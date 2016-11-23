This is Viewpoints for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016

Sanctuary city?
We all have heard a lot lately about sanctuary cities and sanctuary campuses. I have been studying this situation and found these two definitions of several for the word “sanctuary.”
“A place of refuge or safety.”
“A holy or sacred place.”
The recent newscast that featured the mayor of Chicago stating that his city would remain a “sanctuary city” motivated me to research this situation. If Chicago was, is and will continue to be a sanctuary city, I would appreciate it very much if anyone could explain to me why over 600 people have been shot in 2016. I suspect that many more have been shot at but did not die. This simply does not make any sense to me.
If I were looking for a place of refuge or safety, I think I would find some place other than Chicago.
If I have been informed correctly, this Chicago has more strict gun control laws than many cities/areas in our United States of America.
Alan F. E. Thiese,
Macon
Deport everybody?
I find myself questioning both parties. For decades the American people have not been represented. Illegal immigrants, millions of them, are a major factor that must be corrected to save America. I do not know how any of you can justify your positions. They are illegal. They are having children at an unsustainable rate due to the cost to maintain them. The proposition of deporting them is the correct one.
All too many are draining the treasury through Section 8 housing, welfare, health care, food stamps, free lunch and staggering numbers of gangsters, drug dealers, traffickers and drug users.
Our prisons are now 30 percent of the population. There should an immediate agreement to transfer them to the country of their origin. Then round up all illegals and transport them to their own country. If they willingly surrender, they should get preferential treatment to return.
Carolyn Effie, Macon
Happy days?
Does President-elect Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mean going back to the time when networks of good old white boys ran everything? It was a time of white male domination (sexism and racism).
Hillary Clinton’s convincing win of the popular vote seems to indicate most eligible voters do not want to return to the days of white male domination. With the election of Trump behind us, it is far too soon to begin singing, “Happy Days Are Here Again!”
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.,
Louisville, Kentucky
