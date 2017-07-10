This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Time to move on
We should be grateful for those Republican senators who had the courage last week to oppose the health care bill (the “Better Care Reconciliation Act”) that Majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to rush through the Senate. It was and is a terrible bill. It would destabilize the insurance market and result in even higher premiums by making it more likely that fewer healthier people are included in the insurance pool. It would allow states to opt out of popular provisions of the current system (like the lifting the lifetime caps on coverage), and it would dramatically change the Medicaid program with 22 million Americans likely to lose health coverage over the next 10 years, and the incalculable long-term costs associated with this.
The severe cuts to the Medicaid program are particularly troubling when we consider the impact this would have on the poor and elderly. One of every five Georgians would be directly affected, 50 percent of our children and 70 percent of nursing home residents. And the ripple effect on jobs and the economy as a whole is hard to imagine.
In my little community, besides our churches and the volunteer fire department, the Johnson County Nursing Home is the only other community institution and our only real employer. It plays a vital role in this community and it depends on Medicaid support. Where would those folks go? No wonder hardly anyone liked this bill, (only 12 percent to 16 percent of Americans support it). No wonder it’s being vigorously opposed by the American Medical Association, the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, and countless charitable and faith-based bodies up and down the line.
We can appreciate the pressure the Republican majority feels to get something done on health care. But it’s patently clear that the current effort is not based on a genuine desire to improve health care for the country, but rather on the tired partisan cry to “get rid of Obamacare,” the determination to restore tax cuts to the very wealthy, and to make Medicaid a block grant program. But these are not the concerns of the majority of Americans.
The country has moved on, and the great majority want to preserve many features of the Affordable Care Act. The 31 states that expanded Medicaid are testifying to the great benefits of that expansion (marked improvement in the health of their citizens, life-saving options for those battling opioid addiction, etc.) These folks, Democrats and Republicans alike, are not interested in going backward. And the claim that Obamacare is collapsing is simply not true, however much some (including the current administration) want to see it fail.
What everyone knows is that there are changes that could be made to improve what’s in place and lower costs. There’s important work to be done. Republicans can and must take the lead, but it’s time now for both parties to work together in good faith. It’s complicated and it won’t be easy, but the effort itself would be a great Independence Day gift for the American people, so weary of partisan posturing, division and dysfunction. Who knows how much could get done if it mattered a little less who got the credit?
Steve Bullington,
Adrian
Dr. C’s Damascus Road?
Dr. Bill Cummings and I have had several brief discussions at Wal-Mart in Forsyth and the Wellness Center in Macon. In his July 2 editorial he mentioned a gentleman who asked him a question in Wal-Mart. After reading many of his columns I knew some things he did not believe. The last time we met by chance (or divine providence), I asked him, “...what is it you do believe?”
He answered that question in his column Sunday. Dr. C mentioned five of his core beliefs. I will reply. Several of his beliefs are not unique to our Christian faith. Other major religions teach them, e.g., service, forgiveness and love. He stated, “And I don’t believe the Nicene Creed provides my complete Christian identity.” After reading the creed I cannot imagine what needs to be added or deleted. Please help us understand.
In our previous brief talks, I sensed that Dr. C had suffered several painful events in his life. Perhaps, that is where he got “stuck” in his relationship with God. That reminded me of the book, “The Shack” by William Paul Young. (The movie and DVD by that title has been released.) There are several comparisons I inferred between Cummings and the main character, Mack.
Mack’s young daughter, Nan, was kidnapped and murdered. For years he struggled with his painful grief (that’s where he got “stuck.”). In his imagination or dream like state, he encountered God in a beautiful rustic cabin by a lake. He angrily confronted God and blamed him for the death of his daughter. Papa as he was affectionately called, patiently answered his questions about evil in the world and helped him to make sense of his pain and loss.
Spoiler alert!
God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit participated in Mack’s healing process. He had to forgive the killer and let go of Nan whom he had learned was in the presence of Jesus. After he returned from his meeting with God to earth. His family and friends saw a big change in him. His great sadness was gone. His relationships with his family and friends improved.
Dr. C seems to be a man like Mack that is searching for answers. From some of his previous columns and the recent one, it appears that his “salvation”(eternal life) fits into a “works righteousness” theology. If I just “do the right things” I will have eternal life and go to heaven.
About 500 years ago, Martin Luther was struggling with this issue. His Church gave him the “works righteousness” message. As he was climbing steps in Rome on his knees he had a revelation, “The just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:17b). Saul (Paul) had a vision of Christ on the road to Damascus and John Wesley’s heart was “strangely warmed” at Aldersgate in England. These experiences helped to solidify their faith.
Please lovingly pray with me that Dr. C will find the “way” (His words) in the Holy Bible by “digging deeply enough.” (His words.) With God’s help, he can.
The Wal-Mart gentleman
Rodney O. Callahan,
Forsyth
