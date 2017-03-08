This is Viewpoints for Thursday, March 9, 2017

Two pictures
Pictures can be “revealing” in many ways as Telegraph’s Saturday Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen picture and Tuesday’s front page picture of Jenn Downing’s volunteer work in Perry. (I can only hope that a knowledgeable supervisor has safely secured her long hair before the saw snatches her bald or worse. Volunteer work is laudable but professional advice/supervision is recommended.)
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
No proof?
Leonard Pitts Jr. writes some of the most despicable columns ever perpetrated on the American people yet your opinion pages faithfully reproduce them week after week. In his latest diatribe, Pitts, along with his racist buddies at the Southern Poverty Law Center, alleges that “since the election of Donald Trump, there has been a spike in right-wing extremism. African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, Muslims, gays, transgender men and women, all of the most vulnerable and marginalized, find themselves under renewed attack, harassment, vandalism and even murder.”
Have you ever in your life read such? Pitts offers not one shred of evidence to support his wild claims. I would fact check his garbage but he offers no facts to check. Just liberal left-wing talking points. The left, including Pitts, hates Donald Trump so much that it’s scary.Why won’t liberals tell the truth anymore? Pitts is right about one thing, though, there is a lot of fear in this country. Fear that left-wingers like him might some day gain control of our country and turn it into a haven for people like those who voted for Hillary Clinton.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Understanding Lent
The first 30 years was spent observing, absorbing and experiencing life as a mortal. After experiencing firsthand the trials, tribulations, weaknesses and strengths of man he was ready. But before he could began in earnest he had to prepare.
John the Baptist purified him in the Jordon River and the Holy Spirit led him into the wilderness of Judea where he spent nearly six weeks fasting. A wilderness with an abundance of water, fruit, berries, wildlife and other temptations and challenges.
When the triumphant Jesus exited the wilderness weak, unkempt, unwashed, hungry, thirsty and lonely he wasn’t met by God and cheering angles with nourishment and accolades — but by Lucifer, “the tempter.”
Soon afterward Jesus began instructing mankind on how to triumph over spiritual death by the example of his life and his teachings. After an excruciating physical death at the hands of a vindictive Lucifer and his minions, Jesus ascended into heaven proving the instructions work.
Understanding this is to understand the purpose of Lent. Which is more than forgoing a favorite candy bar or beverage for a few weeks.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Isakson town hall meeting
Sen. Johnny Isakson is ill. As opposed to other GOP officials, he at least had an excuse as to why he did not hold a live town hall meeting.
On Thursday, March 1, he held a conference call with constituents instead. I was on the call and was the first one scheduled by his staff to ask a question. I was greeted by Johnny; but, due to a technical glitch on their end, they could not hear me.
Here is what I was going to ask Johnny:
A. You have said that you want to protect the environment and Medicare. Why then did you vote to approve Trump’s nominees for the EPA and DHHS?
B. Scott Pruitt was AG of Oklahoma and sued the federal government numerous times to loosen environmental regulations. He has been heavily supported by energy companies via contributions. He is obviously there to reduce the effectiveness of the agency.
C. Your newsletter, which as a Republican I receive, recently quoted you as saying that you believe Price to be a “fantastic” choice. Is this statement hypocritical in that Price wants to do away with Medicare by making it a voucher program, forcing seniors to find outrageously expensive private insurance?
D. You have said that the replacement plan for ACA will provide tax credits and encourage people to have savings accounts (per Price and Speaker Ryan). How can poor people simply save enough money to pay for insurance when a policy for a family costs $18,000 per year on average? Are you aware that Price proposed a maximum of $3,000 as a tax credit?
E. When I checked into your contributions, I found hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions by insurance companies, drug companies and other special interests. How has this fact affected your votes?
Jack Bernard,
Peachtree City
Is Frank OK?
You need to edit your opinion page a little closer. Surely I did not read that Frank Gadbois wrote: “Evasion of fees is freeloading and not fair to those who actually pay the fees.” Sounds like a page right out of the Grand Ole Party playbook. I hope Frank is OK after this stumble.
Ron Renno,
Forsyth
Government in schools
All levels of government and the general public have every right to be concerned about the product of public education. Is the public getting its money’s worth? Whether a concern of a school board, state or national government, the increasing amount of money spent on public education must be accounted for.
I expect the parents of private school students are mindful of the quality of education the private schools provide. Those parents are paying for the education of both, the general public students as well as the education of their own family members.
Are the products of public elementary school education equipped with the knowledge and behavioral skills expected of them to assume the increasing responsibilities and knowledge required? All of us must be concerned that the cost of a public education is justified and that the product is capable of assuming its responsibilities.
It is no wonder that state and national elected officials increasingly look into the need for their respective involvement in classroom education. Unfortunately, education quality can not be legislated.
As a child I often heard the expression: “One can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” A local school board, state or national legislature, cannot legislate public education’s products without help. That essential help comes from the family, both mother and father. How do the legislators intend to legislate that?
Al Diboll,
Macon
Comments