This is Viewpoints for Thursday, July 13, 2017

Fools
Although President Trump has caught the ire of several media outlets, it’s not solely due to his surprise victory in November. An entire business model has emerged capitalizing on the disappointment of stupid Democrats.
Day after day, firms like the Washington Post and Yahoo publish fraudulent stories intended, not so much to bring Trump down, but to improve their ratings by keeping Democratic fools seething with hate. And it’s working.
CNN is enjoying increased ratings since it abandoned all journalistic integrity and reported fake news. MSNBC and Google, not to be outdone, refuse to place stories by conservative writers on its sites in order to keep their Democratic marks from reading of Trump’s policy successes. After six months of this, one has to wonder if the dimwits will ever recognize how they’re being used.
These ridiculous postings have no basis in truth and the liberal media has to invent even sillier ones to keep the fools engaged. Luckily for them, it isn’t difficult to keep a dumb audience occupied.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
Vote no
How many of us know that Medicaid pays for most of the 1.4 million elderly people in nursing homes? That it covers 20 percent of all Americans and 40 percent of poor adults. Under federal law, state Medicaid programs are required to cover nursing home care.
But state officials in Georgia decide how much to pay facilities, and states under budgetary pressure could decrease the amount they are willing to pay or restrict eligibility for coverage.
64 percent of all of us living in nursing homes are solely dependent on Medicaid. Yet the U.S. Senate Health Care Bill will throw 23 million Americans off Medicaid in the foreseeable future by allowing states to discriminate against pre-existing conditions and cover fewer basic benefits.
We need to call our two U.S. senators, Johnny Isakson: 202-224-3643-and Sen. David A. Perdue: 202-224-3521. Tell them to vote no.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
You work for us
Attention: All Elected Democrats and Republicans. You work for us — the people. We are the bosses and we have the ability to fire each and every one of you. Every single one of you will be coming up for re-election. Don’t let your egos get in the way. Never, for one second, think any of you are in a cozy lifetime job.
Each of you should determine to set a mid-year resolution. Write it down. Put it as a screen saver on your phone and your computer. The words can, and should, be your own. But just in case you have your head and ego where the sun doesn’t shine, let me borrow something. I try to remind myself of on a daily basis.
“He who is slow to wrath has great understanding, but he who is impulsive exalts folly.” Proverbs 14:09. In other words, “Hold my anger and tongue until my temper cools down so I don’t sound like a brainless idiot.”
Each of you — all elected members of state legislatures as well as the federal House and Senate — should remember your purpose is to enact laws for the betterment and protection of all United States citizens. So, pull your cat claws in, reach across the aisle literally and figuratively to do just that. What difference acting like a grown-up will make.
Norma Jean Perkins,
Juliette
Bad policy
There is a major vote looming soon in Congress affecting health care. A key provision calls for a cap on federal dollars going to Medicaid. Both of Georgia’s U.S. senators have reportedly said they plan to vote for the current Republican health care measure.
Reducing the federal deficit by slashing Medicaid would be bad public policy. States receive matching federal funds for their Medicaid programs for children, low-income seniors and the disabled. Georgia has a bare bones Medicaid program; even so, one in five Georgians is on Medicaid. Georgia will lose hundreds of millions of dollars if the Republican Senate health bill survives in its present form. If it passes, Georgia will have to cut back its version of Medicaid and thousands of children, seniors and disabled will not get needed health care services. Yes, it would be reducing the federal deficit, but it would come at the expense of people who have the least clout and could least afford it.
There is an outstanding source of facts about Medicaid from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which you can read at www.tinyurl.com/Medicaidfacts.
Write to Sens. Isakson and Perdue. Urge them vote against an arbitrary cap on federal funding for Medicaid.
Tom Woodbery,
Macon
Listen to the man
I believe people would do well to pay close attention to the letters of Dan Topolewski of Kathleen. I realize this is not the forum to toot each other’s horn but he has a real knack for cutting through the political stew to get right to the meat and potatoes of an issue in a way that makes perfect sense and that the common man can understand. Dan, I don’t know you but I like you.
Randal D. Duckworth,
Warner Robins
Uncovering the statistically nonexistent
President Trump and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, are engaged in gathering voter records from all over the country in an attempt to uncover voter fraud. Here are some facts, as we know them:
-Voter fraud is statistically nonexistent. The Bush Justice Department convicted 86 people of voter fraud over five years, resulting in a fraud rate of .00000013 percent.
-Voter fraud is an excuse for disenfranchising minority voters. Kobach and his team will look through voter rolls to try and find people who are registered in multiple places, or who have not voted in some time, or do not have proper government identification. These people are disproportionately likely to be the poor, the elderly, and African-American voters.
-Voting is the single most important expression of political speech in any democracy. If you care about this country; if you claim to believe that we are all endowed with certain inalienable rights, then you should fight with tooth and nail to keep access to the ballot free and fair.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp seemed to greatly resent the implication, during the election, that Georgia should surrender any data to the federal government. It is greatly disappointing that he seems to have fewer qualms now.
Ross C. Hardy,
Macon
