This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Expand Medicare now
In developed nations worldwide, one of the most popular governmental programs is single payer health care. Here, it is known as Medicare. But for some strange reason it only covers seniors.
Expansion of Medicare to cover all ages is the only long term solution to our ongoing health-care access and cost crisis. As a side benefit, Medicare for all also reduces reliance on local property taxes, as detailed below.
There really is no other feasible long-term option. The new AHCA (Trumpcare) being debated by Congress is a farce, worsening the problem rather than solving it. Medicaid for the poor is gutted and subsidies to help many working Americans are abolished.
Per the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office, a whopping 24 million folks will be added to the ranks of the uninsured, dumping the problem onto state and local governments. And, taxpayers making over $250,000 a year get a $600 million tax cut. No wonder traditionally conservative groups such as the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association are completely against Trumpcare.
It is not fiscally conservative to only look at federal expenses and ignore benefits, as Ryan and others advocate. As chairman of a county commission in the Macon area, I looked at both costs and benefits of programs, setting priorities. Based on program effectiveness, we cut fat everywhere, reducing annual tax increases from 10 percent to 1 percent while improving our services.
Most county commissioners I know are against the federal government getting into their affairs. I am as well, with one major exception: health care.
Commissioners are directly responsible for county inmate health care, a large expense. In our state, most have taken on the added responsibility of funding public hospitals as well. In states refusing to expand Medicaid, like ours, these public hospitals are under increasing financial pressure, primarily due to the medically indigent problem.
County money, raised via higher property taxes, would be unneeded under single payer (expansion of Medicare to cover everyone). The burden of paying for care would be shifted from state (Medicaid) and local government to the federal level, where it is in virtually every other developed nation.
As I learned when I was chairman, Americans want more services like health care, but fewer taxes. That just does not compute. But, there are ways of obtaining increased Medicare funding via a variety of means:
▪ Increased vigilance against Medicare/Medicaid fraud and abuse, saving many times its cost.
▪ Abolishing private premiums, with an increased Medicare tax placed on all employers and workers.
▪ Reversing the unaffordable Bush tax cuts, as signed into law by Obama.
▪ Taxing capital gains and dividends as ordinary income versus a flat 15 percent. This is a key mechanism for the ultra-wealthy to avoid taxes. Remember Mitt Romney paying just 13 percent?
▪ Reducing our military expenditures by getting our allies to pay their fair share (like Trump advocates). We pay 4 percent of GDP while Canada pays 1 percent. Our European allies are about as bad. Let’s cut our expenditures by closing empty bases, doing more efficient purchasing, and getting out of countries that are impossible to stabilize. A bi-partisan congressional committee could make specific recommendations based on input from our military leaders.
▪ Eliminating corporate welfare, such as farm subsidies, breaks for oil companies and real-estate tycoons. There is a reason Trump will not release his taxes.
▪ Increasing national gasoline taxes; we have some of the lowest in the world.
▪ Adding IRS staff to audit high worth individuals and corporations, generating much more in taxes than it will cost.
▪ Adding more tax brackets to increase taxes on those making over $1 million annually.
▪ Bringing back zero based budgeting. In other words, examine existing programs regarding budget cuts rather than just looking at new expenditure items.
All of the other developed nations in the world have affordable health care covering everybody. Why can’t we? All it takes is political will.
Jack Bernard,
Peachtree City
Complaint
Interesting that former Mayor Jack Ellis complained about beer sales at Rosa Parks Square but not the liquor sales at the Pan African festival at the Tubman Museum. I attended each festival and think both are nice activities for downtown Macon.
Teresa Luhrs,
Macon
Worst president?
In response to Bill Ferguson’s column about the worst president ever, has he been hiding under a log for the last eight years? Obama takes that prize by a mile. Among his countless screw ups: He doubled the national debt in just eight years. He presided over the weakest recession recovery in our nation’s history. His actions in the Middle East led to the death and displacement of millions. He stole millions of acres from Western states. His policies and actions have led to the worst race relations in decades. He stacked our federal courts with left wing judicial activists. His lies helped pass the worst piece of legislation ever, the Affordable Care Act. He and Hillary turned Libya into a terrorist quagmire. He handed over five notorious terrorists to secure the release of a gutless traitor. He negotiated the worst possible deal with Iran, and in the process handed them billions of dollars to persue their terrorist agenda and nuclear program. He treated one of our staunchest allies, Israel, like an enemy. I could go on forever but don’t have enough space.
Ferguson has proven himself to be what many of us have thought for years, a closet liberal masquerading as a moderate.
Michael Harrelson,
Gray
