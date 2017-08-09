This is Viewpoints for Thursday, August 10, 2017

No minor skirmish
Hello somebody. Anybody. Doesn’t matter who. If by some chance they have Kim Jong-un’s ear in North Korea, a credible voice needs to remind him of the horrors in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He needs to have a good view of what a nuclear exchange would look like. We are not talking about a minor skirmish such as previous global confrontations, we are now referring to the Pompeii of disintegration. The loss of 50 million during World War II, might well be peanuts.
I have been to Tinian and to Hiroshima. I conversed with the Enola Gay crew. Their stories will cringe you to the bone. I have also traversed South Korea on many occasions, from the war through multiple decades. The next days could be their worst nightmare.
Surely you know that if America is hit, North Korea becomes burnt toast. And when I say America let it be clearly understood that I refer to our forces (wherever). Our nation is the most benevolent company on the planet, but eventually all patience disappears and reality sets in. My guess is that we will not sit still and gather fragments in Alaska, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York or even Guam, South Korea, or Japan. A miracle needs to happen if you know someone who deals in such.
Daniel W. Gatlyn USN ret.,
Macon
Tax increase
As I have seen duly reported in The Telegraph, our county officials have decided it to be in our best interest to have us pay an additional 3 mills in property taxes. The justification given is, as usual, that without this extra 21 percent they would be forced to spend more than they have and dip into our dwindling reserves. It seems to me that if half of the brainpower, ingenuity and creativity they applied over the last several years in pursuit of ways to sneak in revenue increases (in all areas), they could have found ways to reduce spending somewhere, or found some current spending that was not really necessary and eliminated it.
Short of that they should have at least taken the dire budgetary circumstances into account before approving new projects. New projects, no matter how worthy, are not progress or betterment if we can’t afford them. Even now with this whopping tax increase in the works, they have a simultaneous, but separate, scheme to change garbage billing to annual and, naturally, slip a couple of increases in while maybe we’re not paying attention.
Jim Haley,
Lizella
‘Divisive’
As mentioned by William D. Watson’s “Racial divisive” opinion, I assumed The Telegraph was speaking of racially divisive “opinions” not being published as submitted by us common folks, not people like Leonard Pitts Jr. who won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004. Pitts has been a columnist contributor, a college professor, a radio producer and a lecturer broadcasting his “racial divisive” comments wherever and whenever possible.
However, I did take note that Al Sharpton’s rather divisive damning message against President Trump spreading chaos in all places, a church, was not printed by The Telegraph. I guess the paper thought his picture on the front page said it all.
Mind you, I only repeated the racial divisive words as published by The Telegraph.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Promises, promises
The recent announcement regarding the Supreme Court granting a black man “40 acres of land and a mule” sets a precedent that may come back to haunt the Supreme Court. There were approximately 4 million black slaves in America after slavery ended in 1865. Today, the total population of black people in America is approximately 42 million. There are approximately 922 million farm acres in America. If every black person in America received 40 acres from the government, that would come to approximately 1.7 billion acres— far exceeding the farm acres in America. So, If you’re waiting on your “40 acres and mule” or reparation, such is not possible or practical.
The federal government has demonstrated good faith to black folks in America — programs such as affirmative action and others designed to level the playing field receive relatively low participation. Today, there are less than 4,700 blacks participating in the 8A program —a program that sets-aside contracts exclusively for black businesses. I am disturbed at the extremely low participation in this program and I am equally disappointed at any one waiting in line for a hand out, but, it is what it is.
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
Thin ice
There is certainly fire amongst the calling of a grand jury and Steve Bannon’s latest. I know the grand jury is common, but Robert Mueller is not on a fishing trip without some knowledge of possible wrong doing. My president is on thin ice having fired so many top governments officials. Now he is contemplating challenging Mueller’s team (which is costing taxpayers dearly) for delving into family finances. Hopefully he will cease texting while on vacation. As a betting man and a staunch Republican, I remember Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but I also remember how that ended.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Why?
I applaud Hill Kaplan’s letter in The Telegraph. Twenty years ago I sat in the lobby of an Atlanta hotel and a article in a USA Today caught my eye. The article stated at that time the United States had given $75 million of our taxpayer money to Yasser Arafat and his terrorist cronies. I wrote Rep. Charlie Norwood a letter stating that these people were the enemies of Israel.
In fairness to him, he wrote me back basically stating that was a very volatile region and we had to watch it with caution. I, like Kaplan, see this as another case of insanity. For the life of me I can’t understand why we have to fund this terrorist regime when they just laugh at us as they continue to strive to destroy Israel. Write or call your congressman and ask them why our money has to go to support the Palestinian Authority. Back then it was $75 million. Last year according to Kaplan it has increased to $357 million.
George Scoville,
Macon
