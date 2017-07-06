This is Viewpoints for Friday, July 7, 2017

Meatless?
Interesting question
The Trinity Lutheran Church Child Learning Center is a Missouri preschool and daycare center. Originally established as a nonprofit organization, the center later merged with Trinity Lutheran Church and now operates under its auspices on church property. Among the facilities at the center is a playground, which has a coarse pea gravel surface beneath much of the play equipment. The church, school and grounds are used by the public, however it seems the playground was called out as being used by the public and tax funds were requested for improvements. The case ended up in the Supreme Court. The justices ruled 7-2 for safety purposes that the properties owned by the church being a non-profit, non-taxable religious business can receive tax dollars. Further, as explained by the justices, you cannot discriminate by denying tax dollars for which is eligible to public school children, therefore you cannot deny church children just because they are a church school.
Background: The church and school were established in Bloomington in 1858. A school and worship center were built in the Madison location in 1941. Recently the 53,000-square-foot church building services pre-kindergarten through eighth grades.
In 2001 the church purchased 48 additional acres for $1.2 million and built a school for $4.5 million that now service about 300 students. Since the church and school are now all located on one property, the school applied for a federal grant to improved safety activities on church property for which the justices ruled for safety purposes they are entitled. Since tax dollars were used on the playground, I wonder if the government can be sued if a child is hurt on the grounds.
I bet the church is disappointed they did not request tax dollars for the $5.7 million to house school children on tax-exempt facilities. Maybe the church can sell the 53,000-square-foot church to the state/county and use their hefty non-taxable dollars to furbish its playground in the future and/or extend its operations and apply for another grant to help out. Further, didn’t the Supreme Court rule prayer in schools is unconstitutional? Since you cannot take God out of the church and the Trinity school incorporates daily religion activities for spiritual growth and holds worship services for the children, its seems to me, based on the justices ruling, how can they allow church schools to have God and his teachings into their classrooms that discriminates against not allowing same in public schools.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
What does the Qur’an say?
I have read the verses of the Qur’an that call Muslims to violence and war against non-believers. These are direct commands from Muhammad to his followers, and no stipulation or word gymnastics can alter this truth. How shocking to find that radical Muslim terrorists are correct in their interpretation of the Qur’an, while the peaceful “orthodox” mainstream Muslims are mislead.
Jesus never killed anyone. Jesus and his followers taught love, peace, forbearance, kindness, and goodness (Gal 5:22), (Heb12:14). Muhammad taught everlasting hate (Qur’an 60:4), terror (Qur’an 3:151) and dominance (Qur’an 9:33). Yet, Christianity is often referred to as the “religion of hate,” while Islam is said to be the “religion of peace.”
When immigrants present a clash of values, a dominating, uncompromising resistance to assimilation and no respect for existing culture and religion, should that nation take immigration seriously? Is there legitimate reason for alarm? Simply ask the Native American Indians.
Willie Barber,
Unadilla
Support the home folks
As it stands today, if the bill before the Senate passes, this is what could happen. As of January 1, 2018, 15 million people will no longer be insured. Of those, 720,000 are Georgians. The bill would allow insurance companies to deny coverage of certain essentials such as mental health, prescription drugs, emergency room coverage and maternity care. Medicaid, which covers nursing home patients, the elderly, children, persons with disabilities, would be cut drastically. The poorest who have been without insurance could have tax credits (ostensibly to buy insurance) but if money is already tight and they are faced with putting food on the table or buying gas for the car or buying discounted coverage, insurance may not be their first choice. Georgia hospitals stand to lose even more with the Medicaid cuts.
The impact on women is disastrous. Cutting Planned Parenthood funding will result in loss of services for women’s health issues, loss of preventive screening, make it harder to prevent unintended pregnancies, and more and because Georgia’s female population is disproportionately women of color, they will take a harder hit.
Our senators have not responded to repeated requests for a town hall meeting. When asked about this egregious bill, Sen. David Perdue, the millionaire, said “I can live with this.” Sen. Johnny Isakson responded, “I want to be supportive of the leadership.” Hey you guys, we supported you. How about being supportive of us
Katherine Appert,
Macon
American hero
I have been doing some historical research on a Pvt. Frederic H. Hersh. I can share the story of Pvt. Hersh with you but it would exceed the 250 words that are permitted. Simply, Pvt. Hersh, a member of the 101st Airborne Division jumped into France on D-Day 1944. He was dropped way off target and surrounded by Germans. Hersh dug in and was found several day’s later with a semi circle of dead Germans around him.
In your July 23, 1944 (page 5), newspaper there is an obituary with his picture. Is there a way to get a copy of the pic? We are working to get Pvt. Hersh recognized for his actions and also to get a military gravestone placed on his grave. Currently, he’s buried in a family plot (grandfather’s) under the name “Hernslak” here in Pennsylvania. Thanks for your consideration in helping us get Pvt. Hersh recognized for his heroic actions on D-Day.
Rich Ciaccia,
Wallingford, Pennsylvania
Contact Washington Memorial Library, The Genealogical & Historical Room, open Monday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday — Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., (478) 744-0821.
Editors
