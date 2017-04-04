This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

The question
At this year’s Cherry Blossom Street Party, Mavis Staples had a question: “Macon, what took y’all so long?” It was a place some of her biggest Staple Singers contemporaries – Otis Redding, James Brown and Little Richard – once called home. But if you played Macon then, you weren’t playing street festivals. You were likely on stage to segregated audiences – balcony or floor, juke joint or private club. But here Mavis was, at the intersection of our streets, center stage at City Hall. And the audience in front of her looked just like it should – brown, white, young, college-aged, middle-aged and gracefully aging.
Some of my earliest Macon music memories were at Cherry Blossom Street Parties, alongside my father Alan, who often had bands playing at the scattered stages. If you wanted to hear rock, you went to the rock stage. If you wanted country, you went a few blocks away to the country stage. And if you wanted to hear soul, R&B, black gospel and eventually, hip-hop, you traveled a few more blocks to the “urban” stage. It created a scenario where the audiences looked like the performers, but it wasn’t a true snapshot of our city.
The return of the Cherry Blossom Street Party to Macon-Bibb was far different. Artists like Mavis Staples and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic can’t be confined. This diverse Cherry Blossom crowd danced, sang along and reached out to touch a new hand when Mavis sang for us to find a friend. We respected ourselves; we respected each other; we respected where we were at that very moment.
If the Cherry Blossom Festival can “Take us There,” then that fine line in Macon-Bibb will blur for the best, for hopeful years to come. Well done to all of the organizers who brought this music and us together, for the night.
Jessica Walden,
Macon
Solutions?
Walter William’s syndicated editorial comments on student discipline (March 30) falls a bit short. The lawless behavior of public school students is not necessarily due to the failings of their teachers and school administration. It is more likely a direct fault of the failed family.
Some three decades ago the magazine Scientific American had an article studying the question of why Chinese students do so well. The conclusion was that when the children went home, all of the family worked together on that day’s lessons and on their homework.
As a former college administrator I was able to hire a chemist who’s education was in China and Taiwan. He and his wife have three daughters, all successes in their chosen fields. Evenings were taken up with homework with parental involvement. Their hobbies enabled them to exercise their unique interests. Weekends they all traveled to Atlanta for Chinese cultural studies. It was a family affair.
Too often when disruptive students are suspended from classes and sent home there is either no one at home to supervise and correct their behavior or the adult in the house is unable to assist in the correction. The suspended student is then free to roam the streets and to find others in the same situation. It is no wonder that they get deeper into trouble and strengthen their ties to lawless behaviors.
What has happened to the in-school suspensions? Disruptive students must have qualified guidance in correcting negative behavior. Too expensive? What is the cost to society if those negative energies are not redirected?
Al Diboll,
Macon
The education of black youth
I begin by thanking Bill Ferguson for his Telegraph column of March 16 entitled “Segregation in Macon goes far beyond the school system.” I’m grateful that he debunked the notion of the less than desirable intelligence and discipline of black children. I would like to shed further light on the matter with some additional information.
I’ll bet many Telegraph readers will be surprised to find out that seven of the first 10 black students to attend Mercer were all educated right here in Bibb County. Furthermore, during the first several years of integration at Mercer, the great majority of black students, from various locations around the state, received most of their formal education in all-black schools.
The fact that they were able to distinguish themselves by their performance at Mercer, and their careers afterwards (see “The Stem of Jesse” by Will Campbell), is certainly evidence that the education they received was far from the inferior education that many perceived it to be. That’s not to say all graduates from segregated black schools were so fortunate, but many were certainly well prepared academically.
There are two things about the segregated all-black schools in the South that I want to state emphatically. First, they were not undisciplined. Based on having attended an all-black high school, and then taught in a formerly all-white school, I can certainly attest to the fact that the former was just as disciplined, if not more so. Black youth of the past had respect for their elders, therefore maintaining discipline in the schools was not nearly the challenge that it is today.
Secondly, teachers in the segregated schools were deeply committed to the education of their students. Many of them were excellent at their craft, which explains why so many graduates excelled at the next level. A crucial related factor was that black youth were strongly supported and encouraged in their communities, where the teachers themselves often lived, putting them close to the daily lives of students. Fast forward to today. That sense of community has long since faded, and with it the support that many of our youth so desperately need.
As an experienced educator, the first thing that stands out with me regarding black students’ education is that, due to cultural differences, the curriculum and the instructional methods are often not suited for them. For example, I was in the 11th or 12th grade before I read anything that I thought related to my experiences a southern black boy, “The Learning Tree” by Melvin Van Peoples, and I read it as part of a club activity. What if the literature books, the social studies curriculum and teaching material generally were more relevant to black students’ lives? What if there was more extensive use of certain instructional methods, such as cooperative learning, which is more conducive to promoting students’ communication skills? Perhaps, with proper and sufficient out-of-school support, many more black students today could become successfully educated, whether the schools that they attend are substantially integrated or not.
Charles H. Roberts, Ph.D., is an associate professor in Mercer’s Penfield College and a former high school mathematics teacher.
