This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, August 2, 2017

The real problem
My reply to Dave Ellison’s letter regarding poor trash service in Warner-Robins: Ellison was way out of line. Every day I walk several miles in my neighborhood and I am constantly amazed at how ignorant people are when they put their trash cans out. Some put their containers out backwards or sideways despite the clearly stamped direction. Place the container with arrows facing the street. When they are not placed properly it is impossible for the truck to empty them without trash going everywhere so they are not emptied. It is not the driver’s job to get out of the truck, period.
There is a separate truck that picks up items that won’t fit in containers. It is the folks on the back of these trucks that deserve all the respect in the world. I cannot imagine spending all day, in this heat, hopping around and lifting the most vile stuff into trucks. The worst are people who pile the container so high that the lid won’t shut. Again, these cannot be picked up, plus trash blows everywhere when animals get into them. If you cannot fit trash into one bin then you need to request a second one.
My pet peeve is people leaving the container on the curb all week long. Although you think we have poor service, I think it is excellent. If you don’t agree, try doing without these fine folks for a week or two. Ellison is the problem, not them.
Randal D. Duckworth,
Warner Robins
I don’t get it
Can someone explain to me why it would have been in Russia’s best interest to get Trump elected? Russia’s economy is centered around the selling of oil and gas to Europe. The more oil and gas in the global market the less money Russia can get from those sales. For years, Democrats have been making it difficult to expand oil and gas production. Throughout Trump’s campaign he promised greater oil and gas production using the phrase “Drill, baby, drill” in more than one campaign speech.
A stronger U.S. military is definitely not on Putin’s wish list. For years Democrats have been reducing our military footprint through budget cuts. As a result, some Air Force wings had to resort to taking parts off some planes and installing on others just to keep flying. Throughout Trump’s campaign he promoted restoring those funds through an increased military budget.
The very day Trump won the election the Democrats and main stream media have been trying to figure out what happened. It couldn’t have been Trump’s message, or any of Hillary’s baggage, media faults or polling errors. They had to come up with something else: I know lets blame Russia.
Increasing our oil and gas production and making our military stronger are two things Russia would not want as it is directly against their interests. Putin would have been much better off with Hillary, and blaming Russia for the election results, just doesn’t make any sense. Yet for some reason they keep focusing on some kind of Russian conspiracy to get Trump elected. I don’t get it.
Skip Johnson,
Macon
Stay away
Hey, Macon-Bibb Commission, how much is 10 percent of nothing? Want to know how to increase play at Bowden Golf Course? Try taking your inept management style out the equation and quit making Bowden a political football. Hire Jim Hickman (if he will take it) and stay out of it. Jim’s ability, reputation and presence alone will boost play. He knows how to run a golf course, let him do it. The last time my foursome played there we found the course to be in great shape.
Bowden has a lot of potential and will only get better only if ya’ll stay out of it and let someone who knows how to run a golf course do their job without interference. While you are at it please provide a couple of well stocked snack machines.
A. M. “Mac” Yaughn,
Macon
Discrimination or common sense?
Thank God for Trump and the common sense of banning transgender people from tserving in he military. I hold no ill will toward these people and don’t give a damn what they do to themselves with their own hard-earned money. However, to allow people into the military that are so psychologically distressed they can’t take a look in the mirror and tell what gender they are is truly frightening. The liberal left screams about not wanting anyone to have guns, yet they are OK with mentally-confused individuals being in the military with access to fully automatic weapons, not just the “look-alike” ordinary semi-automatics (one separate trigger pull for each round) that merely imitate the appearance of an actual automatic assault rifle. Yikes!
Additionally, medical care in the military is to cure the sick, heal the wounded and provide for a top notch fighting force, not a free clinic for those that want someone else to pay for their expensive and unwarranted elective surgery. I can hear it now: “Sorry about that, Sarge, I need a couple of months off to have my 8*&&^ removed, can you ask ISIS to wait a while before murdering those refugees”? You know, I need a nose job and those bags under my eyes are getting puffier, maybe I will join the military and get those fixed. If they won’t let me do that and pay for it with tax dollars, that is discrimination.
John Ricketson,
Macon
The right track
In the coming weeks, millions of college-bound freshmen will be leaving home for campus for the first time. As parents prepare their teens for college, it’s important to set aside time to talk about alcohol. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, teens are much more likely to delay drinking when they feel they have a close, supportive tie with a parent or guardian.
Here are some tips for parents to guide the discussion: Set clear expectations for academic achievement and responsible behavior; Talk about alcohol facts, reasons not to drink and ways to avoid drinking in difficult situations; Address how to get help on campus for themselves or a friend; Keep in close contact to determine if your son or daughter is feeling overwhelmed, making friends, getting involved with activities and enjoying classes; and make sure they know you are there to support them through this transition period.
Even though your college-age student may no longer be living at home, research shows parents have the most influence over their son’s or daughter’s decision to drink or not to drink. Invest this time together to ensure your teen gets off on the right track for academic success.
Sam Zakhari, Ph.D.
Washington, D.C.
