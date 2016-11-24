This is Viewpoints for Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

Do as I say
After reading Professor Bill Curry’s “special” in Sunday’s opinion page, I must take issue with his fantasy that Hillary Clinton is not a criminal. To intentionally do what she did would require that she be an idiot or a complete moron, and nobody ever accused her of being either.
State Department employees like Clinton are required to read and sign the guidelines for handling secret information. If she refused to do that, it was intentional. Having a private server and commingling sensitive information with personal and Clinton Foundation information on it after being advised that it was illegal, was intentional. Saying that she did not know that a big old ‘C’ on the email meant that it was classified was an outright lie, disingenuous if viewed in the best light. Peddling access to get donations was intentional, whether that access resulted in the outcome the contributor envisioned, is a moot point. Allowing personal lawyers (without a security clearance) to go through all of her “personal” emails was intentional. Telling the American citizens that there was nothing but personal emails being withheld was a big fat lie. A lot of people are sitting in prison for much lesser crimes. Defending Clinton in the face of all of the facts that have been presented requires that somebody drank more than a few cups of the Kool-Aid.
Bottom line: The elitist attitude that created and fueled the Trump movement is alive, but has been exposed for the cult that it is. Repulsion to the liberals that kneel and worship at the altar of political correctness was like acid stuck in the throats of the hardworking citizens that actually pay taxes to support the country. I am shocked and amazed at the intolerant position of the so-called progressives, the same ones who have stamped their little feet and demanded tolerance from everyone else? Do as I say, not as I do.
John Ricketson,
Macon
100 percent renewable energy
Even though the election is over, we have a lot of work left to do. Burning oil, gas and coal has not only polluted our air, water and land for decades here in Georgia, now it’s changing our climate even faster than scientists feared it would. We can have healthier communities and a livable future for kids growing up today. But to get there, we need to transform the way we produce and consume energy.
This week, over 50 events were held across the country for the 100 Percent Committed, 100Percent Renewable, Week of Action for Renewable Energy. Thousands of people across the country joined the call for commitments to 100 percent renewable energy.
Companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook are all committed to 100 percent renewable energy, and so are cities such as San Diego, California, Aspen, Colorado, and Greensburg, Kansas. In 2016, 97 percent of all new energy on the grid was from wind and solar.
100 percent renewable energy is 100 percent possible. I thank Congressmen Hank Johnson and John Lewis for making a commitment to powering the country with 100 percent clean, renewable energy.
Emma Howe,
Environment Georgia
Correct response
On Thursday, Nov. 17, House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, is quoted as saying “The other side is our enemy. They, I think, have gotten a little emboldened.”
Obviously, it has taken me several days to think how I want to respond to what can only be seen as a threat to half of his constituents. An immediate response would tend to be along the lines of “You want war? You got it.” This is not productive, and I want to offer the following thoughts.
President Obama has been subjected to an incredible amount of vitriol, name calling, and consistently blocked in his attempts at legislation and appointments — which is his job as an elected president. He has never responded vindictively, never attacked those who attacked him. In fact, he has been traveling the world speaking to world leaders who fear that with a Trump administration our country will back out of agreements written by multinational teams, agreements hashed out over many years to reach concensus.
The recent appeal by the cast of the play “Hamilton” was respectful and dignified, a plea for our future vice president to hear the concerns of the cast, speaking in the context of the play portraying our Founding Fathers and their thinking as they worked to define our new nation.
Taking my cue from Obama, I reach out to Ralston to encourage finding common ground, so all constituents have a voice, a right so important to our Founding Fathers as they struggled against the tyranny and vindictiveness of the British crown. We all have a stake in this country, and all need to be heard.
Jane Carder, Macon
Cost of bus service
In my travels around the city, I invariably see a lot of MTA buses. However, I very seldom see anyone riding. At most there will be one or two people on the buses. As a taxpayer, I’d like to know how much it cost to transport those few riders, i.e., the entire MTA budget divided by the ridership. Or, cost per person, per mile. I’d also like the city/county manager who knows that figure, to publish the results in the paper, in response to my question.
Not long ago I had an occasion to use Uber in Atlanta. It took me approximately 60 seconds for the driver to pick me up, once I gave them my request and location. Then he took me six miles for $3.50. Maybe we could find a way to use Uber instead of MTA. Share the expense between rider and taxpayer. Then, take the savings and put it toward better serving more of the citizenry. My preference would be to clean up and beautify the city. Just a suggestion.
As a side note, the MTA bus that has “zero emissions” on the side, is anything but. The belching white smoke and smell from behind the bus is deplorable.
Arthur Caldwell,
Lizella
The CEO of the Macon Transit Authority Richard Jones can answer those questions and concerns at 478-803-2500 or 478-803-2520.
Editors
