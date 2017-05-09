This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The ‘Ugly American’
The “Ugly American” is a ‘50s term coined by Europeans to describe ethnocentric American tourists traveling overseas. Today, it describes those Ugly Americans who act in a loathsome manner. And, we have many. Politicians like Maxine Waters and Elizabeth Warren spewing venom at those they disagree with. Television performers who put on weekly skits denigrating the leader of our country. Selfish and masked college students destroying their campus because they fear different ideas. Media outlets that cherry pick what they report, perpetuate false narratives and make up wild allegations to knock people down. Blocking roads and preventing ambulances from getting to hospital. Sending bomb threats to Jewish religious centers. And, recently, the always repulsive Steve Colbert.
And the one common thread connecting these detestable actions? It is done by liberals. How does a reasoning, mature Democrat defend such disgusting behavior? Or, worse, how do they rationalize even being associated with such unsavory people?
Is this vulgarity and foul-mouthed hate the role model Democratic families want their children to emulate? Yes, some of us are, truly, Ugly Americans.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
Consumers beware
Sen. David Perdue’s bill to block the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s prepaid card rule will deprive vulnerable consumers of crucial rights. Many Georgians use prepaid cards because they do not have debit or credit cards: persons in the military, veterans, seniors and low income consumers.
The rule guarantees users of prepaid cards the basic rights of consumers who pay with debit cards including clear disclosure of fees and protections against fraud, unauthorized charges and errors. It also limits overdraft fees.
The prepaid card industry claims the rule will make the cards more expensive, result in fewer choices, and stifle innovation. Financial services companies have made the same unfounded objections to every consumer law enacted since 1969.
Instead, the credit and debit card business has flourished and the laws help consumers. For example, the CFPB found the 2009 Credit Card Act has saved consumers more than $16 billion dollars.
Mark E. Budnitz,
Professor of Law Emeritus
Georgia State University College of Law
It ain’t broke
I have resided in our city since 1996 and have never seen a reason to hire a city administrator. We have a strong mayor system of local government who is doing an excellent job according to everyone I have ever met or asked. Randy Toms loves being our mayor and we love his being our mayor.
Our city council members and department heads are all doing their jobs in admirable ways. They are a progressive lot who love what they are doing and don’t engage in the controversial verbal battles like in the past. they all act in civilized ways and appear to get along.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Repeal and replace
The Democrats took 14 months to pass the Affordable Care Act. There were dozens of committee meetings discussing the issue. Now the Republicans have repealed and replaced it, in a fraction of the time, without any committee meetings on the matter. They’ve disguised a $1 trillion dollar tax break for their wealthy donors (and themselves) as a health care bill. The ACA did have its problems but it also contained provisions that many people liked. The GOP now has 18 months for this new health care bill to pay dividends. If not, it’ll be time to “repeal and replace” Republicans in 2018.
William D. Carter,
Bonaire
Stays in the family
I have written letters to the editor critical of Barack Hussein Obama, our 44th president. I now regret that, and publicly apologize for so doing. My wonderful daughter in-law has become an expert in genealogy. Not long ago, her research into my family tree reveals concrete evidence that my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather, a man named Thomas Whitledge, is also the great, great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather of former President Barack Obama, on his mother’s side. Barack and I, are kinfolk. He’s my cousin, many times removed.
I was raised in a family where pride prevents any family member from publicly discussing any other family member’s faults. Therefore, I humbly apologize to Cousin Barack and will refrain from doing so in the future. What happens in the family stays in the family.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
Make it fit
In rebuttal to the self proclaimed Rev. Cassandra Howe’s prayer in Friday’s Telegraph, I am still, for the life of me, trying to figure out what Bible she gets her doctrine from. Please explain to me what God meant in Leviticus 18:22 and what Paul meant in 1 Corinthians 6:9? But I guess she tore all those pages out. I suppose when God said let us make man in our image some people decided you can now change God and make him in their image. In other words just change and rearrange his holy word to make if fit their lifestyle.
George Scoville,
Macon
Climate agenda
We’ve seen several letters lately on climate change, formerly called global warming. If you only read/watch liberal news, you will believe the Earth is warming and President Trump is the anti-Christ. Just because this information is repeated again and again doesn’t make it true. Scientists, who are not being paid to support the global warming agenda, tell us the Earth is in a cooling phase. From 2017 at realclimatescience.com, “Global temperatures have plummeted this year at a record rate. Over the last 10 months, temperatures have dropped more than three quarters of a degree, breaking the previous global cooling record set in 1999.” “Much of the Arctic was extremely cold last month, not “super-hot” as claimed by the Washington Post.”
Some people are lying to us. Here’s an appropriate quote, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave…when first we practice to deceive.” Sir Walter Scott. From my perspective, we live on a rock that is hurtling through space at 67,000 mph in an elliptical orbit around a huge ball of burning gas (our sun). Our climate changes daily.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
Comments