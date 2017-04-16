This is Viewpoints for Monday, April 17, 2017

Keep the staff
I am writing to express my support for Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare to remain under county control with the current employees continuing to run both welfare enforcement and adoption aspects. The current employees have made great improvements to the animal welfare system in Bibb County. Since taking over the administration and moving to the new shelter euthanasia rates are lower and adoption numbers are much better than with preious outside agencies.
The staff at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare has worked hard to make improvements in all aspects of the shelter. They are invested in making it work better for the county and the animals. The entire staff is eager to learn and improve. In order to continue to improve, they need the full support of the Macon-Bibb County community leaders. Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare is in better condition than ever before. The current staff deserves the recognition and support to continue to get better.
I’ve been employed as the county veterinarian for the last five years. Macon Bibb Animal Welfare has made great improvements in that period. It would be a step backward to divide administration of the shelter and perpetuate the strife that has been consistant in managing this difficult issue. I hope you will give your full support to the current staff of Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare.
Christopher D. Grice DVM,
Macon
Worse threat?
America is a member, as are most of the Free World countries. Russia and Syria are currently violating numerous conditions I assumed would bring immediate pressures from The United Nations. If aggression is not a cause, surely use of poisonous gases is. Simultaneously, North Korea is threatening use of nuclear guided missiles against South Korea and or America. Our president is trying to get China to force North Korea to back down from further development of aggressive actions and development of nuclear weapons. Again, is that is not part of why we have the United Nations?
Currently the situations surrounding Russia and North Korea must be resolved now for the sake of all free nations. North Korea could easily annihilate all of our troops on the 38th parallel (border) as well as kill millions in South Korea. The president of North Korea is a worse threat than Germany was due to his history of madness.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
