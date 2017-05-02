This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Roads to ruin
In reading the April 27, Letter to the Editors by Michael Ryan, “Pedestrian Safety Review Board Field Trip,” two comments made by Ryan stand out. The first refers to the “car-centric mentality” of the regions populous-at-large; the second refers to the “car-centric mindset of (our) transportation-infrastructure decision makers.” Both comments speak to a fundamental character flaw in our region’s population that has consequences that transcend public safety, negatively impacting the region and our county resident’s quality of life.
I’ll admit right up front that I’m a Yankee born and bred, albeit one that is the product of parents from northern Europe; so my family wasn’t here during what 150 years later is still referred to as “The Late Unpleasantness.” That conflict, regardless of which side you were on, was anything but “civil,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t comport ourselves in a civil manner today. However, the much vaunted “southern civility” is nowhere to be seen today in Middle Georgia, and its lack is most visible in our residents driving skills and habits, or lack thereof.
Those things we take for granted elsewhere in the country, rarely happen here. Things like driving the speed limit, only driving in the left lane to pass a slower vehicle, slowing (and stopping) when the traffic signal turns yellow, stopping for school buses or pedestrians in crosswalks, using the turn signal to indicate a turn or lane change, not texting while driving, or turning on headlights when the windshield wipers are needed. Or not throwing cigarette butts (smoking — what a disgusting habit; expensive and it kills you) or other trash (especially fast food and drink containers, the major food group of the typical southerner) out of the car window on the roadside or onto a neighbors lawn. I have to laugh at the total lack of comprehension by locals regarding how to enter and exit a traffic rotary. The list could go on and on.
Which brings me back to Ryan’s comments.
I’ve addressed his concerns regarding the “car-centric mentality” of the region’s populous-at-large. Local drivers have an absolute disregard for basic rules of the road, as well as not exercising common courtesy, and thereby put pedestrians and bicyclists at serious risk of death or injury every day.
The “car-centric mindset of (our) transportation-infrastructure decision makers” however, defies credulity. Elsewhere in his comments, Ryan noted “I often wonder whether the local government is listening to the PSRB; I was once told ‘they don’t want to hear it.”
Recently, I’ve attended meetings of the PSRB, the county commission, and its committee meetings. I’ve observed their inattention to Ryan’s presentations, replete with eye rolling and inappropriate comments. At one recent meeting, when the speed limit on four local streets was reduced to improve pedestrian safety, one of our county commissioners asked the county sheriff, “How fast can I go on these streets, before you ticket me?” And that mindset says it all.
The citizens of Macon-Bibb County need a fully staffed local law enforcement agency that will vigorously and persistently enforce traffic regulations, and those local decision makers who seem to feel abiding by the law is just a joke, need to be removed from office in the next election.
Robert C. Harden,
Macon
Rename and repair
As the president said health care is complicated. Significant parts of Obamacare/Affordable Care Act have been included in the attempts to replace it. So far attempts at a replacement plan have been described as hurtful to the very people who elected President Trump. One approach he mentioned to this dilemma is to let the current system play out until it dies, again hurtful to his voters. But Congress has found it very difficult to develop a new plan which is agreeable to all factions.
One way out of the current stalemate would be to recall that Obamacare was actually invented by then-Gov. Mitt Romney in 2006 and is still praised by the people of Massachusetts. Republicans could accept that the basic plan is Republican and reclaim it. They could then freely undertake to repair and replace portions of the plan, a less daunting task than having to write a plan from scratch. Trump has shown himself to be flexible, so he may be able to make another pivot toward this solution.
Roby M. Kerr,
Macon
Happy anniversary
I am writing on behalf of my mother, Carol, owner of Carol’s Linens. (She will probably be upset with me for writing this, but hopefully not for too long.) My mother is a quiet hero, who spends her life helping others — her children, her granddaughters, family, friends and her community— from donating a Habitat House for a Middle Georgia family (because there was a family in need), to sponsoring the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure (as the first local Presenting Sponsor, because she felt the first race in Macon needed to be sponsored by a female business owner), to decorating dormitories and dining rooms in the Hephzibah Children’s Home, to receiving the 2009 UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Keeper of the Flame Award for outstanding service to the local community, she helps everyone she can.
And on an everyday basis, she assists her customers, from their simple linen needs to the complex. Her customers are more that just “customers,” they are friends. Next week, Carol’s Linens celebrates 40 years in business. Forty years. This celebration would not be possible without the support of the Macon and the Middle Georgia community that Carol holds so dear. Please join us at our newest location at The Prado in celebrating this momentous milestone. Here’s to the next 40.
Marla Kaplan,
Macon
Help a veteran
After a war is over we try to return to our normal selves. That is not easy. The thoughts, dreams and memories are always with us. We want to leave the reality of death behind us. The face that fell before us is always there. Our friends who have died a violent death chew away at our souls. At that time of battle we may feel no remorse for the fallen enemy, but his life is still in our minds. Twenty or 30, even 40 years later, the enemy will come to you, if only in a dream, to be killed all over again. The ghosts of the enemy march back and forth in our minds. Our fallen comrades sit smiling waiting for you to join them and have a drink.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Comments