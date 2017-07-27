This is Viewpoints for Friday, July 28, 2017

Modern thieves?
“Because that’s where the money is” is a phrase incorrectly attributed to Willie Sutton, bank robber/thief, purportedly responding to the question, “Why do you rob banks?” Willie often performed his deed with a visible gun indicating to me an “above the board” thief as compared to the educated sneak white collar type so prevalent in today’s society. Today’s sneak thief has apparently found an easier mark than banks, “public school systems,” not only stealing money, but probably stealing educational opportunity from the most vulnerable, the “economically deprived in life” school children.
The recent court indictments in DeKalb, Fulton, Clayton and Bibb counties evidently indicates the extent of this ethical malaise. Those under indictment apparently knew where the money was. Hopefully, we in Bibb County, will soon be advised where it went as our locally charged group has the opportunity to go to trial and prove their innocence.
We often complain about the snail’s pace for needed action in Washington, D.C., but five years after the fact does seem ridiculous when you consider that the sixth-grade student of that year could now be entering high school.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Mentor
I have known Veronica Brinson since she was in the fourth grade at Ingram-Pye Elementary School in Macon. She was an outstanding student, and I always knew that she would strive to become somebody special. She fought the odds, became a lawyer and was formerly a Municipal Court judge.
I mentored Veronica from her elementary school days through college. I was always a source of encouragement and advice. We have enjoyed many years of staying in contact as mentor/student.
Veronica has the heart of a servant, and she has given selflessly to this community. She established an annual law camp here in 2004, and appellate and Superior Court judges from all over the state have attended. As a teacher, I can say that this camp helps promote college and career readiness, fosters productive citizenship, and helps children dream of who they can become.
At Walter F. George School of Law, Veronica served as the Black Law Students’ president. Under her leadership the chapter won the National Chapter of the Year Award for the first time.
While practicing law, Veronica has volunteered with her homeowners’ association. She has worked with mock trials, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, shared baked goods and raised funds for worthy causes. In addition, she helped set up a Legal Law Day with legal services to give free advice to the community. She has helped numerous politicians with their campaigns and invited many of them to her office over the years.
In recent years she has experienced constant attacks within the community she loves so much. Veronica is a gift to this community. I would encourage anyone to get to know Veronica, and help her withstand the constant burden of one negative court ruling after another.
Due to all the litigation placed on her, she has been unable to hire lawyers to help her fight back or resolve these issues. It seems as if people are “hitting at an empty pocketbook,” instead of appreciating the gifts and talents she has to offer this community.
Tricia Fordham, former fourth grade teacher
Ingram-Pye Elementary School, Macon
I’m a safe driver
If they weren’t so laughable and hypocritical, I’d almost laugh at some of the comments made by Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Harris Blackwood in regards to Operation Southern Shield. True, banks don’t give you $60 for $50. But the bank isn’t mandated to. Local law enforcement (not state troopers) can’t issue speeding tickets unless a motorist is going at least 10 miles over the speed limit.
That’s because in too many cases, law enforcement would try to use speed enforcement as a revenue source (some would argue it still takes place). As to his claim that a motorist doing 10 miles over or more is more likely to have a wreck, what factors does he base it upon? As someone who routinely drives nine-to-10 miles over the speed limit, I can honestly say I’ve never come close to being in danger.
Because my tires are in good shape. Because I slow down in the rain. Because I slow down on sharp curves. I also drive well below the speed limit at night on rural roads because of deer. If I’m in high traffic, I don’t pick up my phone. I pay attention to what’s around me. It seems as if Blackwood is someone else who wants to try and paint a black and white picture for something where there’s areas of grey.
Furthermore, if driving 10 miles over is so dangerous, why is it the so-called “super speeder” law only applies to those going 15 mph over or more? And why have I seen so many law enforcement vehicles speeding on both regular roads and interstates without using their emergency flashers?
Please don’t misunderstand. I’m not advocating wreckless or dangerous driving. I appreciate the hard work and effort of all law enforcement. A few months ago, I actually got a speeding ticket in an area I drive regularly. I allowed my emotions to control me and wasn’t paying attention to the speed limit going down. I was doing well over 10 mph in a 35 mph zone. Paid the fine and moved on.
The thing is, that was the first ticket I’d had in over 10 years. The last accident I was involved in was a deer literally running into my car. So forgive me if I take with a grain of salt advice which seems to boil down to “Do as I say, not as I do.”
Dave Whitaker,
Danville
Little Chicago
When I was 10 years of age, I moved to Chicago along with my mother and brother. At that time the streets were quiet. We were unafraid to go anywhere we wanted to day or night. Nowadays the newspapers are filled with killings of one sort or another. People are afraid to leave their homes after dark. They are afraid of that killer just down the street. Hey, wait a minute, that sounds just like Macon.
I did live in Macon for several years and the streets were quiet. Now, every day I read about someone being murdered or going on trial for murder. That sounds just like Chicago. Maybe we should change the name of Macon to Little Chicago of Georgia. Better yet, get people to believe in God again just as our forefathers did. We need to rebuild our families and start anew.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Comments