fix this problem. We have a new generation depending on us. We have great universities, an engineering school and a great technical college. Time to look in the mirror and finally admit we have a problem.
Johnny Sutton,
Macon
Macon-Bibb County is doing pretty well for itself. In the last 10 years the business recruiters have successfully several job creators including Kumho Tire and Wednesday’s announcement of Irving Consumer Products.
Editors
