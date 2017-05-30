This is Viewpoints forr Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The realization
I applaud the solidarity of Manchester and of their courage and resolve after the heinous murder of children at a concert, but this can’t go on. We’ve seen the courage of London, of Paris, Madrid and Brussels, in Sweden, Germany, Russia and America, and it’s frightening that leaders of Europe think terrorism is inevitable, but surely this isn’t the attitude we want. We want our leaders to wipe out this cancer, and surely the greatest nations on earth can come up with a united policy that makes terrorists more frightened of us than we are of them. A minute of silence isn’t a victory. Flowers don’t stop bombs. Memorials won’t stop bullets and platitudes mean nothing to the ears of madmen. This cancer must be defeated and you won’t do it by appeasement or by worrying about a would-be suicide-bombers human rights.
Until we stand together it will become the norm throughout Europe and America to light candles and sway in the wind singing songs of lament and sadness. Let’s stop singing and start shooting, wipe out the scum that will kill our children, our babies, our old and our sick. There is no negotiation with ISIS, only death, destruction and the realization that if we don’t kill them, they will kill us.
S.T. Vaughan
Birmingham, England
The death of meat?
This past Sunday, animal rights activists shut down the 146-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus after years of effectively exposing them for animal abuse. Can the meat and dairy industry be far behind?
The shift toward plant-based eating is everywhere. Fast-food chains like Chipotle, Quiznos, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s offer plant-based options. Parade, Better Homes and Gardens, and Eating Well are all touting vegan recipes.
Indeed, Global Meat News reports that nearly half of consumers are reducing their meat intake. Beef consumption has dropped by 43 percent in the past 40 years. Google CEO Eric Schmidt views replacement of meat by plant protein as the world’s No. 1 technical trend. The financial investment community is betting on innovative start-ups, like Beyond Meat, or Impossible Foods, while warning clients about the “death of meat.” Even Tyson Foods new CEO Tom Hayes sees plant protein as the meat industry’s future. The industry needs to transition to plant-based foods, or shut down like “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
In the meantime, every one of us can shut the meat and dairy industry out of our own kitchens by checking out the rich collection of plant-based entrees, milks, cheeses and ice creams in our supermarket.
John Bennett,
Macon
Bullying the president
My letter is not pro or anti President Trump, but it has to do with the negative news that surrounds him. In a recent study by Harvard University they reported that President Trump has negative news reported on him as high as 93 percent on the major TV channels. Just let that sink in for a moment. I am not a psychologist and don’t pretend to be one, but I bet if you would ask a psychologist what affect this would have on a person, I am willing to say their professional analysis would be profoundly negative.
In our society we have teenage children who are bullied so bad in school and on social media that they commit suicide. I am not saying our president is being bullied and that he would do something unthinkable, but I am merely making a point how so much negativity can result in tragedy. I can’t even watch CNN anymore because they have turned into the “24 Hour Anti Trump Network.” What is their end game is a logical question, but that is a subject better left for another day. I dare say not one of us in our professional careers could withstand barrage after barrage of negativity being said about us 93 percent of the time.
My advice to all these news outlets is to lighten up. Report your news and let it go, but don’t take an anonymous source attributed to the president and report it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It just wears a person down, no matter who you are.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
Diseased pines
The Ingleside area of Macon is covered in diseased pine trees that pose a dangerous situation for motorists and property. If you are a property owner or a renter, please take the responsibility to have these trees removed or notify the owner if you rent. Just today, a tree fell on Corbin, causing a power outage.
Connie Abel,
Macon
What would King think?
I recently visited Atlanta because I wanted to see the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site as well as the King Center where Dr. King and his wife Coretta are buried on top of the reflection pool. Dr. King was a strong fighter for civil rights for his people. He wanted civil rights not only for his people but for all of us as one nation as Americans. He even stated he wanted us to be respected throughout the world no matter what color or creed we are.
But what would he say of today’s society and the crimes committed by young black youths? What would he say about the rotten ways of the black lives matter movement? What would he say about political correctness? What would he say about Donald Trump and his ideas? What would he say about the state of this country?
But here is one thing that he did say.
In August 1963 he said he had a dream that a monument in Stone Mountain Georgia which bears the images of Robert E. Lee, Pierre Beauregard and Jefferson Davis would one day be replaced by a cornerstone that would not bear their names but instead by the sons of former slaves and former slave owners as a way to achieve racial reconciliation.
We can do this without political correctness involved for both races.
John Huerta,
Warren, Arkansas
Who gets care?
Doctors rightly limit the number of Medicare patients, but the secondary insurers are reaping huge financial rewards. What is a person to do when no doctors are available? Indigents get care without any insurance!
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Comments