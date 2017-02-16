This is Viewpoints for Friday, Feb. 15, 2017

Why I write
Why we write letters to Tthe Telegraph editor are as varied as the number of letter writers. I write letters, most of which are never sent to The Telegraph, to exercise my mind in the hope of delayed or no dementia. This supplements my exercised mental history writing of non-fiction family history, stories and books, decades long, so it will not be lost.
I find it more difficult recently to read letters with their overwhelming vitriol, anger and complaints. Even as only an engineer with no medical training, I believe these letter writers would profit from vigorous walks through the countryside enjoying the wonders of our magnificent country, imperfect as it is, best of that which exists or has been, a republic, not a democracy. (Use caution to avoid “misguided windmills.”)
It is oftentimes too easy to forget short or long term blessings like the G.I. Bill that helped me finish Georgia Tech after U.S. Army service, Korean War, or the World War II African American Master Sgt. Fields who mentored me into a first class soldier. These, however, were “loans,” not gifts, which I have happily repaid multiple times for 60-plus years.
Our government does not create money or good efforts, only distributing that from its citizens or “guests” enjoying the prosperity of freedom.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
A new challenge
Rosa Parks once said “Each person must live their life as a model for others.”
Although there are differing sides on President Obama’s legacy and its unraveling by our new president, there’s still a great opportunity that awaits him in his former hometown of Chicago, and perhaps across the country. Almost daily we see and hear how it is a city riddled with senseless gun violence by young men, and unfortunately, young women who seem to have no clear direction, nor any hope for a future.
It takes years to change mindsets, but I believe President Barack Obama has what it would take to bring hope back to Chicago, and make his mantra “Yes We Can” “Yes We Did” a bigger and lasting reality. Sometimes our legacies are not in the spotlight of the media or on display for the world to see. Take President Carter for instance. He did not fare well as our nation’s president, but his humanitarian efforts has created a lasting legacy that will forever be attached to his name. He is a living example for all of us. If President Obama can somehow focus his attention to helping not just the city of Chicago, but other cities that need a powerful voice for change, and view this challenge as a greater calling than any policy left behind in the White House, he will truly leave a legacy that cannot be forgotten or undone by the stroke of a pen, or by any parties’ vote.
Jacqueline Mitchell,
Macon
Shore bill deserves study
Most people, including legislators, mistakenly think that Georgia’s 1979 Shore Protection Act creates a “no-build” prohibition in the law’s “jurisdictional area” along the ocean shoreline.
But General Assembly members considering House Bill 271 need to be aware that the SPA allows up to two-thirds of that jurisdiction to be developed — meaning that in many if not most cases, a 25-foot jurisdiction — as now proposed in SPA amendments — will leave less than an 8-foot band of undisturbed area along the shoreline. That is far less than the typical backyard setback that applies in most residential zoning districts.
In addition, local side yard zoning setbacks will make this no development area under SPA even narrower by pushing developed uses within the jurisdiction further toward the ocean.
Scientific evidence indicates that the bill’s proposed 25-feet of “jurisdiction” is woefully inadequate. With growing erosion rates, now averaging more than a foot a year, and accelerating rise in sea level, coastal geologists say that a minimum of 100 feet is needed — which would leave an undeveloped area of about 30 feet along the shoreline after development under SPA.
Moreover, when Georgia’s DNR proposed similar rule revisions in 2013, they suggested a 50-foot jurisdiction, double the width now being considered. Since then, DNR “experts” have changed their advice without explanation or citing any scientific evidence, despite extensive erosion research underscoring the risks of shoreline development.
Georgians deserve more accountability and open discussion of environmental safeguards that are based on science, not unfounded fears about threats to property rights.
David C. Kyler,
Center for a Sustainable Coast
Saint Simons Island
Betrayal
For eight long years Americans have waited forObamacare to be repealed. Republicans have used this repeal promise to get re-elected. It appears this is a false promise: a betrayal. We, the people, want full repeal immediately through budget reconciliation. President Trump would sign it.
By the way, do Congress and the other two branches of government have to abide by Obamacare? Do they have $850/month to $1,250/month premiums with $10,000 deductible? Isn’t it strange we have to pay a fine for not buying insurance? Right now the fine is $695 per adult or 3 percent gross income. A child under 18 fine is $347.50. For a family of four it is a staggering amount, more than $2,000. The Republicans have the votes right now. How long are they going to let this madness continue?
Jacquelyn Wilson,
Whispering Pines, North Carolina
They work for us
Republicans are beginning to see that the Affordable Care Act can be repaired and Democrats believe that the law is flawed. They all agree that there should be no preexisting condition exclusions, no lifetime caps on coverage and that children should be able to stay on their parents’ plans until age 26. It is time to stop the divisive “repeal and replace” rhetoric and repair the act.
Legislation must address, with precision, the portion that affects small businesses unfairly and make insurance more affordable for us all. Congress has done it for other legislation so they can do it with the ACA. It is time for legislators to remember that they work for us, not for the president, their respective parties, the insurance industry, pharmaceutical companies, or the lobbyists.
Allyn Snyder,
Macon
Comments