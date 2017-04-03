This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The Macon Health Club
While attending the hearing concerning the closing of the Macon Health Club, I was astonished by one statement made by a Navicent representative that by closing the club now instead of waiting until a new business model and financial backing could be found so the club could continue operation was “... it would not be a hardship to the members because there are other facilities available downtown where they could go to workout.”
I wish he had stated where there is another facility downtown that has a full-size indoor swimming pool, a full-size basketball court, three racquetball courts, a sauna, a steam room and permanent lockers for members. Not even taking into consideration the camaraderie that has crossed racial and age barriers for at least the last 34 years I have been a member of the club.
It’s hard to believe that a facility with such a unique history and amenities could not continue as a profitable venture for a corporation with such deep pockets and ubiquitous (ever present) promotions for all its other services. Does anyone remember seeing any promotion for the Macon Health Club in the last 10 years? With downtown Macon enjoying the many efforts and successes of businesses, developers and organizations to revitalize and repopulate the area, it is hard to imagine that Navicent could announce that it is not feasible to continue operating the club at a profit.
It can be assumed by a rational person that Navicent has an ulterior motive for closing this facility that, after an initial investment that made great improvements to the club, it has allowed the condition of the club to deteriorate to the point that it is not as attractive a facility as it potentially could be for attracting new members. It will remain to be seen what will ultimately be the disposition of the property that was given to Navicent (then the Medical Center) by the MHC board and members for the continued operation and benefit of the members. I hope The Telegraph will continue to cover this story so the people of our community will see the true colors of a corporation that cares so little for the “health and wellness” of a paltry 450 “old naked guys.” Not to mention the young African American men who now have the opportunity to play basketball in a safe indoor environment and be exposed to people they may not otherwise have the opportunity to interact act with on a personal level.
Frank DiFiore,
Macon
***
The Medical Center of Central Georgia/Navicent Health is an exemplar public citizen. It not only provides professional health care to many, it sponsors numerous organizations and events that contribute to the overall physical and cultural health of the community. Its logo is seen all over Middle Georgia and in many and varied charitable/community enhancement program guides. That is why it is so devastating and confounding that this good, civic-minded organization has made the decision to shutter one of Macon’s most successful and important health and fitness institutions – the Macon Health Club.
The hospital, which was given the property in 1991 with the understanding that it would indefinitely operate the facility professionally and improve and expand its services, now says it is running a deficit. In court this week the hospital claimed the reason for the hospital going back on its commitment to the community is that it is operating $100,000 annually in the red. This rationale is more than a little strained. The real reason will no doubt become clear in time.
Although the heat and air conditioning still run, the top floor has been vacant for almost a decade and the hospital has never developed the third floor, leaving it dormant. Any business facing a deficit tries to improve the bottom line by increasing revenue and by making the product or facility more appealing and sought-after. But the hospital has made a series of management decisions over the past decade or so seemingly designed to exacerbate the problem. Hours were reduced drastically, classes canceled, services eliminated and normal maintenance and cleaning were so reduced that the place is, frankly, quite filthy and decrepit – a perfect recipe to kill the business rather than grow it.
The question has been asked why MHC members don’t just accept the demise of the downtown gym and simply go to the Wellness Center or join some other gym. To fully understand the answer to that question it helps to have been a habitué of the MHC for some time. There is something that sets this historic place apart from other newer, spiffier and better-equipped fitness centers. It is not just the sense of place, or the historic ambience, or the overall run-down and neglected feeling of the place that makes it so special to its members, many of whom have been members for decades. There is a surprising sense of community that permeates this place.
This is one of the very few places in our community where race doesn’t matter, where age doesn’t matter, where socio-economic background doesn’t signify, where religion is not an issue. There is a true, and much-needed, egalitarian aspect evident at the MHC that is sadly lacking in most of our institutions. There is an acceptance of differences and a willingness to learn and discuss those differences that is part of the culture of this place.
As I write this the immediate fate of the historic gym, which has its roots in 1850s Macon, is in the hands of a judge who has been asked by the hospital to rule on a legal technicality of little true meaning to what is important in the situation. A legal loophole that the hospital’s lawyers hope will close up so no jury will ever hear the facts of the case or render an opinion on the merits of the situation. That decision is expected at any time.
This is truly a David and Goliath issue. A band of civic-minded volunteers and supporters of a viable future for the Macon Health Club is fighting the hospital’s decision to terminate the agreement that handed over the future of the gym along with the real estate. But this is no mere real estate contract. This agreement was, really, a covenant between the hospital and the community – to perpetuate a place where generations of Maconites learned healthy lifestyles, learned about sportsmanship and good citizenship and made lasting memories enhancing their lives and that of our community.
This letter is an appeal to the hospital and to our civic leaders to not let such an important and rare Macon institution be lost forever.
James H. Webb,
Macon
