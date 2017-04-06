This is Viewpoints for Friday, April 7, 2017

A little history
The Sunday Telegraph “Living Section” relegated “Opinion” page to be “read later.” The “Home Grown” articles were interesting/informative and reeked with “read me” throughout. The 100th birthday picture of Esther Spillars extended family was emotional, reminding me of photos at the memorial services for my 97-year-old mother, grieving for our loss, but all smiling to have been a part of her wonderful life.
Suggestions for possible additional Living Section articles include the story of the two men from Macon, John Fletcher Hanson and Nathaniel Edwin Harris. Hanson was the principal owner of The Macon Telegraph & Messenger and Harris was Georgia’s 61st governor. Both men were instrumental in the founding of Georgia Tech against the formidable opposition of the Atlanta Constitution and UGA. And there are other home grown stories; the world’s first air conditioned drive-in theater was built in Macon, designed coincidentally by the son of the man who constructed the first drive-in theater in Atlanta 30 years earlier; some of the buildings in the new Nigerian capitol, Abuja were designed in Macon; Macon recreational swim team (Macon Waves), was fully integrated 40 years ago, traveling around Georgia on a shoe string, practicing with borrowed water, sharing/celebrating a historic Macon theme through the yearly “Flag City Swim Invitational.”
History can be so interesting and amazingly be so close yet go unnoticed even by locals.
Arthur D. Brook
Macon
Far from finished
The title of an article in your paper dated March 17 stated Forest Hill Road completed. Really? Did anyone bother to look at the road? The road is to go to Wimbish Road but stops just past Wood Forest Place, quite a ways from Wimbush Road. From Wood Forest Place to Wimbish to the light there is nothing but broken pavement.
Many side streets are totally torn up, especially Lokchapee, and the entrances to these streets need to be repaved. There is a very dangerous temporary curve (we hope) by Glenbrook Road. All of road has not been paved and some of it already needs repaying. The entire road will have to be relined (lines painted) to put in the third turn lane.
Why did the article say future turn lane? Wasn’t that the reason for widening? Who cares about landscaping? If this road is finished by July 2017, a year late, it will be a miracle. Maybe if people worked daily this road could have been completed, but it is far from finished. Perhaps two major road projects (Forest Hill and Log Cabin) should not have been awarded to the same contractor.
And from Wimbish Road to Vineville Avenue/Forsyth Road can’t wait five years to be paved. It is in very bad shape and is dangerous with all the rough, broken pavement. It took Macon-Bibb County just a few months to pave Bowman Road.
Please have the writer of the article come see for himself that this road is far from completed no matter what the Georgia Department of Transportation says.
Vivian Whelan,
Macon
Now hear this
Now, this is a letter I think many can relate to. Now it is about a problem with journalism on TV news. Now many of the reporters are young, and perhaps inexperienced and nervous. Now has anyone taught them how to properly speak during their reporting? Now it is quite annoying to me and hopefully others, to constantly hear this. Now can you tell me what they are beginning each and every sentence with? “Now,” is this the norm these days? Now, I hope my point has been deciphered by someone reading this letter who has some intelligence. Now, perhaps someone in the newsrooms who is older and wiser can now tell these reporters not to use “now” at the beginning of every sentence!
Jo Garcia,
Macon
Follow the money
Scott Pruitt, a non-scientist but head of the EPA, signed an order denying the EPA’s own proposal to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos. This pesticide interrupts the process that nerves use to communicate with muscles and other nerves. Exposure to this chemical can cause developmental, reproductive, neurological and immune problems. When exposed to low doses in the womb, it inhibits the fetus’ brain development resulting in low IQ and autism.
Why would the ban on this dangerous chemical be lifted? The maker of chlorpyrifos is Dow Chemical. The chairman and CEO, Andrew Liveris, contributed $1 million to President Trump’s inaugural committee. You only have to follow the money. And of course, a non-scientist heads the EPA.
Allyn Snyder,
Macon
Charitable for kidney patients
Health insurance companies are increasingly looking for ways to deny coverage to patients with chronic diseases, including by prohibiting kidney patients from turning to charities and nonprofits for help in paying their premiums. Insurers are seeking out higher profits — at the expense of thousands of lower-income dialysis patients — by blocking those who need financial aid from choosing a commercial health plan.
Charitable assistance was absolutely vital for my husband to get his dialysis treatment after he was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2015. Also battling against cancer at the time, he was unable to work because of his intensive medical treatments. Medicare only covered 80 percent of the treatment costs, leaving our family to figure out the other 20 percent, as well as the rest of our living expenses.
In the midst of figuring out how we would pay for everything, we received help paying premiums from the American Kidney Fund, which enabled us to continue his dialysis treatment. Although my husband is no longer with us, charitable assistance allowed our family to spend precious time with him during his final years.
Please protect kidney patients’ rights and keep charitable assistance alive for thousands of individuals and families like ours.
Marilyn Haymon,
Stone Mountain
Contradiction
Russian President Vladimir Putin was an officer in the KBG, the secret police of Russian communism, before the Soviet Union collapsed. The secret police caused dissidents in Russia to disappear, never to be heard from again. They also planted secret listening devices in homes of Russian citizens, so that family conversations could be monitored. President Donald Trump has recently expressed admiration for the political leadership of President Putin. He also recently took an oath to support the Constitution and this oath appears to be a very serious contradiction of his expressed admiration for President Putin.
Sam Marshall,
Milledgeville
