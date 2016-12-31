This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Broaden the board
While catching up on my reading of back newspapers, I noticed the article about DA Cooke’s Faith and Community Advisory Board. While this a laudable effort and one that is much needed, when I looked at the board’s make up I noticed a rabbi, an imam, a Catholic priest, a minister from the Unitarian church and a whole lot of Baptist ministers. So can we assume that representatives from the United Methodist, AME, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Episcopal, Pentecostal, LDS, Church of God, Church of Christ, non-denominational and many other churches don’t have anything to offer to this board? I can’t speak for all of these churches, but I feel sure that representatives (clergy or lay leaders) from the other churches with whom I have had contact over the years would be more than happy to lend a hand and a listening ear to this effort to make Macon-Bibb a better place.
Thanks to DA Cooke for his efforts in putting this board together.
Michael Webb,
Macon
The $5-$10 Club
Everyone one knows all is not well in Bibb County. The recent shooting of a young lady in Bloomfield underscores just how absurd these shootings have become. Every life is important. Our churches, schools, clubs and all of our neighbors must unite to end these avoidable incidents.
A radical plan is better than no plan. We can name it the $5-$10 Club. I would be willing to donate funds to the club and hope others would, too. We have been told that pizza deliverers only have $20 cash. The desperateness of addicts causes most of the crimes. They call them petty thefts.
If the $5-$10 Club put up signs in high crime areas to offer small amounts to known users, the reducing of injuries, killings and jail time would be well worth it.
Make your resolution to come up with a plan or plans to make Bibb County a model community.
Carolyn Effie,
Macon
The flag, our homes and ourselves
This letter is in reference to Brandon Moseley Jr.’s online comment Dec. 27 concerning Richard Jones’ thoughts on the destruction of the U.S. flag, which was: “Richard Jones: Who cares? It’s just a cloth and faux patriotism and even more fake outrage.” And when you have Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying it is just a piece of fabric made in China, no wonder some Americans are disrespectful of everything the flag stands for.
Well to me, it is like a church that is just wood, but what it stands for is much more. And, of course, burning down a church — which some could claim is freedom of speech — will never destroy the intent of its establishment. Also, it’s like our house made of wood that my husband and I made it a loving home for ourselves and our children and always a safe haven for them. In my opinion, our flag represents a home of all American families. Since many have died to make it so, it must mean something to some Americans. The first federal Flag Protection Act was passed by Congress in 1968, however it was ruled by Supreme Court justices that destroying it is freedom of speech, for which I will always say was a mistake. The flag, houses and country are much more than fabric, wood and a piece of land full of people. It is our home, our freedoms of life and safe haven for our children. As for me, I will always speak out against any abuse to the flag or any honorable symbol of the United States of America, for I love my country in the good times was well as the hard times, and will never disrespect her for actions of foolish people. I also thank God for those who have and always will fight to protect us all. I think it is shameful, and anyone who loses respect for our flag not only loses respect for our country but loses respect for themselves as Americans.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
What’s the problem?
Jerry Norris wants to know if anyone reads “Aces on Bridge” in The Telegraph. I imagine that there are at least a few people in Middle Georgia who enjoy the mental stimulation of playing this card game.
I have known several bridge players over the years and they seemed like rather bright folks.
(Not everyone is into video games.)
He also wonders if anyone reads the Horoscope. I can assure him that many people read their Horoscope — even if they may not admit it and even if they say they don’t take it seriously. Having studied palm reading and other types of “readings” from some of the best in the business (and it is a business) several years ago, I can tell you the greatest dangers in Horoscopes comes from using them as a basis for any life-changing decisions such as investing money or getting married.
In addition he questions the value of “Mayberry” re-runs on WMAZ. The fans of “Mayberry” enjoy the nostalgia of a trip back to a time of a mythic “gentler, kinder world.” I would imagine there would be massive protests if WMAZ dropped this program. .
I wonder why Mr. Norris is so troubled by these harmless pleasures?
I am reminded of what happen in England when Cromwell and the Puritans took over the government. They outlawed the rather violent sport of bearbaiting. And one commentator observed they did this not because of the pain it gave to the bears but because of the pleasure it gave to the spectators.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
He will be missed
Say it isn't so, Dr. Sowell!
The elation of Christmas was utterly deflated when I read Thomas Sowell's farewell column this week. For 20 years I have looked to him as one of the wisest men in America, but now we will have to be content with just the memories of his sagacity.
Perhaps he will emulate Ed Grisamore and grace us with the occasional column from time to time in his well-deserved retirement.
Thank you, Dr. Sowell, for your wisdom and insight.
E. B. Ellison,
Macon
