This is Viewpoints for Thursday, March 16, 2017

It is more than ironic that Jerry Norris demands that Leonard Pitts defend his assertions (Viewpoints, March 9) but ignores the fact that The Donald has never supported his many fantastic assertions with any real evidence. If Norris is really interested in proof, he should leave the echo chamber and pay attention to mainstream news. But wait, I forgot that it is “lame-stream” news and “fake” news to Norris and his ilk.
Or he could read the “Intelligence Report,” a publication of The Southern Poverty Law Center. It contains all the details and proof that a rational human being might need about hate crimes and haters. But, of course, they are just “made up” stories — nothing like that happening here. And his greatest fear is that the country will someday turn into a “haven for people like those who voted for Hillary Clinton.” Since she won the popular vote by more almost 3 million votes, I guess that is something to worry about. Better add another layer of tinfoil inside the cap.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
BRAC and quality of life
Dan Rhoades’ letter on “defense or offense” was interesting as far as it went. But he fails to specifically tell us who in our community is going to lead the charge to energize our basically apathetic community that mostly believe our base will always be here. If one looks on the internet at the USAF headquarters depot at Oklahoma City and all their community, state and local governments did to insulate their golden goose from a future BRAC, one will quickly realize how much our community would need to do to come up with the vital defensive measures to try to save our depot.
Our state legislature’s basically ineffective efforts to insulate our depot are well meant but not really important. Our local and state governments need to invest funds in quality of life issues like the new state veterans’ job center. And creating an upper level state university branch here. Plus investing more funding in upgrading the book, DVD, video, periodicals collections in our county libraries. Their operating hours must include Sunday opening hours by at least one branch on a rotating basis. And more evening hours. Their closure on federal holidays to give staff time off is a good quality of life issue.
Frank W. Gadbois
Warner Robins
Protect the park
As I sat reading Sunday’s Telegraph, the headline at the bottom left of the front page smacked me right between the eyes. “Commissioners hear secret pitch to build homes inside Claystone Park.” Oh no, say it ain’t so, Joe! Secret, as in don’t want Bibb taxpayers to know. Déjà vu all over again. Harken back to 1999 when similar clandestine meetings with Commissioner Joe Allen, Buck Melton and members of the Westside High School Boosters Club culminated in Bibb taxpayers left to pay for an all too similar “secret pitch” to the very expensive tune of $3.65 million. This, to build a sports complex to lure coach Robert Davis from Warner Robins to build the mother of all football dynasties. A move that must surely have amused Valdosta’s Wright Bazemore , a man who accomplished a whole lot more for a whole lot less.
Lake Tobesofkee is a gem built for Bibb County by the Army Corps of Engineers. Surrounding acreage included four parks, Arrowhead, Flint Rock, Claystone and Sandy Beach. For reasons of a questionable nature, Flint Rock Park is now in private control with a large subdivision that sports a multi-ramp launch site and large paved parking lot paid for by Bibb County taxpayers. Claystone Park deserves better preservation. Mr. Webster defines a park as “A tract of land kept in it’s natural state for recreational use.” It is a tract of land that is home to a herd of white tale deer forced there by development in all directions. It is home to the largest nesting place for bluebirds that I have ever seen. Mother nature dealt a major blow to its serenity with the Mother’s Day tornadoes that destroyed 70 percent of its trees, but is recovering.
If Allen persists, he may very well get his destructive 35 home subdivision. If so, top it off with a convenience store and massage parlor. In the words of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, “never let a good opportunity go to waste.” In the past 50 years I have spent countless time enjoying Lake Tobesofkee, Claystone Park and all of its peace and solitude. Allen, and the rest of us, are temporary stewards of the land with which we are entrusted. We should not have the inclination or the right to do otherwise.
Tommy Parker,
Macon
Joe Allen is not, at this time an advocate for the subdivision. He is pushing a combination of new ranger offices that would include meeting spaces initially planned in 2010. And Robert Davis had already committed to coach Westside High School before the stadium was constructed.
Editors
What does he have to fear?
Each passing day President Donald Trump shows America and the world that he is unqualified and unfit to be president of the U.S. and leader of the free world. His almost-daily tweets are sometimes wishy-washy and have to be walked back by his staff. And we are only in the second month of his presidency.
It seems Trump doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, yet says hyperbolically he is one of the smartest, if not the very smartest, persons in the world. He knows more than the generals. Greed-driven, power-driven, ego-driven Trump is scary and is making it difficult for voters to believe and trust him.
The great Hindu peacemaker Mahatma Gandhi once said, “It is difficult but not impossible to conduct strictly honest business. What is true is that honesty is incompatible with the amassing of a large fortune.” Billionaire businessman Donald Trump has made many deals over the years. Can he say in good conscience that he has always been an honest deal maker? I believe Trump’s tax returns would tell us more about Trump than he wants us to know. If he is a person of integrity, what does he have to fear?
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.,
Louisville, Kentucky
Thanks Cummings
I’ve always wondered if I was the only person who questioned the Bible. I have enjoyed your comments. Then the thought came to me. It takes three to make the Bible. God gave the word to man. Man copied God’s words and then me. I am to read the good book. Two of the three of us make many mistakes. Which two? Along with that, I realized that as a child I believed and did not question. As a teen I did not believe nor did I question. Becoming an adult I believed and asked many questions. Now as a senior citizen I believe and need not ask questions. The Bible is there for me to learn about man and God. Whatever you believe about God hold it dear to your heart. God will hold you close also.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
