This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, August 8, 2017

The Telegraph ran a short story on the new water park going up at the corner of Hwy. 96 and Lake Joy. Shortly thereafter, one of your erstwhile readers called out the owner, Steve Rigby, and complained about the anticipated traffic, etc. Too bad for him.
In an area where there is not one public pool, no YMCA or similar facility, I suspect the attraction will be well received. I anticipate the traffic generated will challenge even the expanded intersections thereabout and I will be among those caught in an occasional jam. I might even succumb to a bit of frustration now and then. Except, of course, when I am in line to take my grandchildren there on a hot summer day. Then any inconvenience is forgotten.
What the complainers might consider is that Rigby has invested and reinvested in several successful projects in our community, to our mutual benefit. He has risked his capital, utilized his organization, contributed his energy and sacrificed his time as he contributed to the tax base, supported community organizations like Habitat for Humanity and added many jobs. His latest project will do the same.
Rather Than criticize him, we should look for more like Steve Rigby!
Bob Carnot,
Warner Robins
Course correction
To understand why, in part, there is such a large number of voters who are still able to stomach the foibles of Donald Trump, you have to become more informed about the nature of the Washington, D.C. executive, congressional and media institutions that exist within the capitol city. These institutions, dubbed, the “deep-state,” have truly become a “swamp.”
Let me start with a question. Does the average voter know that health care for Congress and its staff, the Congressional Obamacare “exchange,” is 73 percent subsidized by taxpayers? Think of it — all those senators and congressmen already making six-figure salaries and their well-paid staff are getting their Obamacare mostly paid for by taxpayers. Why has the press kept this hidden for eight years?
I was born and raised in Washington, D.C. I am still amazed by how little even a fairly informed public knows about the extraordinary benefits of federal employment in Washington, D.C. and the countless imbedded “perks” that are provided to employees in the congressional and executive branches of government.
The fact that President Trump was able to get legislation passed so that incompetent VA employees can be fired is nothing short of a miracle. The fact that President Trump is threatening to expose, illuminate and eliminate the outrageous congressional Obamacare subsidy unless Congress replaces Obamacare with a more equitable and less costly health-care system tells voters like me that he is the man who has the best chance to really shake things up in Washington.
So many of us who still support the president don’t care if Trump’s son-in-law has a 15 minute meeting with a Russian guy. We are willing to put up with Trump’s tweets and a messy, unorganized beginning to his presidency. The guy has the wealth to resist bribes and the fighting temperate to drain the swamp — at least some of it — and ignore the media uproar.
He has the business sense to reform taxes, and reduce the thousands of federal restrictions strangling business growth. And his conservative appointments might even reverse some of the uber left legal decisions that have twisted the Constitution into knots.
I am proud to have been born and reared in our nation’s capitol, but it has become a city that acts more like an imperial monarchy than the seat of a vibrant republic. Washington has become a place with its own set of self-indulgent rules, more intent on preserving itself than being responsive to the millions of people who must live under its edicts.
Rinda Wilson,
Macon
Doing too much?
I attended Macon – Bibb government meeting Tuesday August 1 to object to the latest garbage fee increase and payment requirement, the third fee increase since garbage collection was outsourced. These fee increases appear to indicate the plan model chosen is not financially viable unless these funds have become co-mingled, utilized funds in county government.
The proposed fee collection once a year can only be described as draconian for those struggling to maintain a minimal household of choice within their means. A “utopian” society cannot be achieved through taxation just like a person cannot spend himself into happiness.
Is our consolidated government trying to do too much for too many while still on the “honeymoon” ?
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Changing times
Cary Baxter of Perry accuses “liberals” (supposedly like me) of finding things in the Constitution the framers never intended, (General welfare, Monday, July 31). We have a national cadre of professionals who are well trained in jurisprudence and are continually deciding what the framers intended. They are attorneys, law professors and judges. They have not always been consistent, but generally, they have interpreted the Constitution to stay in step with changing times, and have, by and large, been progressive.
I don’t claim to be able to read the minds of people who have been dead well over 200 years, as Baxter evidently can. Further, I’m not too concerned about what they intended beyond creating a living, flexible document of governance that could, and has, survived and been indispensable to our democratic republic.
Regarding his comment about free health clinics opening immediately after ratification, he betrays a lack of knowledge of those times. Health clinics, hospitals as we know them, did not exist.
As far as his assertion that nowhere in scripture does it say that Jesus advocated government be the vehicle for charity, he should know that governments in those times didn’t provide services for anyone but the wealthy, which mostly consisted of protection from the non-wealthy. What Jesus did advocate was doing unto others as we would have them do unto ourselves.
I have many friends who style themselves “conservatives” but who support inexpensive, universal healthcare like every industrialized country on the planet with the exception of the United States.
Baxter accuses “liberals” of wanting to take money from “someone’s pocket to support the general welfare of someone else,” but does he mind money being taken from his pocket and mine so that big corporations and fat cats, like our president, won’t have to pay their fair share of taxes?
Terry Thompson,
Bonaire
