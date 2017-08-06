This is Viewpoints for Monday, August 7, 2017

The health care debacle
An certain as Jack cut the beanstalk there will soon be a National Health care Bill authenticated by the Republicans, Democrats or Nellie Forbush, from Peoria. That is not to say, however, that it is worth more than the paper it is written on. While I am reluctant to render excuse to the former administration for anything, I hastily add that, no one is going to fix the absolute conundrum of the health care issue that presently exists. And it exists for multiple basic reasons, none of which will be recognized as viable, by any party.
The very first reason for an inadequate solution to related matters, is that all parties refuse to admit that the barrel contains only so many apples. Count as you will, 100 apples today is 100 apples tomorrow, next month and next year. Pull five additional ones out, and you are squeezing reality. It is simply not sustainable. That is precisely why our kids — and our country — are neck deep in debt. Medicaid originated specifically to render aid to the poverty stricken, contains viable characteristics, but stretching it to the middle class is an unforgivable sin. You cannot cover all bases with a limited team — or budget.
Add to this the unthinkable (invented) dimension of “entitlements” and you are on an expanded route to no man’s land, dispersing mega bucks to a growing populace who have actually earned nothing; a practice which came into being through political circles.
No need to mention statistics, they are well published. Throw in the unsavory stint of opportunists, from the top down, milking the system for all vocational, political, or financial clout possible and the till grows empty. What the American people are asking the governing party to do is impossible. You cannot fund the insurance companies, physicians, nurses, hospitals, advocates, pharmaceuticals, caretakers, hospice, ambulatory services, television ads, grants to universities to study a “swarm of gnats” and have enough left over for band aids.
There is never enough for basic requirements, and “vacation in Acapulco’! Granted, the new administration is saddled with the task (and its promise) of formulating viable legislation for reasonable health care, but unless there is acquiescence surrounding “pork barrels” and greedy take-a-ways; we will wrestle with solutions for a lifetime. Curtailing mismanagement and embezzlement at all levels could easily balance the budget. But what do I know?
Daniel W Gatlyn, USN ret.,
Macon
More Frank
Ah, another lecture from Frank Gadbois. He just wants more and more from the government. Gimme gimme. In the movie “Space Cowboys” Tommy Lee Jones had a great line, “You know Frank, the older you get the more it brings out the Frank in you.”
Mick Collins,
Centerville
Inspirational column
Rev. James W. Goolsby Jr. wrote an inspirational column in the July 29, “From the Pulpit.” His topic was relevant to where some believers have been or are going. His openness was refreshing and it enabled me to identify with his topic, “Living your life within God’s purpose.”
His approach was encouraging and not annoying like other columns. Those are heavy on politics and light on religion and faith issues. Thank you Rev. Goolsby.
Rod Callahan,
Forsyth
Rotary anti-Christian?
Here in a nutshell is Bill Cummings’ July 29 column (Those rebellious Christians). Catholics and Protestants are constantly at each other’s throats over petty interpretations and will probably never reconcile; therefore they will never be truly effective at helping the needy or be at peace with themselves until they’re mimicking the Rotarians.
This organization founded in 1905 by attorney Paul P. Harris isn’t driven by Christian values, so it welcomes anyone and everyone from homosexuals to those believing Jesus is a fraud for fellowship and devotion to “Service above Self.” Its purpose (like the Clinton Foundation) is worldwide business contacts and tax write-off under the guise of charity work, which they do.
Encouraging Christians to mimic and embrace such an organization is a continuation of Cummings’ campaign to undermined Christianity by imbedding subliminally anti-Christian rhetoric in his columns.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Volunteers and Little League Girls
I watched some of the Girls Little League Southeast Regional playoffs in Warner Robins last week. What a treat. The young ladies were very good (I could not have hit that fast pitch softball). They knew what to do, which base to throw the ball to; which pitches were out of the zone, and on and on. They were very sound fundamentally. Though only one could be declared the winner, each of those teams are champions.
I noticed that it takes lots of volunteers to make the games happen. Lots of family support (and expense) and good sportsmanship. My comment: This is the United States, possibly at its best. Don’t know about volunteers/service organizations in other countries, but for the U.S.A. its one thing that makes us great.
Donnie Powell,
Warner Robins
Houston County
We all know that our county commissioners believe in a balanced budget as they might not get re-elected if they raise our county taxes. Also, they have not created any new, full-time county employees because of this. So, when they build our new $7 million dollar county aqua center will the new staff be part -timers including the managers? Or volunteers? Boy Scouts and Brownies?
If our county commissioners can pay a ridiculous amount for someone to paint a new water tower near a football field with patriotic slogans, why couldn’t we hire a new employee in our public defender’s office to better serve our poor, accused citizens and others?
The chief of the county public defender’s office was told that he was doing a good job but that our county was going in a different direction. Then he was fired unamiously by our county commissioners.
All of the above only indicates that our county commissioners perhaps don’t always treat employees well. Our public defender’s office could have two new staff to help more of the accused and the indigent. All of this doesn’t pass the smell test.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
