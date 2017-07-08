This is Viewpoints for Sunday, July 9, 2017

What do we expect?
Donald Trump’s father schooled him in how to run a business. His business philosophy was survival of the fittest. Donald applies that philosophy, not only to business, but to all areas of life. He considers Christianity a religion for the weak and unfit. And to him the fit are the rich. Thus he filled his Cabinet with the fittest billionaires. He has expressed admiration for dictators (those who have made it to the top, no matter how they got there) like Putin and Kim Jung-Un.
Although he has promised to protect Social Security, Medicare and even Medicaid, how realistic is it to expect someone with his philosophy to protect the unfit and people he has called “losers”? Don’t look for any health care bill he would sign to have “heart.” And don’t expect his foreign policy to promote humanitarian values.
John Ricks,
Cochran
Rights and fredoms
The fact of extended “rights and freedoms” to U.S. Citizens is beyond debate. Another anniversary of our gifts has just past! The price that was paid for such is almost beyond comprehension. But do keep in mind, that such options are always monitored (and limited) by designated entities according to statutes and behavior. Like it, or not; we are continuously being held accountable to legal, moral, ethical, or practical rules or guidelines. Only the illiterate will perpetually disregard the creator, the law, protocol or the weather.
Make no mistake, your rights come with conditions! This prerogative does not indiscriminately extend an invitation to be, do, or say anything that “fits our fancy.” Such is a fact of life. You will adhere to the boundaries of sensibility or pay the piper. Thousands died that we may benefit. Don’t blow it.
Humanity is prone to push the envelope past the breaking point and then blame the elements or circumstances for violation. Multitudes will ignore such boundaries until they are called out, but such disregard will not change the “charge or penalty.” Whether it is mischievous Mike, romantic Rosa, or political Pete, each are eventually measured for quantity and quality. There will be a “payday” in the margins of red or black. Granted, there are millions marching through life as if there is no tomorrow — totally adrift from reality — espousing profit over compatibility (or intellectual recognition) essentially divorced from pertinent points or values, but not past screaming when their party falls apart. They may even appear to be successful for a season.
Every patron of the planet is somewhere made aware, however; that reckoning or balance, has made the agenda and it is only a question of time before the table is properly set. Make your personal inquiry, your elaborate appraisal, your in depth exam, if you will. And do be sufficiently honest in sharing your findings, especially to self.
Rights and freedoms are a blessing of unfathomed substance, but should never be taken for granted.
Daniel W. Gatlyn, USN ret.,
Macon
Success or failure?
On Sunday Dan Topolewski (July 2 Good intentions), cited a study that showed that the recent minimum wage hike in Seattle had led to an average 3 percent growth in wages, but a 9 percent loss in hours. It is true that the University of Washington’s study found that, as many economists have predicted, an increase in minimum wages leads to a decrease in jobs. However, another study, conducted by the University of California-Berkeley’s Institute for Research on Labor & Employment) found that the wage increase had little to no impact on employment.
The point of this is not to say that Topolewski is wrong; rather, I hope to point out that one study is not (nor can it be) indicative of a large-scale economic experiment. We’ll know more about the effects of Seattle’s minimum wage increase in the next few years. In the meantime, it is irresponsible to characterize it as a failure based on one study, just as it would be irresponsible for me to declare it a success based on the same.
Ross C. Hardy,
Macon
Medicaid babies
I was listening to the radio and they had a doctor talking about the health care bill. One of the things he said was, “1 out of 4 babies born in this country are on Medicaid.” My question is why? Do we have that many women giving birth who cannot afford it? I think we need to fix this problem. We shouldn’t encourage women to give birth if they can’t afford their babies. Everyone has a right to have as many children as they want. They just shouldn’t expect taxpayers to pay for them.
Barbara Mabee,
Warner Robins
Hates the Fourth of July
I used to love the Fourth of July, but now I hate it. Ever since Georgia’s General Assembly decided to allow fireworks in the state, it had been hell for me. No one respects other people and they don’t follow the law. On July 2, the fireworks should have stopped at 9 p.m. I could still hear fireworks going off, while I’m trying to get some sleep, after 10 p.m. It might be a long weekend for some people, but other people have to get up early in the morning to go to work and support their families.
Why do people in the Warner Robins, Centerville and other cities have no respect for their neighbors. I suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from my time in the military and these folks have no respect for me and other people who suffer from PTSD. The state Legislature doesn’t care about veterans, or else they wouldn’t have passed this law and the governor should have vetoed it. It was all about all the money leaving the state of Georgia and going to the other states.
David Ellison,
Warner Robins
Starts with “H”
Liberal leaning Snopes fact checking website rates the following as “true.” There’s a house in Nashville, Tennessee, 20 room mansion, eight bathrooms, pool, pool house, separate guest house, all heated by gas. Utility bill, $2,400 per month, more than 20 times the national average home. There’s a house in Crawford, Texas, 4,000 sq ft., four bedrooms, heated and cooled by geothermal heat pumps using 67 degree ground water from pipes sunk 300 feet into the ground. House uses no fossil fuels and consumes only one quarter of the electricity of conventional homes. Rain water and waste water is collected, purified and returned to the system and irrigates the land around the house.
First mansion is owned and occupied by “environmentalist” Al Gore. Second eco-friendly house is owned and occupied by former President George W. Bush.
I guess Gore lives by the adage, “do as I say, not as I do.” There is a word for that, starts with an H.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
Comments